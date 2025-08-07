Sydney Boat Show set to host major international, Asia-Pacific and Australian launches and premieres

ROTO Hydra530 - stand R105 © ROTO ROTO Hydra530 - stand R105 © ROTO

by Sydney Boat Show 7 Aug 11:30 PDT

The Sydney Boat Show is set to make a splash at its new indoor venue, Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park, from 14 to 17 August 2025, with a number of Australian, Asia-Pacific and international debuts scheduled across the four-days.

The Show will deliver the ultimate boating and fishing lifestyle experience all under one roof. With more than 21,000m" of indoor exhibition space and extended footprint into Riverina Ave, the Show will showcase the latest in trailerable boats, personal watercraft, marine technology, fishing gear, and on-water accessories.

Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) President, Adam Smith, said the Sydney Boat Show will be more than just a boat show, offering a valuable and dynamic platform for a wide range of new product launches and premieres.

"The Sydney Boat Show will be much more than a place to see boats - it's a hub for discovery, innovation and connection. It is where you can find all of the latest in marine innovation under one roof, including products that haven't even hit the global market yet," Smith said.

"Whether you're upgrading your vessel, exploring the latest in marine technology, or simply soaking in the boating lifestyle, you'll find it all at the Show," he said.

With indoor exhibition space for 2025 sold-out, the Show will provide a powerful platform for brands and businesses to launch new products, build brand visibility, and connect with a highly engaged audience.

Mr Smith continues, "The opportunities and potential for brands is huge, it can be what sets them up for a successful year ahead. That is why we are seeing so many brands and businesses opting to launch their products at the Show. We're excited and proud to host some of the most anticipated premieres right here in Sydney, Australia."

Malibu Boats Australia spokesperson, Thorry Heaney said, "The Sydney Boat Show is the perfect platform to launch our new 2026 Malibu Wakesetter model. The Sydney Boat Show brings together passionate watersports enthusiasts, serious buyers, and industry leaders from across the country. It's the ideal environment to showcase innovation and connect directly with people who live the Malibu Boats lifestyle."

Here's a preview of some of the exciting launches and premieres happening at the 2025 Sydney Boat Show:

International

Active Anchor is a patent pending anchoring system designed and manufactured in Australia. This true all terrain anchor has a variable pitch mechanism that delivers both unrivalled stopping power and adjustable load releasability in a compact easy to stow profile. What makes Active Anchors so unique is the variable pitch, toggle action mechanism that can be set to release the anchor when the rope is pulled vertically (without the use of sacrificial parts). Designed to function in the marine environment with biological efficiency, Active Anchors swim to the seabed, bury just like a stingray or hold like a crab. Stand C340

The Edencraft 655 Centre Console is built for serious offshore action. Designed with hardcore fishos and thrill-seekers in mind, it delivers unmatched performance, stability, and space thanks to its legendary deep-V hull and smart open-deck layout. Whether it's chasing tuna or carving through swell at speed, the 655 offers total confidence and versatility. Customisable to suit individual styles of fishing, it features premium fit-out options, massive storage and next-level electronics capacity. Proudly Australian-built and ready to ride — this is Edencraft's toughest, most capable centre console yet. Ride the Legend. Stand A301.

The ROTO Hydra530, a new era in Boating, the first mono hull polyethylene boat featuring air step technology. It is a revolutionary tri-hull polyethylene boat designed for durability, stability, and low maintenance. The innovative air step technology enhances acceleration, top speed and exceptional buoyancy, making it ideal for both recreational and professional use. With its spacious 5.3 metre design, the Hydra530 delivers a smooth ride and excellent handling in various water conditions. Its corrosion-resistant body, ample storage, and user-friendly layout make it a smart choice for boating enthusiasts, fishing crews, and maritime operations alike. The ROTO Hydra530 combines innovation and practicality in a sleek, eco-friendly package ready for any aquatic adventure. Stand R105.

Asia-Pacific

Zenith Engineering proudly launches the all-new Vortum range of super silenced marine generators, built on more than 45 years of commercial marine expertise. Powered by trusted Isuzu Power Solutions engines, compact Mecc Alte alternators, and their in-house marine cooling package, Vortum delivers commercial-grade reliability with whisper-quiet performance. Designed, assembled, and tested in Brisbane, the range includes 7.5kW, 13.4kW, and 18.5kW models - with the 18.5kW unit available now. Vortum offers peace of mind, performance and unmatched silence in one robust package. Discover the future of silent onboard power. Stand A216.

From entertaining to tubing, the SDX 270 Outboard from Chapman Marine Group features premium amenities, optimised seating and abundant storage to suit any aquatic activity. The cockpit delivers unrivalled comfort for all-day enjoyment with plush L-shaped bench seating, adjustable helm and port companion seats, an integrated cooler compartment, and optional teak table. With practicality and convenience in mind, multiple storage areas have been incorporated throughout the boat - like a transom in-floor compartment with drainage for stowing wet gear and a starboard storage compartment that encompasses a flush toilet for uninterrupted boating, Fusion audio and awesome performance from the Mercury 400hp V8 Verado. Stand D112.

Malibu Boats Australia will debut a new 2026 Malibu Wakesetter model on Saturday 16 August 2025 at the Show. Specifically engineered for Australian and New Zealand conditions, this new model delivers flagship wake performance in a more practical, towable package. Backed by more than 30 years of local manufacturing, the new model blends simplicity, innovation and lifestyle versatility. Be part of the next generation of Malibu Boats. Stand A404A.

Savwinch is proud to unveil its new fully stainless steel Winch Hauler range. Designed and manufactured in Australia, the Savwinch Winch Hauler range is built from full 316 marine-grade stainless steel and engineered to make boat launching and retrieval effortless. With a sealed IP68-rated motor, oversized gearbox, and eight metres of high-strength Dyneema rope, it delivers powerful, reliable performance in the harshest conditions. As part of our new WH range, this model is ideal for trailers, tenders, davits, and winching applications. Compact, durable, and versatile, it's the ultimate upgrade for serious boaters. Stand D107.

Australian

The BRIG Navigator line-up is undergoing a renewal and has introduced two new models: the Navigator 22 and Navigator 24. Designed for exploration, the Navigator 22 combines innovative design and robust construction. Featuring a reinforced deep-V hull, a spacious console, inviting helm seating and a rear bench seat, this new model delivers an exhilarating ride, maintaining stability even at high speeds. The Navigator 22 is not just a runabout or dinghy; it provides ample storage, including a generous open front deck. Transforming into a comfortable day cruiser, it is ideal for families and friends to travel further for longer. It's also a top choice for anglers, with all the essential qualities you'd need in a fishing vessel and all the characteristics of a RIB. The Navigator 24 is a rugged day cruiser with a deep-V hull for stability in all conditions. A versatile centre console with a single or double engine set-up available, the Navigator 24 was designed and built to replace the acclaimed Navigator 730 in the range and represents a major step forward on all counts. Stand: C242, C243 and C244.

The new 2350 Ultra Centrecab from Stabicraft® is the latest to join the 2350 range on top of the proven Supercab offshore performance hull. With unparalleled fishability through a full walkaround deck space, monstrous cabin volume thanks to the lean forward glass and a plethora of transom options to suit all types of fishing, the 2350 Ultra Centrecab is fisherman's dream vessel packed with ample space and luxurious comforts. Stand A231.

Introducing the Fanttik X9 Cross paddle board pump. This powerful, portable pump is perfect for inflating paddle boards, boats, towables, pools, camping gear, and even car tyres with ease and accuracy. It inflates a 10ft board to 15psi in just 8 minutes, with a digital pressure gauge and auto shut-off for worry-free use in the Aussie sun. The X9 Cross also features a deflate function for fast pack-down. Compact, efficient, and reliable, it's the ultimate companion for outdoor adventures. Stand A223.

JD'S Boatshed proudly unveils the all-new 2025 Cobalt CS22. A compact haven of luxury, the CS22 blends performance with premium craftsmanship. Standout features include the bold Obsidian windshield, sculpted Wave-style hull, and a full-beam swim platform. Inside, a deeper interior and full-width sunpad deck provide comfort and versatility for unforgettable days on the water. With refined materials, smart design, and upscale options like the Zenith tower and bow shade sail, the CS22 redefines 22-foot boating. Stand C245

Henri-Lloyd launches Dynamic Motion in Australia - a professional-grade day racing apparel range for competitive sailors. Designed for peak performance and comfort, the range includes jackets, spray tops, salopettes, and shorts for men and women. Prioritising breathability, freedom of movement, and fast drying, it features minimalist design with practical elements like tool storage and UV protection. Dynamic Motion sets a new sustainability benchmark with recycled and recyclable fabrics, PFOA-free membrane, and PFC-free DWR coatings. With unmatched stretch and weighing just 650gsm, the jacket is the lightest in its class - ideal for elite sailors demanding speed, style, and performance. Stand C32

Introducing Spliseal to the Australian market Spliseal revolutionises marine electrical splicing with its advanced potting polymer, creating waterproof seals around conductors and connectors. With a range of molds for different size wires along with versatile hanger molds we have an insulation solution that's fully waterproof. Spliseal will prevent electrical leakage and stop corrosion tracking up wires. It is ideal for boat trailer wiring and bilge pumps and all marine wiring applications. Ensure safe and secure connections in any condition with our premium tools and supplies. Experience the best way to splice wires and achieve reliable, long-lasting performance with SpliSeal. Stand A223.

Whittley Marine Group, Australia's largest national trailer boat Group, is set to release a six-strong new series of pressed and plate aluminium boats alongside the launch of their new Honda Repower Division and the Australian debut of the latest Honda 150 and V6 250 outboard engine models at this year's Sydney Boat Show. Fantastic boat show deals accompany it on all Whittley Boats and Honda repower engine packages. Stand C412.

With hundreds of marine businesses and brands from across Australia and beyond set to converge on Sydney Olympic Park, visitors will have the chance to view and compare hundreds of boats and marine products in one location. From the latest in paddle, power, and sail boats, alongside cutting-edge marine technology, gear, and boat-based fishing.

The fun doesn't stop there! Experience a dynamic line-up of expert fishing presentations and live seafood cooking demonstrations from some of Australia's top recreational fishers and celebrity chefs, including Miguel Maestre on the Anaconda Main Stage. Dive into innovation at the Demonstration Pool, where paddle-powered craft, product showcases, and on-water action create a lively atmosphere for marine enthusiasts. Visitors can also stop by the Boating Safety Zone, where Transport for NSW and safety partners offer expert advice, interactive activities and advice for staying safe on the water.

The excitement continues at the Berkley Supertank with daily fishing and casting demos, hosted by one of Australia's most respected fishing experts, Michael "Cookie" Cook followed by a visit to Riverina Avenue, the Sydney Boat Show's vibrant outdoor precinct. Explore marine and lifestyle exhibitors in the open air, then unwind at the Garden Bar, featuring live entertainment, food trucks and pop-up bars. Don't miss the chance to meet Australian fishing legend Andrew "ET" Ettingshausen during exclusive appearances across the weekend. With colourful face painting and interactive fun, the show also promises plenty of family-friendly activities to entertain and inspire the youngest adventurers.

General admission tickets are $19 (plus booking fee) and children under 16 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets purchased before 31 July, will also go into the draw to win $5,000 in 'Boat Show Dollars' to spend with a Show exhibitor.

Sydney Olympic Park, located just 14 kilometres from the Sydney CBD, is easily accessible by public transport, including trains, metro, and buses. As a bonus for visitors, tickets to the Sydney Boat Show include travel on trains, metro, and light rail services throughout the event.

For exclusive announcements, and ticket details, visit sydneyboatshow.com.au. Sign up to the newsletter to stay informed with the latest updates.

The 2025 Sydney Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, Anaconda, Century Batteries, GM Speciality Vehicles, and Ocean Magazine.