Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show One of Season Two is now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 3 Aug 19:14 PDT
Michaela Claes from Pantaenius Sial and Motor Yacht Insurance opens Season Two © Bulwarks and Bulldust

Show One of Season Two - Michaela Claes, Operations Manager at Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance - is now up and running

Michaela came into boating just 13 years ago. A lifelong passion for horses is still there, but she has added boating to her fluent German and English as her third language, and now has her boat licence to prove it.

With thanks to our Season Two sponsor, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance. Also acknowledging the support of The Boat Works Gold Coast, EspressoTwenty5, and Melfi Designs.

Bulwarks and Bulldust is available on YouTube

Also of interest is this article on Hinnerk Bodendieck

