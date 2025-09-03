Please select your home edition
Sunpower Yachts unveils stunning Solar-E 44 Open Flybridge 2026 Model

by Sunpower Yachts International 2 Sep 23:37 PDT
Solar-E 44 Open Flybridge © Sunpower Yachts International

Sunpower Yachts, the world leader in solar-electric luxury yachts, has done it again. In a surprise double launch that has the marine industry buzzing, Sunpower today unveiled the all-new Solar-E 44 VIP - Open Flybridge — redefining what's possible in the 40ft-50ft class with zero-emissions luxury, game-changing design, and jaw-dropping style.

These 2026 models aren't just turning heads — they're rewriting the future of yachting.

Designed for both elegance and exhilarating performance, the new Solar-E 44s are fully solar-electric, requiring no fuel, no noise, and no compromise. The Open Flybridge model delivers a commanding 360-degree view with a top speed of up to 25 knots, — making it one of the fastest solar-electric yachts in its class.

Solar-E 44 Open Flybridge - photo © Sunpower Yachts International
Solar-E 44 Open Flybridge - photo © Sunpower Yachts International

This is high performance powered purely by sunlight.

But it's not just about speed and looks. These vessels represent a new era in clean marine technology and sustainable luxury. The Sunpower Solar-E 44 boasts:

  • Zero fuel. Zero emissions. 100% solar-powered cruising
  • Advanced hydrodynamic hull design for smooth, silent efficiency
  • Next-generation lithium battery systems with fast solar recharge
  • Spacious, open layouts for seamless indoor-outdoor living
  • Custom luxury finishes with your choice of interiors
  • Optional Solar-eJET Tender compatibility - charge directly from your yacht

"The 2026 Solar-E 44 models are a statement - not just about style, but about where the world is headed," said a spokesperson for Sunpower Yachts. "This launch reinforces our mission: no more fuel. No more compromise. Just clean, beautiful power from the sun."

Solar-E 44 Open Flybridge - photo © Sunpower Yachts International
Solar-E 44 Open Flybridge - photo © Sunpower Yachts International

Learn More About the Solar-E 44 VIP - Open Flybridge

Discover full specifications, features, and images of the 2026 model here: View Product Page

Watch the Solar-E 44 in Action

See the performance, design, and innovation that make this yacht a game changer:

This latest reveal follows a string of Sunpower surprises that have caught the industry off guard — from the Solar-eJET Tender to record-breaking solar-electric cruising capabilities.

Solar-eJET Tender - photo © Sunpower Yachts International
Solar-eJET Tender - photo © Sunpower Yachts International

And just when the world thought Sunpower couldn't possibly do more...

They just did.

The Solar-E 44 Open Flybridge are available for order now, with deliveries beginning in early 2026.

