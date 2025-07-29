Please select your home edition
Maritimo M50

Antares 12 Coupe: a cruiser for all seasons, to share with family

by Beneteau Group 29 Jul 02:24 PDT

Faithful to the Antares line, the Antares 12 Coupe asserts its position as a versatile family cruiser, designed to accompany you on long passages, across all latitudes.

Resulting from proven savoir-faire and complementing the Antares 12 Fly, she combines comfort, elegance, and innovation in a spirit of shared simple pleasures and peace of mind.

Making her world debut at the 2025 Cannes Boat Show, and her North American premiere at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show, the Antares 12 Coupe sets a new standard in all-season cruising.

Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Designed for family: Welcoming and modular

Designed for those who enjoy sharing their passion for the sea with family, the Antares 12 Coupe embodies the spirit of community, that defines the Antares line. On board, every detail has been carefully designed for sharing and entertaining: the large, L-shaped modular cockpit saloon can be arranged according to preference, and the forward sundeck with integrated bench seating becomes a privileged place for making the most of stopovers.

Ideal for marine activities with family, an electrically deployed starboard terrace provides a natural extension of the exterior living space and facilitates water access for paddleboarding or swimming.

The Antares 12 Coupe is ideal for cruising with family or weekend getaways with friends, as it perfectly combines spacious living areas with modular design. Bright and refined, the large owner's cabin features a private head and shower compartment, while guests also enjoy a fully equipped cabin with a private head and shower of their own. A third modular living space can be transformed to suit the owner's needs and preferences, as an additional berth or as a storage area. With the convertible saloon in the wheelhouse, the Antares 12 Coupe accommodates up to eight people on board for a beautiful night at anchor along the coast.

Designed to offer remarkable comfort, the Antares 12 Coupe is perfectly adapted for offshore cruising. Much more than a weekender, she provides ideal conditions for spending multiple days on board, cruising at your own pace, with full peace of mind.

Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Groupe Beneteau

A cruiser for all seasons, for all horizons

The Antares 12 Coupe is distinguished by an optimized configuration for cruising in all conditions. Her extended protective coachroof ensures excellent cockpit coverage, which can be enhanced by an optional lateral canvas cockpit closing kit. For the sunniest destinations, an integrated retractable soft roof may also be added for a generous opening to the sky, bathing the cockpit in sunlight. Natural ventilation, protection from the sun, or shelter in cooler weather: simple solutions are provided for comfort in all circumstances, whether cruising offshore in Scandinavia or in the tropics.

The Antares 12 Coupe offers an intuitive flow of movement throughout the exterior, free of obstacles. Secure sidedecks enable easy movement from the cockpit to the forward sundeck, as well as facilitating docking maneuvers.

The high-performance hull, paired with twin 400 HP or triple 300 HP engines, delivers optimal power and agility especially when piloting with its joystick. The optional Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilizerenhances cruising comfort in all conditions. Coupled with the Seanapps connected system, which enables you to monitor and prepare your boat from a distance, these discrete but effective technological solutions contribute to a smooth, simplified daily life on board.

Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Spotlight on elegance: a refined, contemporary design

The Antares 12 Coupe is equipped with a large electric opening sunroof, for a living space awash in natural light. Inside, the sliding glass door disappears to create perfect continuity from the cockpit to the wheelhouse, ensuring easy passage between living spaces.

Meticulous attention to materials and finishes creates a refined atmosphere on board. The wheelhouse, truly the heart of the boat, features remarkable standing headroom, which accentuates the sensation of spaciousness while leaving room for generous storage. Offering a panoramic view, the Antares 12 Coupe also boasts a spacious U-shaped saloon, as well as a fully equipped galley, ready for all your culinary inspirations. Indirect lighting, subtle detailing, and premium upholstery complete an interior designed for everyday comfort and unforgettable moments on board.

With her unique design and contemporary silhouette, the Antares 12 Coupe revisits the aesthetic codes that have been the signature of the line for 45 years. Together, the rubrail and windows in the hull create a fluid line, while the sculpted, protective aft coachroof contributes to overall aesthetic balance.

Every detail and finish reflects the ambition of this model: to set a new standard in the world of family cruisers, where functionality meets style.

Antares 12 Coupe - White Hull Profile - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - White Hull Profile - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Technical Specifications:

  • Hull Length: 12.34 m / 40'6"
  • Overall Length: 12.97 m / 42'7"
  • Overall Beam: 3.78 m / 12'5"
  • Light Displacement (with engines)
    • Twin-engine version: 8807 kg / 19,411 lbs
    • Triple-engine version: 9029 kg / 19,900 lbs
  • Air Draft (standard): 4 m / 13'1"
  • Air Draft (with options): 4.4 m / 14'5"
  • Maximum Draft: 1.1 m / 3'10"
  • Fuel Capacity: 2x587 L / 2x155 US Gal
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 400 L / 106 US Gal
  • CE Certification Category: B10 C12
  • Berths: 3
  • Maximum Engine Power 3x300 CV / 3x300 HP
  • Designers: SARRAZIN Design / BENETEAU POWERBOATS

Antares 12 Coupe - Top View - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top View - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top View with solar panels (optional) - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top View with solar panels (optional) - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top view with Soft-Top (optional) - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top view with Soft-Top (optional) - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top view lower deck cabins - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top view lower deck cabins - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top view main deck U-shaped cockpit - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Antares 12 Coupe - Top view main deck U-shaped cockpit - photo © Groupe Beneteau

