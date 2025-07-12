Please select your home edition
Why are Quick Gyros a Game Changer?

by Gineico 11 Jul 21:00 PDT
MC2 Quick Gyro © Quick

It all comes down to the innovative, patented design that delivers market leading roll reduction, all in a compact unit that fits neatly in your engine room.

No more holes in the boat for water cooling! No compromising space in your lazarette to fit bulky gyros. No expensive maintenance requirements!

Give Gineico a call. Book a sea trial. Speak to any of our existing 300 local owners.

Come and see why you should be considering a Quick Gyro for your boat.

Ready to compare Gyros? Book a Sea Trial Today.

Read the Partner Profile article with Maritimo here...

