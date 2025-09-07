Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show Six of Season Two is now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 7 Sep 14:03 PDT

Show Six of Season Two - MAN Marine Diesels - is now up and running

This week @BulwarksandBulldust talks with Marco Masia from Seapower about MAN Marine Diesels, their new MAN V12X, Solé Generators, carbon emissions, IMO Tier III and Euro V, greenwashing, and boat shows. Lots to learn, so strap in for a great time. Many thanks to Riviera Motor Yachts, Princess Yachts, and Princess Yachts Australia for the additional footage.

Special thanks to our Season Two sponsor, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance. Also acknowledging the support of The Boat Works Gold Coast, EspressoTwenty5, and Melfi Designs.

