Whale Watching Season in Sydney: Breaching whales, offshore thrills and the best boat for the job

Axopar 22 Eyachts, Australia and New Zealand © eyachts.com.au Axopar 22 Eyachts, Australia and New Zealand © eyachts.com.au

by eyachts 27 Jul 17:12 PDT

If anyone has ever dreamed of seeing whales up close in their natural habitat, there's no better place than Sydney during peak migration. Whale watching season in Sydney typically runs from May to November, with the best action taking place during the winter months of June to August.

And for those wondering what the experience is really like, the Eyachts team recently enjoyed front-row seats to some of the most unforgettable displays of whale behaviour they've ever seen on two separate occasions, onboard both an Axopar and a Pardo Yacht.

When is the best time to go Whale Watching in Sydney?

The Sydney whale watching season kicks off in May, as humpback whales migrate north to warmer waters to breed. They return with their calves from around August to November, often swimming closer to shore on the way back. That return leg is when playful behaviours like tail slapping, pectoral waving and full-body breaching are most common.

For those hoping to catch the most action, mid-June to late July is ideal for observing whales heading north. For more relaxed sightings with mothers and calves, September is the best time.

What types of whales can be seen in Sydney?

The humpback whale is the most common species seen during whale watching season in Sydney. Known for their acrobatics and surface behaviour, they're a crowd favourite. Visitors may also be lucky enough to spot southern right whales, minke whales, and occasionally even the elusive orca.

Is it better to go Whale Watching in the morning or afternoon?

Morning is generally considered the best time for whale watching. The seas are typically calmer, lighting conditions are ideal for spotting and photographing whales, and there's less glare on the water. However, whales don't follow a schedule, and sightings can occur throughout the day. For those looking to avoid crowds or enjoy a more flexible plan, afternoon sessions can be just as magical.

The best boat for Whale Watching in Sydney: Axopar and Pardo Yachts

No matter the time of day, the best boat for whale watching is one that offers stability, clear sightlines, and the ability to move freely between observation points. Axopar and Pardo Yachts both deliver on these fronts, with large walkaround decks, open aft and bow areas, and smooth offshore performance. These features allow passengers to stay connected with the surroundings and never miss a moment, whether a whale breaches in the distance or surfaces just metres from the hull.

Axopar Whale Watching Encounter

While filming for Top Knotz aboard an Axopar off Sydney's Northern Beaches, the Eyachts team witnessed over 30 breaches from a single humpback whale. Each leap was more spectacular than the last.

They attempted to maintain a safe distance, but the curious whale kept edging closer, seemingly just as intrigued by the boat as the crew was by it.

What stood out in this encounter was the way the Axopar handled the offshore conditions, the low centre of gravity, stability at rest, and unmatched 360-degree visibility created the perfect viewing platform. Other boats were nearby, but none offered the same low-profile vantage point or ability to reposition quickly and safely when the whale changed direction.

For those looking for the best boat for whale watching, especially in offshore swells or dynamic conditions, Axopar offers a level of agility and confidence few vessels can match.

Pardo Yachts Whale Watching Encounter

In a separate encounter offshore from Pittwater, the entire Eyachts team had a front-row seat to another spectacular whale performance. This time, they were aboard the Pardo 50, and once again, a friendly giant put on an unforgettable show. An incredible perk of having access to some of the world's best boats for whale watching.

The Pardo 50 brought a different kind of luxury to the experience. Sixteen Eyachts team members cruised out for a relaxed afternoon, which quickly turned into an open-ocean spectacle. As the whales breached repeatedly, the elevated bow lounge, expansive cockpit, and unmatched comfort of the Pardo provided the perfect setting. There was room for everyone to move about, relax, and enjoy the moment, all without sacrificing performance or offshore capability.

For those seeking a premium, social platform for whale watching, Pardo Yachts combines Mediterranean design with open-air luxury and serious offshore prowess. Whether entertaining friends, hosting family, or simply enjoying a day on the water, Pardo makes the experience feel effortless.

Why winter boating is worth It

While many put their boating plans on pause during winter, the Eyachts team believes the colder months are the best time for offshore adventures in Sydney. The crisp air, glassy conditions, and incredible marine life make for unbeatable days on the water.

And when a humpback decides to breach 30 times in a row, it's a clear reminder of why they do what they do.

So, for anyone planning a whale watching adventure this season, choose the right time, know where to go, and most importantly, get out there on the best whale watching platform there is: an Axopar or Pardo Yacht.

