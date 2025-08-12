Please select your home edition
Shop, compare and discover at the 2025 Sydney Boat Show

by Sydney Boat Show 11 Aug 21:38 PDT 14-17 August 2025
Sydney Boat Show 2024 © Sydney Boat Show

Whether buying a first boat, upgrading to a new model, or exploring the latest on-water innovations, the 2025 Sydney Boat Show offers the ultimate opportunity to shop, compare and connect with leading boating brands, all under one roof.

Kicking off this Thursday and running until Sunday 17 August at Sydney Olympic Park, the show will feature more than 400 boats, from tinnies, tenders, and inflatables to sports cruisers, fishing rigs, day boats and luxury pontoons. Alongside the impressive range of vessels, visitors can explore a huge selection of boating accessories, from the latest marine electronics and safety equipment to fishing gear, water toys and on-board comforts. It's the perfect chance to compare models side-by-side, speak with multiple dealers and brand experts, and find everything needed, from the boat itself to the finishing touches, to suit any marine lifestyle.

The show will feature the latest releases from leading global and Australian brands including Barletta, Bayliner, Beneteau, Boston Whaler, Camero, Chris Craft, Cobalt, Cruisecraft, Edencraft, Haines Hunter, Haines Signature, Harris Pontoons, Jeanneau, Malibu, Nautique, Northbank, Protector Yachts, Rayglass, Regal, Revival, Seafox Boats, Searay, Sportsman, Wellcraft, Whittley Boats, Yellowfin, and many more.?

For those who want to experience the boating lifestyle without immediate ownership, Freedom Boat Club and Pacific Boating will be on hand to showcase their boat syndication and membership programs. These flexible, cost-effective options allow members to access a variety of well-maintained vessels, from sleek day boats to comfortable cruisers. Members simply book online, turn up, and step aboard, enjoying all the benefits of being on the water and making it easier than ever to live the boating dream - and you never know, the experience may lead to owning a boat one day.

In 2025 the new-look Sydney Boat Show expands into 21,000m2 of indoor exhibition space at Sydney Showground, creating a vibrant hub for boaters, families, and first-timers. Across four days, visitors can explore and experience the latest boats, marine technology, demonstrations, and family-friendly entertainment.

The Anaconda Main Stage is set to be a highlight for fishing enthusiasts, with daily sessions featuring expert demonstrations and interactive masterclasses led by industry greats including Andrew "ET" Ettingshausen, Paul Burt, Tim Simpson, Justin Duggan, Harry Curly and #FishTok sensation Shroom. Packed with practical tips and insider tricks, the program is designed to help anglers sharpen their skills and elevate their fishing game.

Another favorite will be the Berkley Supertank Fishing Show hosted by one of Australia's most respected fishing experts, Michael "Cookie" Cook. Whether a seasoned angler or just curious, Michael delivers an entertaining and informative experience, sharing his passion and deep fishing knowledge to help everyone improve their skills and reel in that dream catch.

Sydney Boat Show 2024 - photo © Sydney Boat Show
Sydney Boat Show 2024 - photo © Sydney Boat Show

Crowd favourite, Miguel Maestre, aka The Crazy Bull, will dish up his signature charisma on Saturday 16 August at 1.30pm, when he fires up The Anaconda Main Stage with a high-energy live cooking demonstration, preparing his legendary fish and chips boldly infused with his own craft beer, Rubia. After the demo, visitors can follow the aroma to the Riverina Garden Bar, where Miguel's pop-up food truck will be serving fresh, piping-hot portions of the iconic dish, perfectly paired with an ice-cold Rubia and a side of show buzz. Fans can also catch him roaming the exhibition floor on Friday 15 August and Sunday 17 August, mingling with crowds and sharing his expert cooking tips.

The Anaconda Demonstration Pool will be alive with on-water action, featuring paddle-powered craft, product trials, and fun activities like kids' paddle boats, giving visitors the chance to get hands-on and test the latest gear in the water. Nearby, The Boating Safety Zone, presented by Transport for NSW, will offer interactive activities, engaging safety displays, and expert guidance to help everyone enjoy a safe and great day on the water.

The Riverina Avenue will be a vibrant hub of activity, lined with marine and lifestyle exhibitors showcasing the latest gear, gadgets, and on-water essentials. Visitors can then relax and unwind in the lively Garden Bar, enjoy a tasty bite from an array of gourmet food trucks, and soak up the atmosphere with live music performances throughout the day. Families will find plenty to keep the little ones entertained, with dedicated kids' activities including face painting, interactive games, and hands-on fun designed to spark their curiosity and keep them smiling.

General admission tickets are $19 (plus booking fee) and children under 16 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult. Sydney Olympic Park, located just 14 kilometres from the Sydney CBD, is easily accessible by public transport, including trains, metro, and buses. As a bonus for visitors, tickets to the Sydney Boat Show include travel on trains, metro, and light rail services throughout the event.

For exclusive announcements, and ticket details, visit sydneyboatshow.com.au. Sign up to the newsletter to stay informed with the latest updates.

The 2025 Sydney Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, Anaconda, Century Batteries, and GM Speciality Vehicles.

