The countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2025

by The Yacht Sales Co. 30 Aug 23:03 PDT 9-14 September 2025
Cannes Yachting Festival © CYF

The 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival is almost here. In just 8 days, the world's most prestigious boat show opens on the dazzling French Riviera - an unmissable stage for innovation, design, and luxury cruising.

Join The Yacht Sales Co. at this exclusive showcase and be among the first to step aboard a spectacular line-up of world premieres from Fountaine Pajot and Dufour Yachts. Highlights include the much-anticipated FP41, the striking new FP44, plus the all-new Dufour 48 and Dufour 54.

From cutting-edge craftsmanship to unrivalled performance and comfort, these yachts set new benchmarks in design. Whether you're planning your next purchase or simply want to witness the future of sailing up close, Cannes is the place to be.

Spots are filling fast - register today to secure your exclusive experience and connect with our team at the show!

