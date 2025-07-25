Please select your home edition
Prestige F4.3 - a new model for Cannes Yachting Festival 2025

by Prestige Yachts 25 Jul 05:19 PDT
Prestige F4.3 © Prestige Yachts

F4.3: step into the elegance of yachting

Experience the elegance and refinement of the new generation of the F-Line aboard the PRESTIGE F4.3. The quality of materials, fit and finish, interior and exterior design, functionality... This new 43-foot yacht is a unique entry into the world of high-end yachting, an invitation to discover a new nautical experience.

Shaped by bold decisions, the F4.3 offers generous space and sparkling moments to share, multiplying your opportunies to enjoy sun, sea, and scenery. She offers a soft, delicate atmosphere for rest and privacy. Interior and exterior living spaces are infused with an atmosphere of luxury, serenity, and comfort. Faithful to the heritage of this new generation of the F-Line, this 43-foot model preserves all the ambitions of the range.

Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Style and quality, down to the smallest details

The PRESTIGE F4.3 features a powerful, fluid silhouette, ready to embrace smoothly the waves. Fashion plates affixed to the sides and extending from windows in the hull distinguish this new F-Line generation.

Once on board, the attention to detail is clear. From the cockpit to the cabins, the quality of fit and finish, selection of materials, and finesse of the design create a soft, soothing atmosphere. A twisted door handle, the delicate feel of a fabric, LED lighting tracing curves on the ceiling... each detail contributes to the whole. The F4.3 is a concentration of luxury and refinement. This 43-foot yacht upholds all the promises of the new generation of the F-Line.

Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Generous social areas on the flybridge

The Flybridge is the ideal place to contemplate the majesty of marine landscapes, to feel the caresses of the sun and sea breeze, and of course, to share these moments with friends and family. On this terrace with its panoramic view of the ocean, passengers daydream, discuss, lounge and relax. Accommodating six people in exceptional comfort, the vast U-shaped bench seating is perfect for sharing a meal or refreshments, as an optional refrigerator can be installed beneath the table. If the general mood calls for relaxation, elegant modular furnishings can be arranged to create an immense sundeck close to the helm station. Aboard the PRESTIGE F4.3, priority is given to ease and comfort.

Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts

The swim platform, life at the water's edge

All the joys of anchoring out are accessible via the hydraulic swim platform: diving, chatting with feet in the water, drying off in the sun, savoring the lapping of the waves... a generous storage locker enables you to store equipment for water sports and activities. Twin accesses, from the swim platform and the cockpit, facilitate the handling. For those who wish to extend these exhilarating moments at the water's edge, an additional exterior galley, the Beach Club Galley, with a sink and a grill, can be installed as an option. For a calmer atmosphere, far from the splashing and laughter, the forward deck features two sun loungers with adjustable backrests.

Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts

A spacious galley open to the cockpit

In response to customers' requests, Camillo Garroni the designers of the F4.3 have privileged life in the open air. The location of the OceanView Galley represents this choice. Turned toward the cockpit and entirely open, the galley, which adjoins the saloon, truly gives the sensation of being integrated into the exterior living spaces, with fluid access through lateral sliding glass doors. This bold innovation affords a larger worktop and high-end equipment, with options such as a wine cabinet. A central gathering place, the galley offers a breathtaking view of the sea and moments of pleasure to share with guests, comfortably seated on the generous C-shaped bench seating in the cockpit saloon

Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts

A floating living space offering exceptional comfort

While the F4.3 invites you to enjoy the sea breeze and sunshine, she also features a very comfortable interior surrounding the helm station, creating a feeling of being at home on board. Opening windows on either side provide natural ventilation, while large windows in the hull afford a nearly panoramic view from the interior. This not only enables you to remain sheltered in a well-ventilated atmosphere while contemplating the ocean, but also to keep an eye on activity at all points on board the yacht, whether at anchor or under way, a benefit for safe family cruising.

With multiple exterior spaces dedicated to sharing the pleasures of the sea, the PRESTIGE F4.3 also features interior living spaces infused with harmony, comfort, and serenity. The superb Master suite is located at the center of the yacht. Bright and spacious, it boasts refinement even in the smallest details, with fine materials, subtle lighting, brass handles, a generous closet... The VIP suite, located forward, features the same high-end design, generous storage, and a splendid view of the sea through large windows in the hull.

For welcoming additional guests, the saloon lounge easily converts into an additional large double bed. Guests share an attractive bathroom with separate shower compartment. An optional second bathroom may also be dedicated to guests.

The PRESTIGE F4.3 is perfect for extended stays on the water, with high-end equipment and furnishings that are welcoming, refined, but also functional. Cabins benefit from spacious hanging lockers and copious storage, and with space for a washer-dryer, to guarantee functionnality and serenity of life on board.

Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Ease of handling, smooth cruising

The PRESTIGE F4.3 features the latest technological innovations which have no other goal but to facilitate handling, reinforce safety, and preserve the serenity of life on board.

Seanapps, the onboard monitoring and assistance system, enables you to continually monitor onboard equipment and cruising data, to simplify maintenance, and to ensure the safe use of yacht.

Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts

The F4.3, new model to discover at the Düsseldorf Boat Show

The F-line new generation affords access to a world of elegance and refinement. With this new model, PRESTIGE remains true to the spirit of the line while adapting it to a 43-foot yacht. The bright, spacious atmosphere, high quality of design and equipment, the subtle balance between pleasures of the sea and comfort on board, between enjoying shared spaces and privacy, between sublime moments and daily life... all these guiding principles are found aboard the new F4.3.

To be presented at the Düsseldorf Boat Show, this concentration of luxury and refinement is an invitation to enter the world of high-end yachting.

Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - main deck layout plan - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige F4.3 - main deck layout plan - photo © Prestige Yachts

Technical Specifications:

  • Overall length: 13.07 m / 42' 10"
  • Hull length: 11.4 m / 37' 4"
  • Overall beam: 4.1 m / 13' 5"
  • Draft (max weight without HT): 1.17 m / 3' 10"
  • Air Draft (dry weight without hard top): 5.79 m / 18' 11"
  • Light displacement: 11107 kg / 24487 Lbs
  • Full load displacement: 15415 kg / 33984 Lbs
  • Max speed expected*: 31 nds
  • Cruising speed expected*: 22 nds
  • Fuel capacity: 1170 L / 309 US gal
  • Water capacity: 330 L + 95 L (option) / 87 US gal + 25 US gal (option)
  • Hot water heater capacity: 40 L / 11 US gal
  • Staterooms: 2
  • Accommodation: 4 + 2 (option)
  • Category: CE B
  • Designers: Garroni Design / Valentina Militerno De Romedis / Prestige
  • Engineering
  • Engine configuration: VOLVO 2 x D6 - 440 HP - V-Drive

