Maritimo M600

Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show Six of Season Two is now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 7 Sep 14:03 PDT
Marco Masia from MAN Marine Diesel Distributor, Seapower © Bulwarks and Bulldust

Show Six of Season Two - MAN Marine Diesels - is now up and running

This week @BulwarksandBulldust talks with Marco Masia from Seapower about MAN Marine Diesels, their new MAN V12X, Solé Generators, carbon emissions, IMO Tier III and Euro V, greenwashing, and boat shows. Lots to learn, so strap in for a great time. Many thanks to Riviera Motor Yachts, Princess Yachts, and Princess Yachts Australia for the additional footage.

Special thanks to our Season Two sponsor, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance. Also acknowledging the support of The Boat Works Gold Coast, EspressoTwenty5, and Melfi Designs.

Bulwarks and Bulldust is available on -

Spotify

and

YouTube

Also of interest are these articles (of many) on emissions, power, and the future -

Things do change

Cool it. Cool it. Cool it!

Time to nerd out a bit

One thing. One big, very fast boat

If it is the art of noise, does that make it the science of silence?

Upcycling your Recycling

Trust your instincts - Trust in Maverick

The Devil Wears Detail

Related Articles

Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show 5 Season 2
Greenwashing - Who is saying what, what can be believed, and what needs a load more inspection... Episode Five - ponders the topic of Greenwashing. We offer some thoughts on the matter and talk with Annika Thomson, Wes Moxey, and Greg Haines about their thoughts on this vast subject. The fifth episode of Series Two is now live Posted on 31 Aug Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show 2 Season 2
Bill Barry Cotter AM - Founder of Maritimo Motor Yachts - talks about boats, brands, and bulldust Bill Barry Cotter AM - Founder of Maritimo Motor Yachts - talks about boats, brands, and bulldust Posted on 9 Aug Bulwarks and Bulldust – watch Episode Six
Episode Six is now live - Are boat shows still relevant? Episode Six - asks the question, 'Are boat shows still Relevant?' We also offer some thoughts on changes and updates. The final episode of Series One is now live Posted on 13 Jun Bulwarks and Bulldust – watch Episode Five
Episode Five - Shane Subichin, The Boat Works - is now up and running Watch along as we speak with Shane Subichin, GM at The Boat Works about his life from tinnies on Sydney Harbour to leading the team at the premier refit and maintenance yard on the Gold Coast. Posted on 6 Jun Bulwarks and Bulldust – watch Episode Four
Episode Four - Mark Elkington, The Yacht Sales Co. - is now up and running Watch along as we speak with Mark Elkington from The Yacht Sales Co. about his transition from a West Australian crayfisherman to a global sales and support organisation par excellence. Posted on 30 May Bulwarks and Bulldust – watch Episode Three
Episode Three - Greg Haines, Princess Yachts Australia - is now up and running Episode Three - Greg Haines, Princess Yachts Australia - is now up and running Posted on 24 May Bulwarks and Bulldust – watch Episode One
Episode One - Wes Moxey, CEO of Riviera Motor Yachts - is now up and running Episode One - Wes Moxey, CEO of Riviera Motor Yachts - is now up and running Posted on 8 May Bulwarks and Bulldust – new Vodcast Show launches
Join us as we pan for the gold dust, whilst sifting out the bulldust. Bulwarks and Bulldust looks at the serious subjects from inside the world of boating, but we don't take ourselves too seriously. The show covers off everything from Off The Beach to Superyachts, Powerboats to Ocean Racing, and the marine industry itself Posted on 6 May
