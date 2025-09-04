Extra X145 Global: Beyond luxury, into the horizon

by Extra Yachts 4 Sep 09:38 PDT

X145 Global, the latest explorer from EXTRA Yachts, is born: 44 metres of silent power, pure style and a striking presence. A floating manifesto for anyone seeking an immersive and uncompromised experience with the sea.

The exterior lines, designed by Agon Studio, are essential, rational and masculine. The high vertical bow dominates the profile. The steel hull, characterized by high bulwarks, is impressive and contrasts with the "lighter" visual effect produced by the aluminium superstructure so as to maximize the view from indoor.

More than an explorer, a daring layout

X145 Global was conceived for long-distance sailing. A range of 4,000 nautical miles. A dual-mode hull that combines performance and comfort. A maximum beam of 9.1 meters and a gross tonnage of under 500 GT. Five decks to fully experience every moment, with a game-changing distribution of space: the five guest cabins are all located on the main deck, taking full advantage of the hull's maximum beam. The owner has his own refuge on the bridge deck, with a private terrace overlooking the world from a different perspective.

A next-generation explorer yacht. Reduced fuel consumption, high range, generous volumes, stability, comfort and seaworthiness. X145 Global is the ultimate celebration and magnification of these attributes.

Contemporary interiors, oriental flair

Indoor, language converts into matter. Hot Lab's design creates an atmosphere where time seems to slow down. Soft geometries, oriental details with a contemporary mood, natural light streaming through large, glazed surfaces enlivening every element. A yacht that redefines the boundaries of onboard contemporary living, where the emotional and functional style harmoniously relates with the innovative and bold layout. The open-plan layout emphasizes the impression of spaciousness and lightness.

Every space is designed to excite: the overall perception of boundless, warmly lit-up settings, the silence that permeates the project. Fabrics tell stories. Materials speak softly, though leaving a lasting impression.

Spectacular space, astonishing setting

The heart of conviviality and sharing beats on the upper deck: a lounge with a 360-degree view, welcoming and refined sofas aft and a dining area forward, split by a scenographic floating-looking staircase.

At the stern, the beach club opens onto the sea: fold-down platforms, free-standing furniture, 80 square metres suspended on the water. Here life slows down, pleasure takes shape. A day head with shower and dressing room completes the sensory experience.

Redesigned lower deck

Much of the lower deck is dedicated to the crew, with four double cabins and ensuite bathrooms, a crew mess and a laundry room. This deck also houses the professional galley and an optional gym.

The large garage is located aft of the main deck and can accommodate an 8.5-metre tender, a rescue boat, two jet skis and numerous water toys.

It's not a matter of luxury. It's a matter of freedom.

X145 Global anticipates desires, converts the future into lines and surfaces, supports anyone unwilling to simply follow the route: it designs it.