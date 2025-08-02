Maritimo Staff Spotlight - Apprentices

Crafting Maritimo's renowned luxury motor yachts takes people. Good people. Many have vast oceans of experience. Literally. None more so than Maritimo's Founder, Bill Barry-Cotter AM.

With over 65 years in the industry, he's been there for the changes from drafting to CADCAM for design, and wood to composites for construction.

It is no wonder then that he has such a loyal band of senior management with him, many of whom now amass 45 years or more in the recreational marine space. One of these is Production Manager, Kym Fleet. Trained as a mechanic early on, then into the building of craft, before going across to sales, and ultimately a wide range of management roles, he's ideally suited to look after the next crop. The apprentices.

Fleet talks the talk and walks the walk. No doubt this is why the apprentices and those that have graduated to becomes tradespeople can see a pathway. Some are inspired enough to actually be interested in taking on his position.

"They're all very vibrant and proud. A good young bunch of hard workers," Fleet said in opening. "Our most recent apprentice programme was instigated after Covid, when we had to get going quickly. Finding qualified and competent trades was nigh on impossible, as the second-hand boat and servicing markets were frantic. So, we decided to create our own, under the supervision of all the talent we have here already," he added.

"In addition to talking with our friends at the Marine Academy in The Industry School in Robina, not far from Maritimo's HQ, we went outbound with a significant marketing campaign to find young people who were interested in joining the program, which included finishing their schooling to Year 12. We attracted 36 and some of those have now since completed their time and have gone on to other roles within the company. They have a good work ethic, know how to communicate, and how to make sense of a problem, then solve it, as well knowing how to keep a tidy workspace."

"We used to look for Year 10 students who wanted to get out of school, but we have found that generally, it is much better if they complete Year 12. At least then it is likely they have seen the real world, even had a job before they come to us."

Maritimo rotates the apprentices around the various departments, including laminating, cabinet making, fitout one, fitout two, engineering, and the waterfront. Some are already in leadership roles within an area, and when they graduate, they will become supervisors. Moving them around not only gives them a taste of everything, but also a better idea of where to place them finally, so as to match their skills and interests.

Now not everyone is a youth, with many coming in as mature-age apprentices. "One of the best aspects of this last major group of apprentices has been the number of young women who have joined as apprentices. They have good attention to detail, and a genuine sense of cracking on to get the job done. Importantly, we find that the young guys are very protective of them right throughout the workplace, which is terrific to see."

"A former apprentice, Zoe Dupre, was the runner up in Queensland for all apprentices, in all trades. This was spectacular, and Maritimo apprentices tend to do very, very well at TAFE and in other learning environments. The teachers like to have them. Most of our apprentices end up graduating with a Certificate Three in Marine Craft, which used to be known as boatbuilding, and before that as a shipwright."

There are many paths available, even if they are not at Maritimo. One of the graduates is now down in Tasmania studying Naval Architecture. He won the Outstanding Achievement for Apprentices on the Gold Coast. That's all apprentices, all trades. As it turns out, every Christmas he returns to Maritimo to work with the design team. Fleet even believes he will return permanently, once he completes his degree.

If I hadn't done my apprenticeship, there is no way in the world that I would be doing my job today.

So, what do the apprentices, both former and current have to say about it all?

Nathan Creenaune

Nathan has been at Maritimo for a decade, and earlier in that tenure was an award-winning apprentice. Recently, when the Quality Control person departed, he stepped up to become the QC Supervisor for Maritimo's 55, 60, and 600 range of luxury motor yachts. Fleet commented, "He knows what we're trying to do. He's talked to the customers, worked throughout the organisation and is perfect for the gig. He's doing a really good job!"

"The real beauty about what he brings to it is that he knows all the people within, and what they can and cannot do. He's running with it, because he will happily tell you that one day he wants to be me."

Creenaune said of his journey to date, "I sort of grew up around the marine industry. My father did marine engineering, so we were always visiting boat shows and things like that. I wanted to work with my hands, and it was just a natural fit to then come and start working at Maritimo."

"Looking back on it, I really loved how you got to work at a facility of this size, and move around the departments, seeing every stage of the process. I spent a lot of time in Fitout Two (final assembly), and also Engineering (installation of equipment and electrical components), so QC felt like the natural next step to move into a managerial role. As it turns out, I have that passion for the finer detail."

I enjoy going through and finding every little flaw that I can, just so we can make that a better product and always just push for something better.

"Ever since I started, the production manager role is really where I'd like to end up. It's not stuck behind a desk full time. So, it's the best of both worlds and I think I get a real kick out of the challenges that come with that."

Kynan McKenzie

Without doubt, Kynan is deeply passionate about his work. He was part of the team that got the new M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht to the recent Sanctuary Cove show finished and on time.

Fleet said of him, "He's in his fourth year as an apprenticeship now, and spent the majority of his time in Fitout Two, working amongst the sort of elite of the elite of that boat building team."

As for his own journey, McKenzie said, "Ever since I was a kid I've been in and around boats. Dad has always owned a boat, and we went out fishing on weekends. Then, throughout my high school years, I started to get more into the technology and learning more about boats. So, when I finished school, I thought, let's go and build them."

The opportunity was there, I took it, and loved it ever since.

Specifically, McKenzie loves the different opportunities it has brought about, including the late nights to get the job done, and then be proud to demonstrate at the boat show, or see it out on the Broadwater.

I've built this and I'm proud of what I've built. I'm happy to show it off to everyone, because it's a decent product.

McKenzie is keen to stay on in the industry, but does see a move over to sales, as he would like to work more with Maritimo's customers, and help them get their dream boat. He'd be happy to look at this opportunity domestically, or even overseas, if it arose. He'd be ideally suited to helping them match various options to their needs and requirements, so that they can have idyllic times out on the water.

Sammi-Lee Walls

Fleet said of Walls, who is a second-year cabinet making apprentice, "She's really switched on. She helped Mandy Beale set up the last Sanctuary Cove Boat Show display, then did the strip down later on to pack all the gear away again."

Ever smiling, when asked about it, Walls simply said, "Always!"

"I was definitely proud to be there, and I worked on the lovely, light and bright oak finishes of the S60 that had its world debut," said Walls. "It very much suited the open plan nature of that craft."

Just because you're a female doesn't mean you can't have like a hands-on job, you know.

I've always liked climbing. I grew up on the water, and I've always known I wanted a hands-on job. Obviously, this is a really rewarding job. You certainly get to see what you actually put all the hard work into. It's really rewarding."

"I knew I wanted to do this from about age 16. I finished Year 12, and now here we are. I just love that it's a team. You work well with your colleagues, and you all get together to get the job done. Sometimes it is a bit of a stretch, like when a show is coming up, but you're all mates at the end of the day. It makes the job a lot easier."

"I can see myself in sales in the future. I love working with the customers, especially at the boat show. That was the first opportunity I've had, and it's good to hear what they want to see from us, what they like, and how things are changing. It's also good to hear from your previous owners and learn what they want improved. So many people are interested in what we do."

As for words of encouragement for any other young woman out there who wants to give it a go? "Honestly, go for it. It's the best thing I've ever done. I couldn't picture myself doing any other job now that I'm here. You're certainly not stuck in an office job. Every day is different, and it's really rewarding, which is my favourite part of it. You do have to push 100%, but it's so worth it."

Treasure comes in many forms, but for a young person looking for something different, challenging, rewarding, and open to possibilities, an apprenticeship with Maritimo is one fine place to start.

To find out more about a career with Maritimo, visit here.