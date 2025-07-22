Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: July Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 22 Jul 13:30 PDT
24-30 July 2025
Luxury Hunt Cruiser 38 © Marine Auctions
July Online Auction
Bidding to Start on Thursday 24th July
.
Bidding to Start Thursday 24th July
and will end
Wednesday 30 July at
2pm AEST
Please find attached Brochure
(
View Brochure in Red Below)
View brochure
Below is a link to the Bidding Page of Online Auction ending 30 July.
https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1744330/lots
Please note, All Online Auctions have Extended Bidding,
We are now accepting entries for our August Online Auction.
The Bidding will open Friday 22nd August
and Close Thursday 28th August 2025
For Further information contact
Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, Email,
or
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733, Email,
Port Lincoln Area
Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,
Need Boat Insurance?
Click on the Link Below
https://www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance/
Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
For further Information regarding our services
Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
