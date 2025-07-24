Catalyst 45 completes 1290nm delivery voyage to Fiji

by Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders 24 Jul 15:58 PDT

While better known as an America's Cup tender, the Catalyst 45 proved the versatility, and seaworthiness of the design completing a 1,290nm Pacific Ocean delivery voyage to Fiji.

The design and construction of Render, a Catalyst 45, was a dream project for Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders (LSB). It was a build where no idea was off the table, and every opportunity for innovation was actively embraced.

Designed to operate in the tropical waters of Fiji, the project took an unexpected twist during construction when it became clear that taking her to Fiji under her own power was a realistic option.

Initially the owners team had planned to tow Render to Fiji behind her mothership M/Y Kokomo, however it was looking like the timing was unlikely to work.

Another option was to transport her on a cargo ship, but this would have added another $150,000 to delivery costs. While an incredibly ambitious delivery voyage for a 45 foot high speed catamaran, we were confident that the Catalyst's outstanding seakeeping and robust construction would mitigate a lot of the risk associated with an offshore voyage of this nature. With some smart planning and an experienced delivery crew lined up this was starting to look like a go.

Thanks to an incredibly collaborative relationship with the owners team, LSB was given the time and flexibility to run an extended sea trial program to refine the boat's performance across a range of conditions. This included testing various fuel-loading strategies and exploring different engine and foil configurations in preparation for the journey. There was even talk of going for a speed record, should timing and conditions allow. Unfortunately, things didn't quite align for that goal, and a record-breaking run was no longer on the table.

The initial plan was to leave from the Bay of Islands to make the trip as short as possible, however a late logistical decision was made to depart directly from Auckland instead so the journey would now push out to1,290 nautical miles. This included a stop at Minerva Reef to rendezvous with Kokomo, which had been delayed and was now taking advantage of the same weather window, and to take on additional fuel and give the crew a short rest. Minerva is a remote submerged atoll providing a calm anchorage in the middle of the ocean, as well as boasting world class fishing and diving.

The crew of four ultimately selected for the delivery were Captain Max, Nathan, Dave the outboard technician, and Glyn Davies.

Glyn is LSB's Head Designer and Catalyst Project Manager, and yes Glyn did volunteer for the trip, as he was keen to experience first-hand how the Catalyst platform would perform in some demanding offshore conditions.

Render departed Auckland around midday on the 16th of April, averaging 32 knots until nightfall, at which point they eased back to 25 knots to make life a little more comfortable. The first part of the trip was fairly smooth, allowing them to transfer fuel from the 1,500L cockpit stowed IBC deck tanks with ease.

While stringent safety protocols were in place for handling the deck fuel, it was still a relief for the crew to have the tanks emptied and cleaned.

The following morning brought a confused swell on the forward quarter, which had the boat launching off waves and landing hard, so the speed was kept at 25 knots. The boat handled it well, though the same possibly couldn't be said for the entire crew as it was tough going.

Around midday, the mothership Kokomo was overtaken, which had departed three days earlier. Render arrived at Minerva Reef around 8:00 PM and tied up beside a friend's sailing catamaran. They had caught tuna the day before and welcomed the team with a plate of sashimi and a warm shower. It was a much-needed break from the junk food they had been living on.

Minerva is an incredible place to visit: a ring of surf surrounding calm, crystal-clear water teeming with marine life, the crew would have liked to stay longer but there was still work to do. After some much-needed sleep, they came alongside Kokomo to top off the fuel tanks for the final leg. As PredictWind and their independent weather router were forecasting head seas, they waited an extra day before leaving Minerva.

When Render finally departed around midday, the waves were on the stern quarter which made for much easier going. A cruise speed of 32 knots was maintained until nightfall, then reduced back to 25 knots. Kokomo, who had left earlier, was caught and passed around 9:00 PM.

As customs clearance was booked for 8:30 AM, the decision was made to reduce speed further and the remainder of the journey was spent cruising slowly to avoid arriving too early. Render entered the reef pass right on sunrise which made for a scenic welcome to Fiji, coupled with the relief that comes with that first sight of land after a long ocean crossing.

The boat used slightly less fuel than predicted and still had enough in reserve for another 200 NM. The crew on the other hand were pleased that wasn't required, with everyone was pretty worn out by the time they arrived.

All in all, it was an incredible achievement. The boat and engines performed flawlessly; with the only technical issue being a blown fuse. Considering the high power output from the twin 600hp Mercury outboards, their reliability over such a long run was seriously impressive. It is pretty clear that a Catalyst like Render is more than capable of breaking the record they initially considered, hopefully that opportunity comes along one day and there is a chance to knock it off.

A massive thank-you to the Render team for making it all happen, and allowing Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders to be a part of it.

Render is now operating as a charter business in Fiji year round, offering bespoke day charters, high speed transfers, remote provisioning and chase boat services. For more information, visit www.renderfiji.com.

For more information on the Catalyst please got to: lloydstevensonyachts.co.nz/boats/catalyst