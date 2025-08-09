Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show Two of Season Two is now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 9 Aug 15:11 PDT

Show Two of Season Two - Bill Barry-Cotter AM, Founder of Maritimo Motor Yachts - is now up and running

This week @BulwarksandBulldust speaks with Bill Barry-Cotter AM about his immense 65 year career from Mariner on Pittwater to Maritimo on the Gold Coast, and everything in between, including the recent acquisition of the moulds for the larger Caribbean vessels. In his seventh decade in the business, there's plenty of gold dust discovered and bulldust called out along the way.

With thanks to our Season Two sponsor, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance. Also acknowledging the support of The Boat Works Gold Coast, EspressoTwenty5, and Melfi Designs.

