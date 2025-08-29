Lazzara LPC 300 to premiere at Cannes as world's first patented full-beam lower deck catamaran

by Lazzara Yachts 29 Aug 07:14 PDT

The Lazzara LPC 300 will make its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival, located at the Superyacht Extension at berth SYE 022, stand SYE 127. Measuring 70 feet (21.5 meters) with a 29-foot (8.9-meter) beam, this revolutionary luxury power catamaran introduces the industry's first patented full-beam lower deck layout-a design innovation that brings unprecedented space and comfort to the multihull segment.

With 3,200 square feet (300 square meters) of living space, including five staterooms, a superyacht-caliber flybridge, and a beach club that redefines on-water living, the LPC 300 sets a new benchmark for innovation, comfort, and design in its class.

Patented Innovation in Engineering Design

At the core of the LPC 300 is Lazzara's patented flat-deck architecture, which seamlessly connects twin hulls to create a true full-beam lower deck. This innovation allows for a Master Suite comparable to those on 45-meter superyachts, complete with a private balcony and direct beach club access.

Equally revolutionary is Lazzara's patented integrated sea chest system, which eliminates the need for traditional through-hulls. This design improves reliability, simplifies maintenance, and enhances long-term performance, underscoring the yacht's engineering pedigree.

A Beach Club Like No Other

The expansive beach club is the crown jewel of the LPC 300. Spanning the entire aft section of the lower deck, it provides seamless access to the water with multiple entry points, oversized sunpads, a lounge area, and direct private access from the Master Suite. Unlike any catamaran in its class, the beach club functions as a private resort at sea—designed for swimming, relaxing, entertaining, or launching water toys—transforming the lower deck into a hub of leisure and social life.

Superyacht-inspired Deck Plan

Flybridge - Custom hot tub, round al fresco dining table for ten, outdoor galley with grill, and expansive lounges.

Main Deck - Panoramic salon with 4-meter sliding glass doors that open a clear 3 meter span, formal dining for ten, and an aft lounge with unobstructed sea views.

Lower Deck - The patented full-beam layout houses five staterooms, including the Master Suite with balcony and beach club access, four ensuite guest cabins, and a full-beam galley with crew mess.

Crew Deck - Comfortable accommodations for up to four crew with wide berths, private facilities, and discreet service access.

Exceptional Performance, Superior Build Quality

The LPC 300 is equipped with twin Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines, providing a cruising speed of 16 knots, a top speed of 21 knots, and a 400-nautical-mile range—ideal for extended voyages.

Like all Lazzara yachts, the LPC 300 is built using E-glass and epoxy resin, providing a rigid, stable structure and a flawless, glass-like painted finish that will retain its beauty far longer than conventional gelcoat.

"Our patented full-beam lower deck is the heart of the LPC 300 and a true game-changer for catamaran design," said David Galante, Executive Vice President of Lazzara Yachts. "Combined with innovations like our patented sea chest system and an expansive beach club, this yacht delivers a level of luxury and practicality that exceeds expectations in this size range."

"The LPC 300 is designed for those who want every moment on the water to feel exceptional," added Deniz Diduk, Marketing Director of Lazzara Yachts. "From its patented innovations to its superyacht-inspired spaces, it's a yacht that offers luxury without limits."

A Defining "Wow" Moment

During sea trials, the LPC 300 exceeded performance expectations and delivered a signature moment of luxury: when the owner stepped onto the flybridge, felt the open breeze, and looked out over the expansive deck crowned by its hot tub. It was, in their words, "a moment to remember."

A New Benchmark in Luxury Power Catamarans

By fusing advanced engineering with superyacht-caliber design, the Lazzara LPC 300 establishes a new benchmark in the multihull market—delivering the space, innovation, and lifestyle of a much larger yacht in a remarkably efficient below 24-meters package.