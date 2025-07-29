Elysian: New 24-metre Catamaran Motor Yacht designed by Incat Crowther hits the water

by Incat Crowther 29 Jul 01:41 PDT

Construction on a new, bespoke 24-metre catamaran is now complete with Elysian set to enter service for its private owners. The Elysian project has seen Incat Crowther collaborate closely with the owner throughout all aspects of the project including design, the shipyard tendering process, and by providing technical support during construction. The new vessel was constructed by Mason Marine Industries in Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia.

The motor yacht, capable of travelling at speeds of up to 29 knots, meets the operator's exacting requirements and features a range of tailored innovations. The vessel offers a full-beam saloon with 360-degree panoramic views and generous outdoor living and entertainment spaces. Designed to operate in tropical climates, Elysian has a dedicated multi-zone air conditioning system to provide ultimate comfort.

Offering a high level of capability, Elysian features a multifunctional lifting swimming platform that allows easy access to the water and serves as an excellent fishing platform. The vessel also boasts a large upper deck with room for two sizable tenders.

Accommodation includes a master cabin on the main deck as well as four cabins in the hulls and a captain's cabin on the wheelhouse deck. Elysian's upper deck offers a spacious wheelhouse lounge that can accommodate up to five people and three helm chairs. Access to the foredeck is provided via a Portuguese bridge layout.

Thoughtfully designed to enhance the guest experience, Elysian features an expansive open-plan living area, a custom galley and a dining space that flows seamlessly onto an aft deck with seating for eight. The aft area is equipped with a full-service BBQ station, including multiple fridges, a sink, and ample serving space to provide a complete entertaining area.

Powered by twin 1150hp Scania DI-16 main engines, Elysian features an innovative propulsion system designed for maximum efficiency and enhanced manoeuvrability. The integrated control system links the gearboxes, engines and bow thrusters to support station-keeping, smooth docking and precise low-speed handling. The robust aluminium hulls are coupled with a composite superstructure to provide a stable platform that does not require gyro or roll stabilizers.

Incat Crowther's Technical Manager Dan Mace said: "The delivery of Elysian continues Incat Crowther's proven track record of partnering with clients to design truly bespoke solutions. This project was a true collaborative partnership between our team of digital shipbuilders and Elysian's owners throughout design, fit out, construction and delivery."

Harley Mason, of Mason Marine Industries said: "Elysian is a highly capable vessel that will deliver the premium leisure experience that the client expects. The design package provided by Incat Crowther was detailed and accurate, enabling efficient fabrication and construction. Where greater complexity was required to meet the client's vision, the build methodologies provided by Incat Crowther were clear and well considered. The support from Incat Crowther throughout the project was responsive and attuned to our needs as shipbuilders, helping to deliver a vessel of outstanding quality."

Specifications – Incat Crowther 24:

Principal Dimensions

Length Overall - 78’ 9” / 24.0m

Length Waterline - 76’ 5” / 23.3m

Beam - 25’ 3” / 7.7m

Draft (prop) - 5’ 9” / 1.76m

Depth - 9’ 10” / 3.0m

Construction (Hull) - Marine grade aluminium

Construction (Superstructure) - Composite

Fuel Oil - 4 068 gallons / 15 400 litres

Fresh Water - 317 gallons / 1 200 litres

Sullage - 317 gallons / 1 200 litres

Complement - 12

Tenders - 1 x 18’ 5” / 5.6m 1 x 11’ 9” / 3.6m

Speed (Cruise) - 21 knots

Speed (Max) - 29 knots

Main Engines - 2 x SCANIA DI16 076M

Power - 2 x 846kW @ 2 300 rpm

Propulsion - 2 x Propellers

Generators - 2 x Gensets