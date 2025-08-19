Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M50

Maritimo M50 Review - Symbiotic circle. Innovation and tradition coexisting harmonously

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 18 Aug 22:41 PDT

The offer arrived. Take Maritimo’s new M50 out. What good fortune. Seen it before. Then been on it, and all over it during the recent Sanctuary Cove boat show. So, this marks the third piece of the puzzle. Namely, use it. However, on the day, Queensland’s oh-so-famous sunshine had turned to liquid. The next offer arrived as I was about to step on. ‘Want to cancel?’ No. Many boaties face the inclement stuff, regularly. Pacific Northwest, Tasmania, and New Zealand come to mind…

Furthermore, Maritimo basically made the enclosed bridge segment all those years ago, so why not completely experience the value of it in real time. ‘Crank the Iron Ladies, Skipper. Let’s do this!’ So, with a strained back that was screaming at me, and concentration hard to hold on to, we slipped the lines, and placed the squidgy bits in the lazarette for later. Mind over matter. I don’t mind, and it doesn’t matter…

Aerial view of the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Aerial view of the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Take Two

First up, there are two things to take in. Number one. There’s the overall premise of the M50. Central to this is the two cabin arrangement on the accommodation level, and most specifically, the Master Stateroom. Rather than install three cabins, where all would pay a price in terms of space, Maritimo elected to offer just the Master and VIP.

Now the former also takes the lion’s share, not just for itself, but also the very large en suite. If you do not like to shimmy around things on boats, then a total walkaround of the King Bed, on a completely flat floor no less, is a total boon. From anywhere in this space you get to appreciate not only the use of the entire 5.22m beam, but also the minimum of 1.9m headroom that is on offer throughout the entire craft.

Maritimo M50 highlighting great access to the bathroom - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M50 highlighting great access to the bathroom - photo © Maritimo

It is just the one step into the en suite, where again you do not have to press yourself into the bulkhead in order to close or open the door. Not only is the shower great by virtue of size, I really like the way the seat uses the space over the flare of the hull, for by now you are really well for’ard. It does not look or feel contrived, and then adds to it all both stylistically, and ergonomically.

Whether you are on the way up, or returning back down, providing this sort of space to the owner/operators is not only market defining, it is also THE point of difference.

For'ard VIP Stateroom on the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
For'ard VIP Stateroom on the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

The angled bed in the VIP in the forepeak continues the theme with being able to be accessed all the way around. It can be set as twin, or combined to form a Queen, with significant stowage underneath each section. The en suite takes the cues established in the Master, with another clever seat, and twin doors also serve to allow it to be the Day Head and accommodate the up to four other guests. We’ll talk about them in a minute.

For now, we have to take in the second element. That being the Henry Ford moment. In the engine room there is the one choice, and one choice only. A pair of Volvo-Penta D13 inline sixes rated to 800hp a side, with a ZF 2.04:1 reduction gearbox behind them and then 29x38 inch NiBrAl wheels at the other end of the 2.25 inch shafts.

Engine room access - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Engine room access - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

I can verify that this means 28 knots is available at WOT with full 3700l of fuel on board, and this was into a three-knot tide, no less. Trainspotters would be quick to point out that the D13 also comes as 1000hp, and uses exactly the same block and head to do so. Indeed it does young Padawan, but has different plumbing hanging off it, larger gearbox and a much larger intercooler.

Large glass. Lots of light!

It’s a toss-up. Do you get more of a sense that the M50 is a big boat from standing at the sliding doors of the galley at the aft end of the main deck, or tucked up reading a book on the chaise lounge that runs down the Port side of the Master Stateroom. Tough call, but I’ll give it to the Main Saloon, simply because of the light. Now the glass is well for’ard here to get the room, and that makes the foredeck ‘snubby’, if you will, but you only have 51 feet five inches LOA to make it all happen, so somewhere has to give…

Maritimo M50 Galley - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M50 Galley - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo pioneered the aft galley over 20 years ago, and it is still as clever now as it was then, albeit that even more amenity is captured inside, not the least of which is the result of the rear facing internal staircase to the bridge. Standing fridges, drawer fridges and freezers, ice makers, drawer dishwasher, oven cooktop, direct light from said expanse of glazing going right back into the galley itself, and that amazing pull out pantry. If you cannot create culinary delights here, it cannot be made, and that is without mentioning the de rigueur grill in the boot over the lazarette, and immediately adjacent to its access.

Sliding doors only (on both decks BTW), so yes, another Henry Ford moment, but this is they don’t impede on the space, and the engine room hatch opens and clears the table. Two steps down from the cockpit is the adventure deck, which you can still access with the new swim platform in the vertical position, as well as step onto the quay for docking.

Starboard Quarter on the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Starboard Quarter on the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Yes, vertical position. Patents are applied for with this new 3.95x1m platform, and for good reason. In the first instance, the actuator takes it from vertical to horizontal. Next, a scissor action descends it into the water. This allows for less mechanism to be hanging out aft, as instead it is all up against the transom. Definitely clever, the real benefit is that it allows for the M50 to measure in at 50 feet under the AMSA rule, so therefor it can occupy the 15m berth (slip), of which there are far more the world over than 20m ones.

It can still carry the 2.5m tender in the ‘flat’ or horizontal position, but if you need to, you can opt for the 250kg davit on the foredeck. Said foredeck can also be a sunpad with demountable shade if that is more your speed. The bulwarks on the M50 deliver that renowned safety Maritimo is so well known for, and are what keep owners so happy when there are children or fur babies involved. The transom gates will prevent all but the most ardent and creative of Houdinis from extending their play pen into the danger zone, and it is good to see the teak inlay and lights on the steps of the side deck not only adding to the luxury feel, but instilling even more of a sense of safety.

Powering along - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Powering along - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Where do you put them?

So, two cabins, equals four people (2x2 or 2+1+1), but you can easily sleep eight. How so? Well, before we leave the main deck for the room with a view, we need to look at the clever trundle arrangement that extends the main banquette into a tennis court sized bed to make our running total now six POB. Then up on said bridge deck, a more traditional fold-out double bed is underneath the TV lounge, immediately behind the helm seats. Some could even find the cruising lounge good enough, depending on your size. So there’s eight, at least.

Point is, expansion and contraction to suit purpose, whether you are older and it is mainly the two of you, or stepping up from something smaller, and two plus one and one sees the cabins occupied, and every now and then there are extra family or friends involved. One thing is for sure, you’ll have enough Diesel to run the genset, refrigerated space and dry stowage to account for provisions to satisfy them all, and still not run out. Anyone for a swim before lunch?

Raised cruising Lounge - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Raised cruising Lounge - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Quiet Sanctuary

Well, clearly the penthouse apartment that is the bridge is bound to be popular with teenagers as a retreat, or as a way to give everyone that most valuable commodity on board, a bit of space. So then, what of its primary function? You know, the business end of the deal.

In the end, you’d have to sum it up by saying that it is more than the value of its constituent pieces. This means to look at it as helm, cruising lounge, TV lounge, and Juliet deck, all of which are very interconnected, and form that open plan apartment we just spoke of.

Juliet Deck - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Juliet Deck - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Outside, which of course can also be inside by virtue of clears or breezeway, the Juliet deck is all about occasional furniture, so bring the deck chairs. It can have an optional fridge and sink if that’s your thing, but probably best as the prairie style and bring on cocktail hour, I say.

The TV lounge is self-explanatory, which means we can move on to talking about the cruising lounge. On an elevated platform, the whole L-settee is at much closer height to the Skippper, and so the connection is more convivial, and far less teacher and student. It is comfortable, and the backrest high enough to give support when underway, yet not impede on the splendiferous view, which is nigh on 360 degrees if you are prepared to turn around. You’re also right by the sliding window, and can gaze out the strip skylight as well, bring the stars into play when the view from the big windows might go dark.

Skipper and passengers are very well connected on the bridge - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Skipper and passengers are very well connected on the bridge - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

One thing is for sure. A lot of effort went into lowering the overall profile, yet from nowhere on board do you get a sense of the sky falling, Henny Penny…

So. The helm. Glorious floating dash. A pair of 19-inch Garmin screens. Could finish there, they’re that good, stylish, usable. But wait! There’s more. A pair of electrically adjustable, and heated helm seats. Start thinking high-end automotive right now, because that is exactly the deal. The footrest is way better than any I have come across on the back of a pew the world over, and seeing as we’ve gone all automotive, Mercedes-Benz 600 six-door Pullman and Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud both come to mind.

A wonderful helm station - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
A wonderful helm station - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Right place. Right feel. And that means good ergonomics, no matter whether you’re five-two, or six-six. Your shins will love it, as well, irrespective of whether you’re sitting or standing. God bless. Seeing as we’ve gone a tad ecclesiastical, now would be the opportune moment to say up here it’s just about as quiet as the proverbial church mouse when you’re underway… And it gets even better, for you can have a fridge, right underneath you. Cool. Very cool, as it turns out.

As to the Maritimo ethos of continual evolution, Operations Manager, Phil Candler said from the bridge, “We looked carefully at every aspect of the design, and asked how do we improve on what we've designed before, and how do we lift it to the next level. We're really happy with the overall look of the seating here, the visibility as you're running along, the overall helm position, the seating there and ergonomics around the wheel. It really fits and feels great, and it all just adds to the enjoyment of being out on the water.”

Sliding doors and wonderful flow and access - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Sliding doors and wonderful flow and access - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

As to the automotive overlay, Candler added, “Apart from ease of operation, and higher comfort, which help with covering long distances, the ergonomics are very similar to our modern cars, and we are very conscious of that during the design phase.”

Did someone say down to business?

Definitely. It’s that time. Let’s start with 3300l of fuel with 10% reserve from an overall tank size of 3700l, the bulk of which is under the main bed, so nice and low, and also central. Just on 1335nm is available at 7.3 knots from 800rpm. At 12 knots the M50 is desperate to get on the plane. Move on, I say.

Maritimo M50 at speed - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M50 at speed - photo © Maritimo

The next number, to my mind, is 24 knots where there is a natural cadence. It is a tad over the fabled 80% load, and around 270lph, but you will achieve 290-300 nauticals depending on conditions. A lot of the time 22 to 24 knots is where you’ll want to sit in open water, so there you go.

As for something else, well, it is that good, and is on every Maritimo, so you kind of forget to mention it. It’s their steering. You do not manual steer anywhere near as much today, as in times gone by. What a shame. FRED, the Frightfully Remarkable Electronic Device, does such a good job, but should you hit standby and go for it, you’ll be rewarded with sublime feel, genuine tactility, and pinpoint connection. If you’d rather have an all-wheel-drive sports car with three pedals than two paddles, then you’ll get this.

Running with the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Running with the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Right. Seems the gyrostabiliser is about as de rigueur as cup holders, but nary a moment is spent looking at the efficacy underway, at speed. They are also heavy, and hungry for power. At rest, or trolling in a beam sea, they are hard to argue with, but that genset will be chugging away the whole time.

Now the M50 likes a bit of trim tab deployed, so be aware of this if you’re backing down a lot, and retract them, same too after finishing running. It helps to preserve the rams. It’s a fair leap from talking about stabilisers to then be at tabs, but what if you could do both for a lot of the time, and arguably for when it matters most? No heavy and expensive gyro? Bet that got your attention!

Kitchen - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Kitchen - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Bring on Seakeeper Ride, which are part of the interceptor family, except that these are fast-acting ‘buckets’ per se, and not vertical blades. Now instead of just pitch, these also deal with roll in real time, and because of the efficacy of the bucket, they have won a lot of people over in the smaller boat category, where they were first introduced. The jury is back in, and the news is good.

Seakeeper are extending upwards, with 50-somethings now possible, and other size brackets on the way. Good news for Maritimo and a vessel called the M50, for they will be fitted shortly, ahead of extensive testing. The Ride system can be used alone, or in combination with a Seakeeper gyro, so I guess that means we are going to be super keen to learn the outcome. Standby to standby.

At Anchor - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
At Anchor - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Make a stand.

Maritimo have with the M50. It is not for everyone, and that’s a good thing. Boats are always a moulding of compromise. Do this. Take from that. Have loads of something else, and pay the piper elsewhere. The M50 is bold. It is clear about who and what it is. It is different from other 50-footers. That’s the point. There are more than enough spaces on board, along with flourishes, touches, and details to define said difference. They’ll be more than enough to sway buyers who also get Maritimo’s renowned blue water credentials, and quality finish as part of the mix.

Sunset Maritimo M50 style - photo © Maritimo
Sunset Maritimo M50 style - photo © Maritimo

The 'boot' with access to the lazarette and fridge and grill - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
The 'boot' with access to the lazarette and fridge and grill - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Happy Days - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Happy Days - Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Day Head on the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Day Head on the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo M50 all set for boating - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M50 all set for boating - photo © Maritimo

Cockpit on the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Cockpit on the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Owner's bathroom on board the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Owner's bathroom on board the Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Full beam Master on board the new Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo
Full beam Master on board the new Maritimo M50 - photo © Maritimo

Related Articles

The after party starts now!
Prestige have already given us two instalments of their M-Line, and now here is the third Prestige have already given us two instalments of their M-Line, and now here is the third - M7 Posted on 21 Jul One thing. One big, very fast boat
One thing that opened the door, another made us enquire some more - 50 knots! Yes. It was one thing that opened the door, as it were. One thing that piqued the curiosity enough to go, ‘I'll take a look at that!' One thing that when you're trying to crack in excess of 50 knots... Posted on 30 Jun SAY it with intent! SAY it in carbon…
You know, you might also have to SAY it in epoxy. You know, you might also have to SAY it in epoxy. Get all that, and you are certainly someone who needs to know about SAY Carbon Yachts. It's all about efficiency, acceleration, pace, and the amount of horsepower required to get there. Posted on 8 May Is it the science of silence?
A sensibility and inner peace that only real Zen can deliver. Yes. This is Silent Yachts. Distinctly more than just moments in love? You'd have to think so. A serene theme for life. A futuristic take on it all. New Romantic collides with Renaissance. Abstract meets impressionism. A sensibility and inner peace that only real Zen can deliver. Posted on 17 Mar Point of difference - Pacifica 44
Take me away. Far, far away. OK. Here's the Pacifica 44, which is perfect for the job. 3000nm. Boom. There's your unique selling proposition, right there. Real range. Reliable passage making times/distances at 10 knots as your base marker and unbelievable autonomy means the Pacifica 44 harnesses the absolute best a sailing vessel can offer. Posted on 27 Feb PBMY - 30 years to become an overnight success
Palm Beach Motor Yachts turns 30 in 2025 Palm Beach Motor Yachts turns 30 in 2025. Commencing operations in Palm Beach, Australia with the Palm Beach 38, it wasn't long before more space was required. They then moved to Mona Vale, just a bit further down Sydney's Northern Beaches peninsula... Posted on 28 Jan Big Cats IV
You have made this series oh-so-popular, and oft requested more instalments Thank you. You have made this series oh-so-popular. Additionally, you have oft requested more instalments, which is also greatly appreciated. So, we started all this back in September of 2021 with Big Cats I. Posted on 2 Dec 2024 Making time to take time
Selene might not be top of mind, but you'll be happy you took time to find out Funny thing is that this title applied to both parties. Me, because we had to make time to find out more about Selene, as they are not what you might refer to as 'top of mind'. It's OK. They admit to that. Posted on 6 Nov 2024 Maritimo M600 Black Edition Review
On board a favourite with new features that enhance both the aesthetic and the function! There are two kinds of boaters that will flock to Maritimo's glorious M600 Offshore Motor Yacht. They're either multigenerational boaters, which very much includes fur kids, or fishos. Posted on 22 Oct 2024 Who makes a better BBQ?
Hold that thought. We'll revert, as this story about Sabre is right in the middle of our wheelhouse Hold that thought. We'll come back to it, because this story is right, bang, smack in the middle of our wheelhouse. Sabre is part of a small group of boatbuilders who started out making yachts (sailboats) before venturing into motor yachts. Posted on 24 Sep 2024
Maritimo M600Maritimo S SeriesMaritimo M75
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy