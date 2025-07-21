Ensign Yachts named exclusive dealer for Tesoro Yachts in Australia and New Zealand

Ensign Yachts named exclusive dealer for Tesoro Yachts in Australia and New Zealand © Ensign Yachts Ensign Yachts named exclusive dealer for Tesoro Yachts in Australia and New Zealand © Ensign Yachts

by Ensign Yachts 20 Jul 23:14 PDT

Australia's premier yacht group, Ensign Yachts, is proud to announce its appointment as the exclusive dealer for Tesoro Yachts in Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Spain, Tesoro Yachts is known for its meticulously crafted luxury yachts that blend high performance with modern elegance, making them a standout in the global boating market. Founded on a shared passion for design, craftsmanship, and performance, Tesoro Yachts brings cutting-edge luxury motor yachts to discerning owners worldwide. With this new partnership, Ensign Yachts will offer Tesoro's full range of customisable, premium yachts, providing local sales, service, and support to customers across both countries.

"Tesoro Yachts is redefining the luxury day boat segment with their bold design, innovation, and quality," said Ensign Yachts Director, Sean Rush. "In its short history, Tesoro has produced more than 60 yachts for clients around the world. In my recent visit to the factory, I was really impressed by the quality and attention to detail, and their ability to customise a yacht to a customer's needs. We're excited to introduce these exceptional vessels to the Australian and New Zealand markets and support Tesoro's global growth."

The partnership marks another milestone in Ensign Yachts' commitment to delivering world- class brands and exceptional marine experiences to clients throughout the region.

For more information or to inquire about Tesoro Yachts, visit www.ensignyachts.com.au and discover the T38, T38 Powercat, T40 and T50 models.