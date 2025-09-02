Coming to market - 2017 Grand Banks 60 Flybridge, ANUHA II

2017 Grand Banks 60 Flybridge, ANUHA II © Grand Banks Yachts 2017 Grand Banks 60 Flybridge, ANUHA II © Grand Banks Yachts

by Grand Banks Yachts 2 Sep 02:14 PDT

As the designers, builders, and factory-direct sellers of all Grand Banks yachts, we are proud to be the only factory-authorised brokerage house for buying and selling these exceptional yachts in Australia and New Zealand.

While other brokers may list and sell Grand Banks yachts, only we are financially invested in protecting your investment and offer direct factory support, extended 12-month pre-owned warranties, goodwill privileges, and exclusive owner experiences that no outside brokers can provide.

Contact us today to discover the unparalleled factory-direct advantages that only Grand Banks can deliver. After all, no one knows our yachts better than we do!

