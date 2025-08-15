Vetus to showcase complete onboard system solutions at boat shows across Europe

by VETUS 14 Aug 21:10 PDT

VETUS, the leading developer of complete onboard boat systems, has announced its 2025 show participation calendar, where it will continue to showcase its extensive portfolio of innovative marine solutions and product developments.

The 2025 season kicks off in Scandinavia, with VETUS exhibiting at Uiva Flytande (14-17 August), Open Yard Ellös (22-24 August), Allt på Sjön (29-31 August), and the Copenhagen Boat Show (28-31 August). These early-season Scandinavian shows provide an ideal opportunity to connect with regional boaters and demonstrate VETUS's commitment to supporting the Northern European market.

The team will then head to HISWA te Water, Netherlands (3-7 September), where the Dutch-based company will present its latest range of boat equipment, engines and advanced onboard systems on stand 02A.

Next on the calendar is the Genoa International Boat Show, Italy (18-23 September) on stands TL10-TM09 & YP35, followed by Grand Pavois La Rochelle, France (23-28 September) on stand R52 where the team will be connecting with European customers and partners to share its latest product offerings.

Running concurrently with Genoa, the Southampton International Boat Show in the UK (19-28 September) will see VETUS showcasing a range of complete boat systems on stand W024.

Finally, the team will head to Spain for the Barcelona International Boat Show (8-12 October) and to Poland for the Boat Technica (9-12 October).

At each of these shows, VETUS will demonstrate its latest technological advancements designed to enhance the performance, comfort, and safety of onboard systems. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore innovations that are reshaping the future of marine excellence.

Product highlights for the 2025 season:

BOW PRO Thruster Series. BOW PRO thrusters deliver smooth, proportional control for confident maneuvering in any situation. Whether you're docking in tight spaces or adjusting course in strong currents, every movement feels natural, quiet, and responsive.

E-LINE Electric Propulsion - a powerful, compact 48V electric drive system tailored for both repower projects and new builds. With Active Electronic Braking, the system eliminates the need for a clutch or gearbox, enabling precise manoeuvring and quick directional changes with minimal energy loss. The E-LINE ensures clean, silent, and efficient cruising.

Maxwell anchoring solutions. For over 55 years, Maxwell has been making high-quality anchoring systems trusted by boaters around the world. From small boats to superyachts and commercial vessels, Maxwell products are built to handle tough conditions and make anchoring easy and reliable.

These pioneering products have been expertly crafted to make docking, cruising, and onboard operation easier, quieter, and more efficient than ever before.

Sander Gesink, VETUS Marketing Director said: "Participating in boat shows is a cornerstone of our annual strategy. There's no substitute for face-to-face interaction with customers and OEMs, and these events provide the perfect platform to showcase the versatility and seamless connectivity of our marine systems through hands-on, intuitive displays. We're excited to engage with key stakeholders across multiple regions this autumn."

VETUS prides itself on innovation and engineers the majority of its 4,000+ product lineup in-house, ensuring the highest quality and performance. As a global company, VETUS has direct representation in 18 countries and an unparalleled worldwide distribution and service network, allowing it to support boaters around the world with reliable solutions.

For more information on VETUS and its complete range of onboard boat systems, visit www.vetus.com.