Australia's newest hub of speryacht activity

by Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club 7 Aug 23:36 PDT
CEO Paul O'Rourke shows concepts to Ministers Crakenthorpe, Moriarty, Cately © Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club

Newcastle is set to become Australia's newest destination for superyacht activity, with the construction of its first dedicated superyacht marina to be developed at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC). The project has received a $5 million funding boost from the NSW Government through the Regional Economic Development and Community Infrastructure Program.

Minister for Regional New South Wales, Tara Moriarty, announced the grant on Saturday, 2 August, at NCYC, stating: "It's going to make a big difference to the local economy, creating jobs and tourism opportunities."

Commodore Barry Kelly with Ministers Crakenthorpe, Moriarty, Cately - photo © Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club
NSW Member for Newcastle, Tim Crakanthorp, said the program would deliver long-term value: "It supports real community development while creating employment and economic growth in the heart of Newcastle."

The new facility represents a major leap forward for Newcastle's maritime economy and complements its rich 200-year seafaring history. With less than 10% of superyacht expenditure typically spent on berthing, the remaining 90+% filters directly into local economies through marine services, luxury tourism, dining, and accommodation. A single 55-metre superyacht contributes more than $5.6 million annually in regional spend.

Ministers Crakenthorpe, Moriarty, Cately with NCYC Sailing Academy instructors - photo © Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club
NSW Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley, said: "This grant demonstrates the Minns Government's commitment to the Hunter Region. Newcastle will become a must-visit port, offering high-quality maritime maintenance, premium accommodation, and access to world-class local produce like Hunter Valley wines and beef."

NCYC Commodore Barry Kelly highlighted Newcastle's strategic advantage: "Sydney is at capacity for superyacht stays. As a designated customs port of entry, Newcastle is perfectly placed to welcome vessels looking for an alternative base, while growing skilled maritime jobs across the region."

With construction of the superyacht facility set to begin, Newcastle is poised to emerge as a world-class destination for luxury maritime tourism — and the next great chapter in the city's maritime legacy.

