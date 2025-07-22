Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: July Online Auctions

by Marine Auctions 22 Jul 13:30 PDT 24-30 July 2025
Luxury Hunt Cruiser 38 © Marine Auctions

  July Online Auction

Bidding to Start on  Thursday 24th July

 
 
 
.

Bidding to Start Thursday 24th July

and will end

Wednesday 30 July at

2pm AEST




Please find attached Brochure

(View Brochure in Red Below)
View brochure



Below is a link to the Bidding Page of Online Auction ending 30 July.

https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1744330/lots


Please note, All Online Auctions have Extended Bidding,


We are now accepting entries for our August Online Auction.

The Bidding will open Friday 22nd August
and Close Thursday 28th August 2025

For Further information contact

Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, Email,
or
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733, Email,

Port Lincoln Area 

Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,

Need Boat Insurance?

Click on the Link Below


https://www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance/
Need a Vessel Valuation? 

Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.

For further Information regarding our services
Contact

Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations


Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
 
 
 

 

