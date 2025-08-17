The new-look 2025 Sydney Boat Show delivers strong result

2025 Sydney Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show 2025 Sydney Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show

by Sydney Boat Show 17 Aug 09:43 PDT

The 2025 Sydney Boat Show came to a close on Sunday, capping four successful days at the Sydney Showground, attracting strong crowds and industry support from 14 to 17 August.

Exceeding all expectations the four days delivered an impressive 23,525 attendees through the doors.

Across the event's expansive 21,000 square metres, visitors explored more than 130 exhibitors, 400 boats and thousands of accessories, gadgets and technologies. The show also cemented its role as a launchpad for innovation, with more than 16 new products revealed, including four global debuts.

The move to Sydney Olympic Park for 2025 was a carefully considered decision made in consultation with industry and visitors, and provided a pivotal opportunity to evolve the 56-year legacy of the Sydney International Boat Show.

The new location and format successfully delivered a broad showcase of vessels, products and accessories whilst opening new opportunities within Greater Sydney and regional NSW areas.

The event underlined the significance of the Australian boating industry, which contributes more than $10 billion annually to the national economy and supports more than 35,000 jobs. The Sydney Boat Show itself injects hundreds of millions of dollars into the NSW economy, generates millions in sales and orders, and underpins tens of thousands of jobs.

Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) President Adam Smith said the feedback from exhibitors, stakeholders and the general public has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The roll out and response to the new format has been very encouraging but the show has only been possible through strong collaboration between exhibitors, industry, partners and sponsors to ensure a unified approach that benefits both the sector and the public," he said.

"People engage with the marine lifestyle in so many different ways but across the board it is essential their experience is a positive one, guided by the right knowledge and expertise to ensure they have a positive experience.

"By 2030 it is predicted Australia will have six million people boating in a wide range of boats and watercraft, more than one million registered boats and $20 billion spent annually on boating and related activities, further underscoring the fact that boating matters," Mr Smith said.

Highlights from the 2025 Sydney Boat Show included:

More than 400 boats on display

The introduction of a vast range of new and innovative products to the Australian and global market

Launch of the National Recreational Boating Statement which forecasts industry statistics for 2030

BIA hosted the inaugural Outdoor Recreation Round Table, which spans sectors including boating, fishing, sailing, paddling, 4WD, caravan and camping and tourism

Miguel Maestre was live in action on The Anaconda Main Stage creating his beer-battered fish and chips using his Rubia craft beer, enhanced by his first-ever pop-up bar and food truck serving the dish and Rubia

Shroom, TikTok and YouTube FishTok sensation, met with hundreds of young and eager fishing fans

Edencraft General Manager Josie Eastman said, "the Sydney Boat Show has been a fantastic event for us, bringing genuine, serious boaters through the doors and giving us strong leads to follow up in the weeks ahead. It's also been the perfect stage to launch our new 655 Centre Console - a model customers have been asking for over many years, and one we're proud to deliver as a world-class boat designed and built right here in Australia. This show is all about connection, bringing serious boaters face to face with innovation, performance, and the Edencraft experience."

Malibu Sydney owner Roy Newlan said, "Foot traffic has been both strong and of high quality. We're meeting with serious buyers who are clear about what they want and the overall experience feels purposeful and positive, with less tyre-kickers."

Mak Marine Sales and Business Development Manager, Alexander Schmaler-Loomes said, "the 2025 Sydney Boat Show was a resounding success for Mak Marine. We had an incredible boat show selling numerous Stabicraft, Haines Hunter, Southern Formula, Sea Jay and Suzuki Marine outboard motors. We are glad we could provide so many people with awesome deals on boat packages and new outboard motors for their beloved boats."

Blue Water Yachts Managing Director David Bradburn said, "we were glad that we were part of the 2025 Sydney Boat Show within the Riverina Avenue precinct. It was also encouraging to hear that many potential customers came to Olympic Park specifically to see our Cygnet 20 on display, and we're hopeful this interest will translate into several sales post event."

The Sydney Boat Show was delivered by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in partnership with Mulpha Events, with the support of Partner in Safety Transport for NSW, Anaconda, Century Batteries, GM Specialty Vehicles, and Ocean Magazine.

The show marked the first of two major events under the BIA's new dual-format strategy, designed to meet industry needs, reflect global trends, and capture growing public interest in boating. The next event will be the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show which will take place at Darling Harbour from 13 to 16 November 2025.

The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show will bring a festival atmosphere to Sydney in spring, showcasing more than 200 luxury vessels on a purpose-built marina at Cockle Bay, with an expanded onshore display stretching across Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and Tumbalong Park. Extended opening hours will take full advantage of Sydney's iconic twilight and harbour lifestyle to sell Australia's unique boating experience. Further details to follow shortly.

For more information and exclusive updates on the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, visit sydneyboatshow.com.au.