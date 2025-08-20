The reimagined 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show hits Darling Harbour this November

by Sydney Boat Show 20 Aug 02:12 PDT

Following the success of the new look Sydney Boat Show which took place at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park for the first time last weekend, the new two-show format has proven popular with both the boating industry and the public.

Building on this momentum, the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show will be staged in Darling Harbour from 13 to 16 November 2025, promising a spectacular festival and celebration of Australia's iconic marine lifestyle, innovation and adventure.

The November show has already attracted strong industry interest, with exhibitors eager to showcase their latest vessels and products across an expanded footprint at Darling Harbour.

Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) President Adam Smith said the decision to evolve the show into two specialised events was bold but has also proven to be rewarding following last week's success.

"Following on from the 55-year legacy of the Sydney International Boat Show, it's fantastic to see its evolution. These changes ensure the show stays current, appealing and sets the right tone to represent and sell the marine lifestyle to Australians and beyond," Mr Smith said.

The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show will move beyond the traditional exhibition model of the past 55 years, creating a true festival atmosphere that captures the vibrancy of Sydney in spring.

More than 200 luxury vessels will be displayed on a purpose-built marina in Cockle Bay, with an expansive onshore showcase extending across Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and into Tumbalong Park. Extended opening hours from 11am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sunday are designed to take advantage of Sydney's famous twilights and springtime charm, highlighting the aspirational lifestyle that boating represents.

From large luxury motor yachts and power cruisers to sailboats and cutting-edge marine technology, the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show will offer something for everyone. Visitors will have the opportunity to browse, buy or charter vessels, explore the latest gear and immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Darling Harbour with interactive activations, roving entertainment and a wide range of food and wine experiences along the waterfront - it is set to be bigger and bolder than ever.

"This show will capture the very best of life in, on and around the water," Smith said. "From luxury to lifestyle, it's about celebrating everything Australians love about the marine world and our water-based culture."

"The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show will once again transform Darling Harbour into a vibrant playground of luxury yachts, innovation and adventure but this time around adding more atmosphere, vibe and energy," Smith said.

Smith continues, "this is a fantastic opportunity for marine and lifestyle brands to showcase their products and services in a bespoke environment to a diverse audience eager to embrace the Australian summer ahead."

The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is proudly presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in collaboration with event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and supported by official partners Walcon Marine and Ocean Media.

For partnership and sales enquiries, exhibitor information, exclusive announcements and ticket details, visit sydneyboatshow.com.au.