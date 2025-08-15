Please select your home edition
Edition




Fountaine Pajot special offers, Pre-Owned ILIAD Catamarans, events, listings & more

by The Yacht Sales Co. 15 Aug 00:58 PDT
Fountaine Pajot FP41 © Fountaine Pajot

 

Find Your Dream Yacht

New  |  Pre-Owned  |  Sell Your Yacht Events  |  News  |  Contact

 

In this issue               

14 August 2025

 

Fountaine Pajot Special Offers, Pre-Owned ILIAD Catamarans, Events, Listings & More

 

 

 

In this update, we bring you exceptional offers on the Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47, Aura 51 and Elba 45, alongside a dedicated feature on pre-owned ILIAD Catamarans, offering easy access to one of the worlds most sought-after long-range power catamaran brands.

 

Find out how you can experience the remarkable Dufour 44 with us at Hamilton Island Race Week, save the date for our famous annual Gold Coast Open Day and celebrate our new sponsorship of  Western Australia's Mandurah Offshore Fishing & Sailing Club.

 

Plus, discover a selection of the latest quality pre-owned listings.

 

As always, were here to help with all your yachting needs and look forward to talking with you soon.

 

Fair winds and following seas,

The Yacht Sales Co. team

 

SPECIAL OFFERS

Exclusive Deals on Fountaine Pajot's Most Popular Models

 

The Yacht Sales Co. is thrilled to offer exclusive special deals on three of Fountaine Pajots most acclaimed sailing catamaransthe Aura 51,  Elba 45 and Tanna 47. Available for delivery in January 2026, these limited opportunities present the perfect chance to secure your dream yacht at exceptional value with added benefits that wont be repeated.

 

Renowned for their innovation, performance and luxurious liveaboard comfort, the Aura 51, Tanna 47 and Elba 45 represent the pinnacle of modern cruising design. Whether youre planning extended voyages or coastal escapes, these models deliver outstanding sailing capability, expansive living spaces and sustainable technology options that make every journey a pleasure. These are truly yachts that elevate life on the water.

 

This is a rare opportunity to join the Fountaine Pajot owner community with special advantages available for a limited time only. Explore the models below and contact our team today to discover how you can take advantage of this exclusive offer before these build slots are gone.

 

 

 

BROKERAGE

Pre-Owned ILIAD Catamarans

Were excited to offer a rare collection of luxury pre-owned ILIAD Catamarans now available for sale in Australia, including the ILIAD 53F, ILIAD 53S, ILIAD 70 and ILIAD 50.  

 

These exceptional, meticulously maintained long-range vessels combine performance, comfort, and style, and definitely wont last long on the pre-owned market. Contact us today to arrange an inspection and learn more about owning one of these sought-after yachts.

 

EVENTS

2025 Gold Coast Open Day

Save the date for our famous  Gold Coast Open Day in dynamic The Boat Works Marine Precinct for a day of all things yachting. Enjoy expert-led information sessions, meet our experienced team, and connect with fellow boating enthusiasts at our flagship location.

 

An impressive range of new and pre-owned yachts will be on display, with full details announced soon. Register now to stay informed and receive event updates!

 

EVENTS

 

2025 Hamilton Island Race Week

Experience the thrill of the Dufour 44 in action at Hamilton Island Race Week starting this Saturday! See her cutting through the Whitsundays turquoise waters, then step aboard to inspect her exceptional design and luxurious finishes up close. Visitors will even have the rare chance to join the crew and sail this stunning yacht during selected races. Dont miss this unforgettable opportunity with The Yacht Sales Co. to witness, explore and be part of the action and fun of this iconic event!

SPONSORSHIP

Mandurah Club Sponsorship

We are also proud to announce our new partnership with the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club with our sponsorship reinforcing our commitment to Western Australias passionate boating community.

With a strong local presence and global sales network, were here to support yacht buyers and sellers with expert advice, trusted service, and access to premium yachts. We look forward to assisting its members throughout their yachting journey.

 

FEATURED BROKERAGE BOAT

   2020 Lagoon 620 - Essence version

        EUR 1,450,000

       Lying: Vuda Marina, Fiji

 

The Lagoon 620 is a flagship cruising catamaran that perfectly blends luxury, performance and long-range liveaboard comfort. Renowned for its exceptional volume, craftsmanship and proven ocean-going capabilities, this Essence version features a central galley, a spacious owners suite, VIP guest cabin, three additional guest cabins and a crew cabin. A hydraulic swim platform also adds convenience for swimmers and divers.

 

Built late in production, the yacht boasts recent upgrades including new Yanmar engines (2024) and a new mainsail (2025). With a panoramic saloon, advanced B&G electronics and a sweeping flybridge, this premium catamaran is ideally equipped for global adventures and ready to impress.

 

Latest Pre-Owned Listings

2024 ILIAD 53F | Conniption

AUD $3,950,000

Gold Coast, QLD

 

Why wait for a new build?

Conniption, the first pre-owned ILIAD 53F, is herelike new with minimal use and full factory warranty. Perfect for couples or families craving effortless luxury, privacy and ultimate comfort. Loaded with premium upgrades and spacious indoor-outdoor living, shes ready to cruise Australia and beyond in style. Dont miss this rare, turn-key opportunity!

2020 Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 | Elmako

EUR 697,000

Loano in Liguria, Italy

 

Its rare to find a yacht as impeccably maintained as Elmako, a 2020 Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 in the sought-after Comfort Maestro version. Never chartered and EU VAT paid, loaded with premium upgrades including lithium batteries, Hydranet sails, air conditioning and low engine hours. Elmako is a genuine turn-key catamaran, located in the Mediterranean and ready for unforgettable cruising adventures.

2023 Stealth X Series 43 | Zephyrus

USD $310,000

Phuket, Thailand

 

Meet Zephyrus, the second Stealth Series X 43 ever built, where innovation meets performance. Designed by Alan Carwardine and built by Asia Catamarans, this sleek sailing cat delivers speed, stability and surprising versatility. With a flexible layout, lightweight finishes and smart ventilation design, Zephyrus is ideal for solo cruisers or adventurous couples. Quiet, efficient, and regatta-proven, shes ready to cruise in comfort and style. A rare opportunity not to be missed.

2007 Beneteau Cyclades 443 | Enjoy

AUD $239,900

Brisbane, Australia

 

Enjoy has been impeccably maintained by a chief mechanic owner and ready for cruising. Designed for comfort and safety, she offers three ensuite double cabins, a spacious cockpit, and excellent handling for extended passages or liveaboard life. With only 970 engine hours, new sails (2023), and recent antifoul/service (May 2025), shes truly turn-key. This well-equipped yacht combines reliability, space, and performancean ideal choice for private cruising or charter.

2004 Chincogan 52

Gone with the Wind 

AUD $975,000

Gold Coast, Qld

2023 Fountaine Pajot Aura 51 Soleil

EUR 1,300,000

PortoMontenegro

2010 Prout 45

Moana

AUD $520,000

Mooloolaba, Qld

 

EVENTS

 

16 - 23 August 2025 | Hamilton Island Race Week

 

28 August  - 3 September 2025 | Magnetic Island Race Week

 

9 - 14 September 2025 | Cannes Yachting Festival

 

12 - 16 September 2025 | The Yacht Sales Co. Musket Cove Fiji Regatta

 

27 September 2025 | The Yacht Sales Co. NZ Open Day

 

4 - 6 October 2025 | The Yacht Sales Co. Sail Paradise

 

24 - 26 October 2025 | Pittwater Sail Expo

 

1 November 2025 | The Yacht Sales Co. Gold Coast Open Day

 

13 - 16 November 2025 | Sydney International Boat Show

Follow Us
 

Related Articles

2025 Pittwater Sail Expo Preview
An exclusive preview of the brand new Fountaine Pajot FP 41 and Dufour 48 The 2025 Pittwater Sail Expo presents an exciting opportunity to not only enjoy a free, family-friendly weekend at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Posted on 31 Jul Ocean Posse Fiji welcome event
Celebrating adventurous arrivals in the South Pacific Nawi Marina in Savusavu will come alive with celebration as the Ocean Posse Fiji Welcome Event officially greets the fleet of cruisers arriving from North America. Posted on 28 Jul Fountaine Pajot & Dufour Yachts World Premieres
Set to steal the limelight at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival Fountaine Pajot and Dufour Yachts will steal the limelight at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival from 9–14 September Posted on 21 Jul Dufour 44 set to make waves at 40th HIRW
Hamilton Island Race Week offers the ultimate blend of competitive sailing and island festivities Dufour Yachts is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Hamilton Island Race Week 2025, Australia's premier offshore regatta. Posted on 14 Jul Fountaine Pajot's ODSea+ hybrid electric cats
An environmentally responsible cruising experience without compromising comfort, autonomy or safety Fountaine Pajot has redefined sustainable cruising with the launch of its innovative ODSea+ hybrid electric system across its sailing catamaran range. Posted on 12 Jun Fountaine Pajot New 41 coming to Australia soon
It's already turning heads, recently nominated for 2025 Multihull of the Year We're thrilled to announce that the Fountaine Pajot New 41 will arrive in Australia this August – and it's already turning heads, recently nominated for 2025 Multihull of the Year. Posted on 6 Jun ILIAD Catamarans Introduces e-Motion Hybrid Tech
Heralding a new era of sustainable luxury cruising ILIAD Catamarans has announced the introduction of advanced e-Motion Hybrid technology across its entire range, heralding a new era of sustainable luxury cruising. Posted on 8 May The Yacht Sales Co. set for success at 2025 SCIBS
Anticipating strong crowds at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show The Yacht Sales Co. is anticipating strong crowds at its display at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 22 - 25 May 2025, where it will showcase an expansive collection of the world's finest sail and power yachts. Posted on 6 May The Yacht Sales Co. sponsor Musket Cove Fiji event
Promising a spectacular week of racing in September The Yacht Sales Co. is delighted to announce its role as the major sponsor of the 2025 Musket Cove Fiji Regatta, set to take place from 12–16 September 2025. Posted on 28 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy