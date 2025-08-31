Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show Five of Season Two is now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 30 Aug 22:56 PDT

Show Five of Season Two - Greenwashing - is now up and running

This week @BulwarksandBulldust Episode Five - ponders the topic of Greenwashing. We offer some thoughts on the matter and talk with Annika Thomson, Wes Moxey, and Greg Haines about their thoughts on this vast subject. This episode has plenty of gold dust, clearing away a load of bulldust, with great tales and laughs aplenty. There's also time to look at what's on the near horizon, too! Watch, listen and tell us your thoughts, as well...

With thanks to our Season Two sponsor, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance. Also acknowledging the support of The Boat Works Gold Coast, EspressoTwenty5, and Melfi Designs.

Bulwarks and Bulldust is available on -

Spotify

and YouTube

