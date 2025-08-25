Palm Beach Motor Yachts August 2025 Brokerage Showcase © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
|
Australia's Only Factory-Authorised Brokerage for Palm Beach Motor Yachts
As the only factory-authorised brokerage, we don't just list your motor yacht, we represent it with the same precision, commitment, and care that goes into every Palm Beach Motor Yachts' design and build. Third-party brokers simply can't offer that.
AUGUST 2025 BROKERAGE SHOWCASE
WATERLOO
2019 PALM BEACH 65 SEDAN
$4,600,000
LOCATED AT WOOLLOOMOOLOO, NSW
CONTACT ALLAN BIRD
BUNDY
2021 PALM BEACH 65 SEDAN
$5,300,000
LOCATED AT NEWPORT, NSW
CONTACT ALLAN BIRD
+61 421 708 464
THIRSTY II
2017 PALM BEACH 45 SEDAN
$1,700,000
LOCATED AT BLAIRGOWRIE, VIC
CONTACT ALLAN BIRD
+61 421 708 464
SEA EAGLE
2005 PALM BEACH 32 SPORT
$349,000
LOCATED AT NEWPORT, NSW
CONTACT ALLAN BIRD
+61 421 708 464
