Zeelander delivers highly customised yacht Loloma to globetrotting owner

by Zeelander 5 Aug 00:34 PDT

Dutch shipyard Zeelander Yachts has delivered the latest of its Zeelander 7 model: a refined and timeless 20.3-metre (66'7") yacht, Loloma.

Continuing the legacy of her sisterships as a miniature superyacht and ultimate collector's item, this latest Zeelander 7 features a bespoke interior design with beautifully crafted details, thanks to the close involvement of her owner throughout the build.

Loloma is a head-turning vessel on the water, thanks to her sculptural grace and curved aesthetic. Her tall, flared bow slowly gives way to the deeply raked transom via a long S-shaped shearline, and the low profile of the deckhouse is dominated by a single strip of three-dimensionally sculpted glass.

In contrast to the dark blue hull and white superstructure often favoured by Zeelander's clients, Loloma's stands out thanks to her single colour silver-grey hull. Furthermore, her owner has also opted to build a boat without a waterline, creating an enhanced connection between Loloma and her natural environment and befitting a brand which is well known for its organic curves.

Notably, Loloma also offers a stark contrast to traditional styling thanks to the bold interior design choices of her owner. To name just one example, he chose to use a large grey slab of synthetic teak without any seams, creating a modern and minimalistic look.

Crafted to exactly match the aesthetic of her owner's superyacht, jet and helicopter, Loloma's interior features ample striking swamp oak. Formed when oak is submerged in peat bogs, swamps or riverbeds for hundreds to thousands of years—during which irons and tannins seep into the wood, lending it a rich, dark colour between grey and black—this highly exclusive material cannot be grown, but only found.

Loloma's interior can be described as European-contemporary minimalism, with her muted monochrome palette of stone, greys, sand and charcoal creating a serene atmosphere inside: uncluttered, calm, refined and textural.

Another unique feature found on board Loloma is the use of brushed stainless steel throughout, rather than the more typical polished stainless steel usually found on board Zeelander vessels. Representing the first instance of this bold design decision by her builder, the results are truly outstanding.

Add to this the seamless Corian used for her shower walls, the durable yet elegant bouclé upholstery on both her interior and exterior seating and the hand-painted grey wood art found on her exterior, and the effects are clear: timeless elegance meets painstaking attention to detail.

Naturally, for a brand long associated with enviable on-water speeds, performance considerations are also effortlessly integrated into the design of Loloma. Guests can experience exhilarating speeds of up to 40 knots, thanks to her triple IPS 1350 engines, whilst still enjoying the shade provided by her permanent mesh bimini.

But it's not just about speed. Loloma's range is equally impressive. She is capable of reaching 2,700 nautical miles at 7 knots and offers a range of 630 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 32 knots.

With accommodation provided for up to six guests, a phenomenal master suite occupies the forward third of the boat below deck, boasting a king-sized island bed, a large ensuite, abundant storage and plentiful natural light. Together with two further beautifully-appointed guest suites, the accommodation harnesses Loloma's impressive volumes and generous headroom. The captain is housed aft, with a conveniently-placed tender garage accessed via a shell door to starboard.

Alongside her well-equipped galley, Loloma provides flexible lounging and dining space for up to eight in her main-deck saloon, with a special custom foldable table designed to increase interior space and perfectly replicating the one found in her owner's private jet.

Founder and owner of the Zeelander yard, Sietse Koopmans, says: "Thanks to the close involvement of her dedicated owner from drawing board sketches right through to delivery, Loloma is one of the most ambitious and tailor-made creations from our yard to date. Crafting a miniature superyacht which perfectly matches a mothership, jet and helicopter was certainly a unique challenge and one we truly relished."

Like all Zeelanders, Loloma also offers effortlessly quiet performance. Background noise is never louder than 70dBA even at full speed, and the boat's hotel loads are whisper-silent at anchor.

Loloma is ready to showcase her globetrotting travel credentials this upcoming season and beyond. Her first stop is set for Monaco, followed by Ibiza, St. Barths, the Bahamas, Australia, and finally Fiji, her spiritual namesake, where 'loloma' means 'love, kindness, and generosity'.

The current Zeelander Yachts range includes four models (Zeelander 5, 6, 7, and 8) measuring between 15 to 24 metres (48ft to 79ft).