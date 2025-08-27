Please select your home edition
Maritimo appoints new factory direct consultants in New Zealand

by Maritimo 27 Aug 00:03 PDT
Motor Yacht Service Centre in New Zealand has joined the Maritimo family as an authorised sales partner © Maritimo

After 20 years of service, warranty and support for Maritimo motor yacht owners in New Zealand, Motor Yacht Service Centre has joined the Maritimo family as an authorised sales partner.

Headed up by Dean and Glynis Ryder, and their daughter, Sophie, and son-in-law Shanon Robertson, Motor Yacht Service Centre, based at Hobsonville Marina, Auckland, has earned the respect and reliance of Maritimo owners all over the country and across the region.

"Wherever they need our support, we fly or travel to meet them," said Dean, who has specialised in marine service for 40 years.

Now, with their two daughters and son-in-law joining the company, the business has evolved into a family affair, embodying the spirit of a generational enterprise, and offering a one-stop-shop that can assist with purchase, custom build of the boat, aftermarket improvements, service packs and warranty.

Known for their hands-on approach and meticulous attention to detail, the Ryders have earned the trust of owners, captains, contractors and suppliers, renowned for quality motor yacht maintenance, repair and management.

Commenting from his unique perspective about the evolution of the Maritimo brand and model range over the past two decades, Dean said, "We have observed the changes over the years, as materials and technology have evolved.

"We've kept pace with changes in design, construction, engineering and the finer details. We believe we're uniquely placed to sell Maritimo because we have serviced and supported them from the start."

The Maritimo brand is strong in New Zealand, he continued. "They have been designed for our conditions. They're robust, well-built, they handle the heavy seas and the weather, and they're ideal for cruising the South Pacific. Owners love their Maritimo. We have service plans for around 80 and there are about 200 or so in New Zealand."

Considering the new generation range, led by the flagship M75 and S75 models, Dean said there is interest across the model range.

"Several M75s have been sold into New Zealand, including the first M75, Talisman. We were involved in the design and engineering of that boat and we go to great lengths to support them, as we do with all our customers, including travelling to Indonesia and across the Asia-Pacific to assist.

"The smaller end of the model range, including the new M50 Flybridge, will appeal to new owners and introduce Maritimo to another demographic. We look forward to representing Maritimo at the two New Zealand shows - Auckland On-Water in March and the Hutchwilco Boat Show in May."

Currently, the team comprises 12 staff and as many as 30 contractors. Located at a bustling marina close to Auckland City and surrounded by skilled trades and a chandlery, Motor Yacht Service Centre is planning a brand new building dedicated to Maritimo sales and service.

"At the moment, we're busy building the brand and working on the business in the background," said Shanon.

The next phase is the construction of the new 900-square-metre facility, which will be up and running within 12 months, offering visitors a marvellous view over the harbour from its second storey.

With Dean's vast experience, Glynis's keen organisational skills, and the next generation's enthusiasm and embrace of digital technology and systems, the Ryders are steering Motor Yacht Services towards an exciting future.

"It's an absolute privilege and we're humbled to join Maritimo in this capacity," said Dean, adding that the 20-year "apprenticeship" stands them in a strong position to represent Maritimo in New Zealand.

"It has been a long time coming, and it's well worth the wait."

