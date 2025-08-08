The Spit Boat Show at Fergusons Marina: Discover the best day boats in Sydney

Axopar 29 Range © eyachts.com.au Axopar 29 Range © eyachts.com.au

by eyachts 8 Aug 01:48 PDT

September 13-14, 2025 | Fergusons Marina, The Spit, Mosman

Sydney's iconic boating precinct is set to come alive this September as The Spit Boat Show at Fergusons Marina makes its official debut with an exciting showcase of the world's leading day boats and luxury recreational vessels. With a curated collection of the finest models, this two-day event is shaping up to be one of the most impressive on-water shows of the season.

Set Sail into Summer with the Best Day Boats on Display

Featuring a standout lineup of globally renowned boat brands, including Axopar, Pardo Yachts, RAND, Grady-White, Capelli, Valhalla, Viking, Chris-Craft, Greenline Yachts, Azimut, and Candela, The Spit Boat Show offers something for every boating lifestyle.

Beyond the boats, the event also brings together an exciting mix of top-tier marine and lifestyle partners, including Awake Boards, Jobe, Club Marine, Fishing Station, Garmin, and Coast New Zealand, making this a true celebration of on-water adventure.

From cutting-edge Scandinavian adventure boats and high-performance American sportfishers to elegant European cruisers, The Spit Boat Show at Fergusons Marina promises a versatile display for every boating lifestyle. Complementing the on-water showcase, a curated selection of premium marine and lifestyle brands, including watersports, tech, insurance, and gear specialists, will round out the experience, offering something for every boater on and off the water.

Show Highlights Include:

Australian Premiere of the Axopar 29 Centre Consol Crossover (CCX), Grady-White 415 Freedom and Capelli Stradivari 52- Be among the first to experience the ultimate in sportfishing and day boating.

A full Axopar lineup on water, from the all-new 29 to the flagship 45-foot range.

The Pardo 50, redefining elegance and performance for the modern luxury day boat.

A diverse range of responsible boating options including RAND electric and Greenline Hybrid models.

Top-tier fishing and family cruisers from Grady-White, including the 386 Canyon and 375 Freedom.

The latest from Capelli and Valhalla, including the high-performance V41 and V55.

Plus the impressive Azimut 60 Fly, Viking 46, and more.

Limited Sea Trials Available - By Appointment Only

Those looking to secure their summer boat will have the opportunity to experience select models on the water. Sea trials are strictly limited and available by appointment only, so early booking is essential.

Secure Your Boat in Time for Summer

With demand soaring and summer fast approaching, The Spit Boat Show at Fergusons Marina is your best opportunity to speak with brand experts, inspect a wide range of models, and secure your dream boat ahead of the season.

Event Details:

What: The Spit Boat Show at Fergusons Marina

When: September 11am-5pm- 13-14, 2025

Where: Fergusons Marina, The Spit, Mosman NSW

Admission: Free

Sea Trials: Limited appointments available

To register interest or book a sea trial, visit www.thespitboatshow.com.au.