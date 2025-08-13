It's Showtime - the New-Look 2025 Sydney Boat Show Opens Today

Sydney Boat Show 2025 © Sydney Boat Show Sydney Boat Show 2025 © Sydney Boat Show

by Sydney Boat Show 13 Aug 13:33 PDT

The wait is over! The 2025 Sydney Boat Show opens its doors at 10am today, welcoming visitors to four days of boating, fishing and marine lifestyle inspiration at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park.

Running from 9am to 5pm daily until Sunday 17 August, the show brings together more than 400 boats, thousands of products and an action-packed program of entertainment and education all under one roof.

Whether a first-time boatie, a seasoned sailor, an avid angler, or a family looking for a great day out, there's something here for everyone.

In 2025, the new-look Sydney Boat Show takes over 21,000m" of indoor exhibition space at Sydney Showground, transforming it into a vibrant hub. Across four action-packed days, visitors can discover the latest boats and accessories, cutting-edge marine technology, live demonstrations and family-friendly entertainment.

On The Anaconda Main Stage, fishing enthusiasts can enjoy daily expert presentations and hands-on masterclasses led by some of the industry's biggest names — including Andrew "ET" Ettingshausen, Paul Burt, Tim Simpson, Justin Duggan, Harry Curly, and #FishTok favourite Shroom. Packed with insider tips and proven techniques, the program is designed to inspire and equip anglers of every skill level to elevate their fishing game. Then once inspired, visitors can head to the Hot Tackle stand to snap up great deals on all the gear needed to get started or upgrade their setup.

Another highlight is the Berkley Supertank Fishing Show, hosted by one of Australia's most respected fishing experts, Michael "Cookie" Cook. Whether an experienced angler or just starting out, Michael's high-energy sessions blend entertainment with practical advice to help reel in that dream catch.

Get ready for a feast of flavour and fun as Miguel Maestre, aka The Crazy Bull, brings his signature charisma to the show. Miguel will light up The Anaconda Main Stage on Saturday 16 August at 1.30pm with a high-energy live cooking demonstration of his legendary fish and chips, boldly infused with his own craft beer, Rubia. After the show, follow the aroma to the Riverina Garden Bar, where Miguel's pop-up food truck will be serving fresh, golden portions perfectly paired with an ice-cold Rubia, and catch him roaming the exhibition floor on Friday 15 and Sunday 17 August as he mingles with fans, shares cooking tips and hosts lively Q&A sessions in his trademark cheeky style — a rare chance to enjoy one of Australia's most beloved chefs up close and deliciously personal.

The Anaconda Demonstration Pool will be a hive of on-water activity, with paddle-powered craft, product trials, and kids' paddle boats offering hands-on fun. Whilst, the Boating Safety Zone, presented by Transport for NSW, will deliver interactive displays, expert guidance, and engaging activities to promote safer boating for everyone - take on friends and family with the lifejacket challenge.

Outside on Riverina Avenue, marine and lifestyle exhibitors will showcase the latest gear and gadgets. Visitors can then relax in the lively Garden Bar, enjoy gourmet bites from food trucks and soak up the atmosphere with live music throughout the day. The Family Fun Zone will keep younger visitors entertained with face painting, games and hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and smiles.

The show will also have the honour of debuting more than 15 vessels and products to market, find out more here.

Whether buying a first boat, upgrading to a new model, or chasing the latest on-water innovations, visitors to the 2025 show will find the ultimate destination to shop, compare, and connect with the biggest names in boating. The event will showcase more than 400 vessels, from tinnies, tenders, and inflatables to sports cruisers, fishing rigs, day boats, and luxury pontoons. Beyond the boats, attendees can explore a vast range of accessories, from cutting-edge marine electronics and safety gear to fishing equipment, water toys, and on-board comforts. It's the perfect opportunity to compare models side-by-side, speak with multiple dealers and brand experts, and discover everything needed - from the dream boat to the finishing touches - to suit any marine lifestyle.

The 2025 show will feature the latest releases from leading global and Australian brands including Anaconda, Barletta, Bayliner, Beneteau, Blakes Marine, Boston Whaler, Camero, Chapman Marine, Chris Craft, Cobalt, Cruisecraft, Edencraft, Escape Fishing with ET, Garmin, Good Times Marine, Haines Hunter, Haines Signature, Harris Pontoons, Hot Tackle, Insinc Marine, JD's Boat Shed, Jeanneau, Mak Marine, Malibu, Marinemind, Nautique, Navico Group, Northbank, Protector Yachts, Queensland Marine Centre, Rayglass, Raymarine, Regal, Revival, Seafox Boats, Searay, Sportsman, The Boat Warehouse, TR Marine, Wellcraft, Whittley Boats, Wing Dak, Yellowfin and many more.

The show's very own smartphone app is an easy way to ensure visitors find all the boats and brands on their wish list. Using the app, visitors can take a sneak peek at the exciting brands premiering at the show, view the What's-On Guide, see the schedule for on-stage talks, download the show maps and access the Exhibitor Directory with details of what boat or brand to find where. The app can be downloaded from the app store.

General admission tickets are $19 (plus booking fee) and children under 16 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult. As a bonus for visitors, tickets also include travel on trains, metro, and light rail services throughout the event.

Sydney Olympic Park is well-connected by major roads and public transport options, offering more than 10,000 nearby parking spaces, although it is advised to prebook. Trains run regularly to Olympic Park Station, with additional bus and ferry services also available.

For more information, including tickets and the Exhibitor Directory, visit sydneyboatshow.com.au. Sign up to the newsletter to stay informed with the latest updates.??

The 2025 Sydney Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, Anaconda, Century Batteries and GM Speciality Vehicles.??