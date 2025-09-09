Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: September Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 8 Sep 23:25 PDT
23-29 September 2025
September 2025 Online Auction © Marine Auctions
September Online Auction
The bidding will Open on Tuesday 23rd September and will close on Monday 29th September 2025
View brochure
Below is a link to the Bidding Page of Online Auction ending 29th September.
marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1758377/lots
Please note, All Online Auctions have Extended Bidding,
We are now accepting entries for our
October Online Auction.
The Bidding to open on Friday 24th October and will Close Thursday 30th October 2025
For Further information contact
Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,
or
Brisbane Area
Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,
Port Lincoln Area
Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,
Sydney Area
Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email,
Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
For further Information regarding our services
Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
