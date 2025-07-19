The Italian Sea Group delivers 78-metre M/Y Admiral

78-metre M/Y Admiral © The Italian Sea Group 78-metre M/Y Admiral © The Italian Sea Group

by The Italian Sea Group 18 Jul 22:43 PDT

The Italian Sea Group proudly announces the delivery of the new 78-metre Admiral megayacht.

As the flagship of the Admiral fleet, this megayacht represents the highpoint of modern yacht design—blending sculptural elegance, cutting-edge engineering, and a refined aesthetic vision. The project reaffirms the Group's unparalleled ability to turn each owner's unique vision into a bespoke masterpiece, crafted for a discerning global clientele that demands nothing less than excellence.

Both the interior and exterior design were developed by the internationally renowned studio Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, which masterfully interpreted the owner's desire for fluidity, dynamism, and purity of form.

The yacht's striking hull is further enhanced by a sophisticated two-tone metallic finish in shimmering shades of white and blue—capturing natural light beautifully and making the yacht instantly recognizable wherever it sails.

An unconventional 3 deck layout for a vessel of this size gives the yacht a sleeker, more athletic profile—without compromising on volume or functionality.

Inside, a deep commitment to style and detail is evident throughout: premium materials, a soft color palette, and meticulous finishes create spaces of rare beauty. The bridge salon features expansive panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views and an airy, relaxed atmosphere.

The main dining area is crowned by an elegant designer chandelier that softly illuminates and elevates the refined interiors.

The onboard experience is completed by a 6-meter swimming pool, a private spa, a fully equipped gym, a diving area, and a Touch & Go helipad.

On the technical front, the yacht is powered by an innovative diesel-electric propulsion system, combining five variable-speed generators with two 2-megawatt azimuthing pods—delivering a total power output of approximately 5 megawatts.

This configuration ensures quiet, vibration-free cruising with high performance, a top speed of 17 knots, and exceptional maneuverability during docking.

The lithium polymer battery pack enables peak shaving—preventing the need to start additional generators during power surges and safeguarding against blackouts when docked.

It also allows the yacht to operate for several hours in complete silence and with zero emissions, enhancing both onboard comfort and environmental responsibility.

The use of variable-speed generators boosts energy efficiency and reduces both fuel consumption and environmental impact. Each generator is equipped with advanced filtration systems, including SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) technologies.

All exhaust gases are routed to the top of the mast for optimal dispersion, improving air quality and overall onboard experience.

"This delivery marks a new and important milestone for our Group," said Gianmaria Costantino, CCO of The Italian Sea Group. "Every detail of this yacht reflects our vision of contemporary luxury—where top-tier craftsmanship, timeless design, and sustainable innovation come together in perfect harmony."