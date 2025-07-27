Please select your home edition
Maritimo S Series

Is the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin the best family day boat?

by eyachts 26 Jul 22:11 PDT

If you're searching for the best family day boat in Australia, the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin makes a strong case. With its smooth ride, all-weather protection, and flexible layout, it's fast becoming the go-to choice for active families, especially those looking to explore places like Rottnest Island or cruise the WA coastline in safety and comfort.

This is a firsthand Axopar 37 Cross Cabin review from John, a Perth-based owner and father of three energetic kids under ten.

Why do families choose Axopar boats?

What features make the Axopar 37 family-friendly?
"Why did I buy it? I've got a family of three, twin girls who are seven and a nine-year-old, and it's just the ideal family day boat," John explains.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

This family boat has been engineered with real-world boating conditions and family needs in mind:

  • Enclosed cabin for all-weather comfort
  • High walkaround side decks and tall bulwarks for peace of mind with kids on board
  • Dedicated daybed for tired little ones
  • Separate head and wet bar for longer days out
  • Smooth, twin-stepped hull that delivers a soft, stable ride in rougher waters

These are just a few of the reasons the Axopar 37 is widely regarded as one of the best cabin day boats available in Australia.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

Is the Axopar 37 a good all-weather boat?

Absolutely. This is one of the most versatile cabin boats on the market, with climate protection, ample seating inside and out, and a layout that lets families shift easily between sun and shade, wind and shelter.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

For Perth families who want to use their boat year-round, not just on windless, bluebird days, that adaptability is a game-changer.

For families with young children, protection from the elements is key. Perth's summer sea breeze, typically a 15 to 20-knot southwester, can make boating uncomfortable on more exposed layouts. That's where the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin shines.

"It's very typical in the afternoon to have strong winds here. The kids get a bit cool, so I chose the Cross Cabin for the enclosed space."

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

How does the Axopar 37 compare to other family day boats?

Many family boats compromise between style, space, and performance. The Axopar 37 doesn't. It's a European-designed adventure boat built for real-world conditions, with premium finishes and a layout that supports everything from offshore drivability to family watersport adventures in a bay.

"They have fun swimming with the water toys, then come in, warm up, have something to eat. There's a daybed if they want to rest," John says.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

How does the Axopar 37 perform with kids on board?

Comfort is only half the story. Performance is what transforms a good day boat into a great one.

With twin outboards and a deep-V hull that slices through chop, this model performs exceptionally well even in the demanding coastal conditions around Perth. Whether cruising to Rottnest or tackling swells offshore, the Axopar 37's hull design keeps the ride smooth, safe, and dry, perfect for younger passengers.

"It just allows us to have a full day of enjoyment without whiny kids at 2 or 3 in the afternoon," John laughs. "So Mum and Dad are really happy too."

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

What is it like owning an Axopar in Perth?

From John's perspective, it's been everything he hoped for.

Whether moored at Rottnest or cruising the Swan River, the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin has proven itself as one of the best family boats for WA conditions, capable, comfortable, and cleverly designed for families who want to do more on the water.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

John also uses the boat for his own adventures, including fishing and crayfishing, making it the perfect all-rounder for both family time and serious fun.

"We love our Axopar. Great boat, a lot of fun and ideal for Perth," he says.

For John and his young family, the Axopar 37 Cross Cabin has delivered exactly what they were searching for, a boat that's safe, stylish, and perfectly suited to the WA lifestyle. With the ability to handle offshore conditions, provide all-day comfort, and keep kids protected and entertained, it's no wonder more families are turning to Axopar when choosing their ideal day boat.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

If you're looking for a family boat that balances performance, protection and versatility, this might just be the best family day boat in Australia.

Because at the end of the day, it's not just about getting out on the water, it's about making those days easy, stress-free, and full of memories the whole family will want to repeat.

Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Cross Cabin - John's Family Day Boat - photo © eyachts.com.au

