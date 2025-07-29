Versatile, reliable, and just fun: An owner's Mandurah Axopar 28 T-Top review

by eyachts 28 Jul 19:53 PDT

Here's why, if you live in Mandurah Axopar is the boat for you.

When you live in a place like Mandurah, Western Australia, where estuaries meet the open sea and dolphins glide past your bow, it makes sense to own a boat that fits your lifestyle like a glove. That's exactly what Rob Hammond found, and this is his Axopar 28 T-Top Review.

Why Axopar? A Mandurah Boater's Choice

"I'd been watching the Axopars for a while," Rob says. "I always wanted to get one. Time came to make it happen, and here we are."

Rob brought Major Tom over from Sydney last year, fulfilling this goal of owning an Axopar. What sold him? Versatility.

"She's so versatile, you can just do anything," Rob says. "I often go dolphin watching in the Estuary. My wife loves it too because you've got full access all the way around."

For someone boating in Mandurah's unique coastal landscape, where you might cruise the Peel-Harvey Estuary in the morning and cross to Rottnest Island by afternoon, versatility isn't a bonus, it's essential.

Favourite Features of the Axopar 28 T-Top

Rob has owned boats for most of his working life, but he describes the Axopar as a whole new level.

"These are just phenomenal," he says. "You can still sleep on it in the cabin."

Some of his favourite features include:

Walkaround deck - great for dolphin watching and docking

- great for dolphin watching and docking Cabin comfort - suitable for overnight stays

- suitable for overnight stays Ease of use - simple to operate solo, with excellent handling

- simple to operate solo, with excellent handling Performance in WA conditions - reliable and stable in WA sea conditions

Everyday Life on Board: Boating in Mandurah

Living in Erskine, Rob's boating life revolves around the estuary and quick trips out to sea.

"Mostly we're in the estuary, going out for a swim off the back, then heading out for lunch, or up to the bars and restaurants in Mandurah."

That's the Axopar lifestyle in WA, low maintenance, high enjoyment, and always ready for whatever the day brings. Whether it's a quiet solo cruise or lunch with friends, the 28 T-Top handles it all.

Overnight Adventures and Island Freedom

For Rob, the Axopar isn't just about short trips; it opens the door to spontaneous overnight adventures. With enough space to sleep onboard and storage for bikes, it's become the perfect platform for quick family getaways to Rottnest Island.

"Recently I took the family across with bikes, we rode around the island and slept aboard," Rob explained.

It's that combination of simplicity and versatility that makes the 28 T-Top such a natural fit for WA's unique boating lifestyle.

Beyond the Shore: Offshore Confidence in WA Seas

For Mandurah boaters, it's not just about calm estuary cruises, it's about having the confidence to head offshore, to make the 90-kilometre journey to Rottnest Island, or to explore the coastlines between Fremantle, Garden Island, and beyond. For Rob, this is where the Axopar 28 T-Top shines.

"I've had boats for most of my working life. These are just phenomenal," he says. "They're absolutely fabulous in the sea."

Rob regularly makes the trip solo, thanks to the Axopar's thoughtfully designed layout and effortless handling. "I use it quite a bit on my own, it's really easy to manhandle."

The Axopar 28's twin-stepped hull design and low centre of gravity allow it to handle long offshore passages with ease, especially in WA's famously tricky sea breezes and swell. Whether it's running solo or with company, Rob doesn't hesitate to make the crossing to Rottnest, and sleep aboard when he gets there.

From quick trips out to sea for a swim to longer journeys north or south along the coast, the Axopar offers peace of mind. Stable, safe, and confidence-inspiring, it's a serious sea boat that doesn't sacrifice comfort or fun.

Axoparty at Rottnest: Community & Connection

Rob recently joined 12 other Axopar owners for an Axoparty at Parker Point, Rottnest Island, and the experience was nothing short of magic.

"Perfect weather, crystal clear waters... Great seafood platter. Perfect time to relax and drink it off."

More than just a boat, owning an Axopar in WA connects you with a growing community. Rob says events like this should happen more often:

"You just can't beat an owner's club. Getting the boats together, that's what it's all about."

Why Mandurah + Axopar Just Makes Sense

Rob's story is a great real-world Axopar 28 review, not from a brochure, but from the water, estuaries, and restaurants of Mandurah. It's a boat that blends performance, comfort, and community in a way that just fits the WA lifestyle.

If you're in Mandurah, Perth, or anywhere along the WA coast, and you're looking for a vessel that can keep up with your weekends, your weather, and your sense of adventure, the Axopar 28 T-Top might be exactly what you're looking for.

Thinking About an Axopar in Mandurah?

Whether you're curious about test drives, joining the Axopar owner's community, or just wondering what it's like to cruise from Erskine to Rottnest, Rob's experience shows it's worth a closer look.

"You can't beat these boats."

Looking for a New Boat in This Size Range?

Since the Axopar 28 has gone out of production, the pre-loved market continues to snap them up quickly. However, for those seeking something new, the Axopar 29 represents the next evolution. With new features like improved foredeck and cabin space, increased fuel efficiency and range, it's the perfect next step for WA boaters seeking a fast, capable, and feature-packed sports boat.

Whether you're exploring the second-hand market or considering the next-gen Axopar 29, this Axopar review shows why this range continues to dominate in WA.