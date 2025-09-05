Please select your home edition
Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive world debut set for the Newport International Boat Show

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 5 Sep 06:25 PDT September 11-14, 2025
Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Palm Beach Motor Yachts is thrilled to continue its 30th anniversary celebrations with the world debut of the Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive model on display at Newport International Boat Show, 11-14 September.

The Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive is a fully bespoke expression of the brand's DNA, a testament to Palm Beach Motor Yachts' continued legacy of competitive offshore ocean racing success and passionate commitment to design and build excellence.

Developed in close partnership with a longtime Palm Beach Motor Yachts owner, this GT60 Jet Drive is tailored for the Northeast and powered by a combination of twin Volvo Penta D13 diesels at 1,000 horsepower each and Hamilton HJ403 waterjets. Perfect for navigating New England's lobster-trap-lined waters and other shallow coastal regions with a shallow 2'9" draft.

Exotic carbon-fibre construction, advanced resin infusion, and Palm Beach Motor Yachts' proprietary V-Warp® Technology combine to create a motor yacht bespoke to the owner's vision with effortless elegance and superior performance.

Explore the GT60 Jet Drive here...

