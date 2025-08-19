Maritimo M50 Review - Symbiotic circle. Innovation and tradition coexisting harmonously

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 18 Aug 22:41 PDT

The offer arrived. Take Maritimo’s new M50 out. What good fortune. Seen it before. Then been on it, and all over it during the recent Sanctuary Cove boat show. So, this marks the third piece of the puzzle. Namely, use it. However, on the day, Queensland’s oh-so-famous sunshine had turned to liquid. The next offer arrived as I was about to step on. ‘Want to cancel?’ No. Many boaties face the inclement stuff, regularly. Pacific Northwest, Tasmania, and New Zealand come to mind…

Furthermore, Maritimo basically made the enclosed bridge segment all those years ago, so why not completely experience the value of it in real time. ‘Crank the Iron Ladies, Skipper. Let’s do this!’ So, with a strained back that was screaming at me, and concentration hard to hold on to, we slipped the lines, and placed the squidgy bits in the lazarette for later. Mind over matter. I don’t mind, and it doesn’t matter…

Take Two

First up, there are two things to take in. Number one. There’s the overall premise of the M50. Central to this is the two cabin arrangement on the accommodation level, and most specifically, the Master Stateroom. Rather than install three cabins, where all would pay a price in terms of space, Maritimo elected to offer just the Master and VIP.

Now the former also takes the lion’s share, not just for itself, but also the very large en suite. If you do not like to shimmy around things on boats, then a total walkaround of the King Bed, on a completely flat floor no less, is a total boon. From anywhere in this space you get to appreciate not only the use of the entire 5.22m beam, but also the minimum of 1.9m headroom that is on offer throughout the entire craft.

It is just the one step into the en suite, where again you do not have to press yourself into the bulkhead in order to close or open the door. Not only is the shower great by virtue of size, I really like the way the seat uses the space over the flare of the hull, for by now you are really well for’ard. It does not look or feel contrived, and then adds to it all both stylistically, and ergonomically.

Whether you are on the way up, or returning back down, providing this sort of space to the owner/operators is not only market defining, it is also THE point of difference.

The angled bed in the VIP in the forepeak continues the theme with being able to be accessed all the way around. It can be set as twin, or combined to form a Queen, with significant stowage underneath each section. The en suite takes the cues established in the Master, with another clever seat, and twin doors also serve to allow it to be the Day Head and accommodate the up to four other guests. We’ll talk about them in a minute.

For now, we have to take in the second element. That being the Henry Ford moment. In the engine room there is the one choice, and one choice only. A pair of Volvo-Penta D13 inline sixes rated to 800hp a side, with a ZF 2.04:1 reduction gearbox behind them and then 29x38 inch NiBrAl wheels at the other end of the 2.25 inch shafts.

I can verify that this means 28 knots is available at WOT with full 3700l of fuel on board, and this was into a three-knot tide, no less. Trainspotters would be quick to point out that the D13 also comes as 1000hp, and uses exactly the same block and head to do so. Indeed it does young Padawan, but has different plumbing hanging off it, larger gearbox and a much larger intercooler.

Large glass. Lots of light!

It’s a toss-up. Do you get more of a sense that the M50 is a big boat from standing at the sliding doors of the galley at the aft end of the main deck, or tucked up reading a book on the chaise lounge that runs down the Port side of the Master Stateroom. Tough call, but I’ll give it to the Main Saloon, simply because of the light. Now the glass is well for’ard here to get the room, and that makes the foredeck ‘snubby’, if you will, but you only have 51 feet five inches LOA to make it all happen, so somewhere has to give…

Maritimo pioneered the aft galley over 20 years ago, and it is still as clever now as it was then, albeit that even more amenity is captured inside, not the least of which is the result of the rear facing internal staircase to the bridge. Standing fridges, drawer fridges and freezers, ice makers, drawer dishwasher, oven cooktop, direct light from said expanse of glazing going right back into the galley itself, and that amazing pull out pantry. If you cannot create culinary delights here, it cannot be made, and that is without mentioning the de rigueur grill in the boot over the lazarette, and immediately adjacent to its access.

Sliding doors only (on both decks BTW), so yes, another Henry Ford moment, but this is they don’t impede on the space, and the engine room hatch opens and clears the table. Two steps down from the cockpit is the adventure deck, which you can still access with the new swim platform in the vertical position, as well as step onto the quay for docking.

Yes, vertical position. Patents are applied for with this new 3.95x1m platform, and for good reason. In the first instance, the actuator takes it from vertical to horizontal. Next, a scissor action descends it into the water. This allows for less mechanism to be hanging out aft, as instead it is all up against the transom. Definitely clever, the real benefit is that it allows for the M50 to measure in at 50 feet under the AMSA rule, so therefor it can occupy the 15m berth (slip), of which there are far more the world over than 20m ones.

It can still carry the 2.5m tender in the ‘flat’ or horizontal position, but if you need to, you can opt for the 250kg davit on the foredeck. Said foredeck can also be a sunpad with demountable shade if that is more your speed. The bulwarks on the M50 deliver that renowned safety Maritimo is so well known for, and are what keep owners so happy when there are children or fur babies involved. The transom gates will prevent all but the most ardent and creative of Houdinis from extending their play pen into the danger zone, and it is good to see the teak inlay and lights on the steps of the side deck not only adding to the luxury feel, but instilling even more of a sense of safety.

Where do you put them?

So, two cabins, equals four people (2x2 or 2+1+1), but you can easily sleep eight. How so? Well, before we leave the main deck for the room with a view, we need to look at the clever trundle arrangement that extends the main banquette into a tennis court sized bed to make our running total now six POB. Then up on said bridge deck, a more traditional fold-out double bed is underneath the TV lounge, immediately behind the helm seats. Some could even find the cruising lounge good enough, depending on your size. So there’s eight, at least.

Point is, expansion and contraction to suit purpose, whether you are older and it is mainly the two of you, or stepping up from something smaller, and two plus one and one sees the cabins occupied, and every now and then there are extra family or friends involved. One thing is for sure, you’ll have enough Diesel to run the genset, refrigerated space and dry stowage to account for provisions to satisfy them all, and still not run out. Anyone for a swim before lunch?

Quiet Sanctuary

Well, clearly the penthouse apartment that is the bridge is bound to be popular with teenagers as a retreat, or as a way to give everyone that most valuable commodity on board, a bit of space. So then, what of its primary function? You know, the business end of the deal.

In the end, you’d have to sum it up by saying that it is more than the value of its constituent pieces. This means to look at it as helm, cruising lounge, TV lounge, and Juliet deck, all of which are very interconnected, and form that open plan apartment we just spoke of.

Outside, which of course can also be inside by virtue of clears or breezeway, the Juliet deck is all about occasional furniture, so bring the deck chairs. It can have an optional fridge and sink if that’s your thing, but probably best as the prairie style and bring on cocktail hour, I say.

The TV lounge is self-explanatory, which means we can move on to talking about the cruising lounge. On an elevated platform, the whole L-settee is at much closer height to the Skippper, and so the connection is more convivial, and far less teacher and student. It is comfortable, and the backrest high enough to give support when underway, yet not impede on the splendiferous view, which is nigh on 360 degrees if you are prepared to turn around. You’re also right by the sliding window, and can gaze out the strip skylight as well, bring the stars into play when the view from the big windows might go dark.

One thing is for sure. A lot of effort went into lowering the overall profile, yet from nowhere on board do you get a sense of the sky falling, Henny Penny…

So. The helm. Glorious floating dash. A pair of 19-inch Garmin screens. Could finish there, they’re that good, stylish, usable. But wait! There’s more. A pair of electrically adjustable, and heated helm seats. Start thinking high-end automotive right now, because that is exactly the deal. The footrest is way better than any I have come across on the back of a pew the world over, and seeing as we’ve gone all automotive, Mercedes-Benz 600 six-door Pullman and Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud both come to mind.

Right place. Right feel. And that means good ergonomics, no matter whether you’re five-two, or six-six. Your shins will love it, as well, irrespective of whether you’re sitting or standing. God bless. Seeing as we’ve gone a tad ecclesiastical, now would be the opportune moment to say up here it’s just about as quiet as the proverbial church mouse when you’re underway… And it gets even better, for you can have a fridge, right underneath you. Cool. Very cool, as it turns out.

As to the Maritimo ethos of continual evolution, Operations Manager, Phil Candler said from the bridge, “We looked carefully at every aspect of the design, and asked how do we improve on what we've designed before, and how do we lift it to the next level. We're really happy with the overall look of the seating here, the visibility as you're running along, the overall helm position, the seating there and ergonomics around the wheel. It really fits and feels great, and it all just adds to the enjoyment of being out on the water.”

As to the automotive overlay, Candler added, “Apart from ease of operation, and higher comfort, which help with covering long distances, the ergonomics are very similar to our modern cars, and we are very conscious of that during the design phase.”

Did someone say down to business?

Definitely. It’s that time. Let’s start with 3300l of fuel with 10% reserve from an overall tank size of 3700l, the bulk of which is under the main bed, so nice and low, and also central. Just on 1335nm is available at 7.3 knots from 800rpm. At 12 knots the M50 is desperate to get on the plane. Move on, I say.

The next number, to my mind, is 24 knots where there is a natural cadence. It is a tad over the fabled 80% load, and around 270lph, but you will achieve 290-300 nauticals depending on conditions. A lot of the time 22 to 24 knots is where you’ll want to sit in open water, so there you go.

As for something else, well, it is that good, and is on every Maritimo, so you kind of forget to mention it. It’s their steering. You do not manual steer anywhere near as much today, as in times gone by. What a shame. FRED, the Frightfully Remarkable Electronic Device, does such a good job, but should you hit standby and go for it, you’ll be rewarded with sublime feel, genuine tactility, and pinpoint connection. If you’d rather have an all-wheel-drive sports car with three pedals than two paddles, then you’ll get this.

Right. Seems the gyrostabiliser is about as de rigueur as cup holders, but nary a moment is spent looking at the efficacy underway, at speed. They are also heavy, and hungry for power. At rest, or trolling in a beam sea, they are hard to argue with, but that genset will be chugging away the whole time.

Now the M50 likes a bit of trim tab deployed, so be aware of this if you’re backing down a lot, and retract them, same too after finishing running. It helps to preserve the rams. It’s a fair leap from talking about stabilisers to then be at tabs, but what if you could do both for a lot of the time, and arguably for when it matters most? No heavy and expensive gyro? Bet that got your attention!

Bring on Seakeeper Ride, which are part of the interceptor family, except that these are fast-acting ‘buckets’ per se, and not vertical blades. Now instead of just pitch, these also deal with roll in real time, and because of the efficacy of the bucket, they have won a lot of people over in the smaller boat category, where they were first introduced. The jury is back in, and the news is good.

Seakeeper are extending upwards, with 50-somethings now possible, and other size brackets on the way. Good news for Maritimo and a vessel called the M50, for they will be fitted shortly, ahead of extensive testing. The Ride system can be used alone, or in combination with a Seakeeper gyro, so I guess that means we are going to be super keen to learn the outcome. Standby to standby.

Make a stand.

Maritimo have with the M50. It is not for everyone, and that’s a good thing. Boats are always a moulding of compromise. Do this. Take from that. Have loads of something else, and pay the piper elsewhere. The M50 is bold. It is clear about who and what it is. It is different from other 50-footers. That’s the point. There are more than enough spaces on board, along with flourishes, touches, and details to define said difference. They’ll be more than enough to sway buyers who also get Maritimo’s renowned blue water credentials, and quality finish as part of the mix.