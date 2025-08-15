In this issue
14 August 2025
Fountaine Pajot Special Offers, Pre-Owned ILIAD Catamarans, Events, Listings & More
In this update, we bring you exceptional offers on the Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47, Aura 51 and Elba 45, alongside a dedicated feature on pre-owned ILIAD Catamarans, offering easy access to one of the worlds most sought-after long-range power catamaran brands.
Find out how you can experience the remarkable Dufour 44 with us at Hamilton Island Race Week, save the date for our famous annual Gold Coast Open Day and celebrate our new sponsorship of Western Australia's Mandurah Offshore Fishing & Sailing Club.
Plus, discover a selection of the latest quality pre-owned listings.
As always, were here to help with all your yachting needs and look forward to talking with you soon.
Fair winds and following seas,
The Yacht Sales Co. team
SPECIAL OFFERS
The Yacht Sales Co. is thrilled to offer exclusive special deals on three of Fountaine Pajots most acclaimed sailing catamaransthe Aura 51, Elba 45 and Tanna 47. Available for delivery in January 2026, these limited opportunities present the perfect chance to secure your dream yacht at exceptional value with added benefits that wont be repeated.
Renowned for their innovation, performance and luxurious liveaboard comfort, the Aura 51, Tanna 47 and Elba 45 represent the pinnacle of modern cruising design. Whether youre planning extended voyages or coastal escapes, these models deliver outstanding sailing capability, expansive living spaces and sustainable technology options that make every journey a pleasure. These are truly yachts that elevate life on the water.
This is a rare opportunity to join the Fountaine Pajot owner community with special advantages available for a limited time only. Explore the models below and contact our team today to discover how you can take advantage of this exclusive offer before these build slots are gone.
Were excited to offer a rare collection of luxury pre-owned ILIAD Catamarans now available for sale in Australia, including the ILIAD 53F, ILIAD 53S, ILIAD 70 and ILIAD 50.
These exceptional, meticulously maintained long-range vessels combine performance, comfort, and style, and definitely wont last long on the pre-owned market. Contact us today to arrange an inspection and learn more about owning one of these sought-after yachts.
Save the date for our famous Gold Coast Open Day in dynamic The Boat Works Marine Precinct for a day of all things yachting. Enjoy expert-led information sessions, meet our experienced team, and connect with fellow boating enthusiasts at our flagship location.
An impressive range of new and pre-owned yachts will be on display, with full details announced soon. Register now to stay informed and receive event updates!
Experience the thrill of the Dufour 44 in action at Hamilton Island Race Week starting this Saturday! See her cutting through the Whitsundays turquoise waters, then step aboard to inspect her exceptional design and luxurious finishes up close. Visitors will even have the rare chance to join the crew and sail this stunning yacht during selected races. Dont miss this unforgettable opportunity with The Yacht Sales Co. to witness, explore and be part of the action and fun of this iconic event!
We are also proud to announce our new partnership with the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club with our sponsorship reinforcing our commitment to Western Australias passionate boating community.
With a strong local presence and global sales network, were here to support yacht buyers and sellers with expert advice, trusted service, and access to premium yachts. We look forward to assisting its members throughout their yachting journey.
FEATURED BROKERAGE BOAT
EUR 1,450,000
Lying: Vuda Marina, Fiji
The Lagoon 620 is a flagship cruising catamaran that perfectly blends luxury, performance and long-range liveaboard comfort. Renowned for its exceptional volume, craftsmanship and proven ocean-going capabilities, this Essence version features a central galley, a spacious owners suite, VIP guest cabin, three additional guest cabins and a crew cabin. A hydraulic swim platform also adds convenience for swimmers and divers.
Built late in production, the yacht boasts recent upgrades including new Yanmar engines (2024) and a new mainsail (2025). With a panoramic saloon, advanced B&G electronics and a sweeping flybridge, this premium catamaran is ideally equipped for global adventures and ready to impress.
2024 ILIAD 53F | Conniption
AUD $3,950,000
Gold Coast, QLD
Why wait for a new build?
Conniption, the first pre-owned ILIAD 53F, is herelike new with minimal use and full factory warranty. Perfect for couples or families craving effortless luxury, privacy and ultimate comfort. Loaded with premium upgrades and spacious indoor-outdoor living, shes ready to cruise Australia and beyond in style. Dont miss this rare, turn-key opportunity!
2020 Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 | Elmako
EUR 697,000
Loano in Liguria, Italy
Its rare to find a yacht as impeccably maintained as Elmako, a 2020 Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 in the sought-after Comfort Maestro version. Never chartered and EU VAT paid, loaded with premium upgrades including lithium batteries, Hydranet sails, air conditioning and low engine hours. Elmako is a genuine turn-key catamaran, located in the Mediterranean and ready for unforgettable cruising adventures.
2023 Stealth X Series 43 | Zephyrus
USD $310,000
Phuket, Thailand
Meet Zephyrus, the second Stealth Series X 43 ever built, where innovation meets performance. Designed by Alan Carwardine and built by Asia Catamarans, this sleek sailing cat delivers speed, stability and surprising versatility. With a flexible layout, lightweight finishes and smart ventilation design, Zephyrus is ideal for solo cruisers or adventurous couples. Quiet, efficient, and regatta-proven, shes ready to cruise in comfort and style. A rare opportunity not to be missed.
2007 Beneteau Cyclades 443 | Enjoy
AUD $239,900
Brisbane, Australia
Enjoy has been impeccably maintained by a chief mechanic owner and ready for cruising. Designed for comfort and safety, she offers three ensuite double cabins, a spacious cockpit, and excellent handling for extended passages or liveaboard life. With only 970 engine hours, new sails (2023), and recent antifoul/service (May 2025), shes truly turn-key. This well-equipped yacht combines reliability, space, and performancean ideal choice for private cruising or charter.
2004 Chincogan 52
Gone with the Wind
AUD $975,000
Gold Coast, Qld
2023 Fountaine Pajot Aura 51 Soleil
EUR 1,300,000
PortoMontenegro
2010 Prout 45
Moana
AUD $520,000
Mooloolaba, Qld
EVENTS
16 - 23 August 2025 | Hamilton Island Race Week
28 August - 3 September 2025 | Magnetic Island Race Week
9 - 14 September 2025 | Cannes Yachting Festival
12 - 16 September 2025 | The Yacht Sales Co. Musket Cove Fiji Regatta
27 September 2025 | The Yacht Sales Co. NZ Open Day
4 - 6 October 2025 | The Yacht Sales Co. Sail Paradise
24 - 26 October 2025 | Pittwater Sail Expo
1 November 2025 | The Yacht Sales Co. Gold Coast Open Day
13 - 16 November 2025 | Sydney International Boat Show