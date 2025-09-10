Powered-up propulsion: ZF Marine unveils new POD 4900

by ZF Group 10 Sep 04:49 PDT

ZF is extending its pod propulsion range with the new POD 4900. Designed for larger commercial and recreational vessels measuring up to 150 feet, the system is compatible with engines up to 2,000 HP at 2,450 RPM.

Through close cooperation among the three companies, ZF's POD 4900 will first launch onboard the Azimut Grande 30M superyacht as part of a highly integrated power pack by Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

When ZF unveiled its first pod propulsion system, the POD 4600, at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2022, the company made quite a splash. Since market launch, ZF has delivered more than 30 systems to shipyards worldwide. "This means that this year's show marks the perfect occasion to introduce our new POD 4900", says Federico Decio, Head of Business Unit Marine & Special Driveline Technology.

With the POD 4900, ZF builds upon its experience as a technology leader, extending the power range upwards to provide the perfect solution for larger vessels measuring 80 to 150 feet. The POD 4900 is compatible with engines up to 2,000 HP at 2,450 RPM, a maximum of 6,107 Nm of input torque, and a typical speed range of 20 to 35 knots. "With these specs, our product is uniquely suited for ships where both powerful performance and high maneuverability are key," states Decio.

A Grande introduction

The POD 4900's first application will be onboard the Azimut Grande 30M superyacht. ZF worked closely with both the Italian shipbuilder and Rolls-Royce Power Systems, who designed highly integrated power packs including the ZF propulsion system. All in all, two units will deliver 1,920 HP each.

"Azimut's vessels have been a great showcase for our pod propulsion's unique strengths," comments Decio. "After our initial project back in 2022 with the POD 4600 in the Azimut Grande 26M, we are more than happy to continue this path of innovation with the new POD 4900. We are also delighted to see the results of our close partnership with Rolls-Royce Power Systems. Their invaluable experience as integrators for marine applications brings unmatched performance to the new superyacht."

"The ZF POD gives us the opportunity to make the best possible use of our high-performance, efficient mtu engine, significantly reducing fuel consumption and improving maneuverability. The system we have integrated and coordinated is the ideal combination because it is more than just the sum of its components," says Denise Kurtulus, Senior Vice President Global Marine, Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

Perfect pods for many applications

Depending on vessel type and size, the POD 4900 system can be installed in a twin, triple, or quadruple layout. Its large gear reduction ratio (2,434-2,612) allows for larger counter-rotating propellers. This helps to massively increase its efficiency - up to 20 percent in comparison to shaftline propulsion systems in the same power range. The improved efficiency also means reduced engine dimensions, resulting in more onboard spaces for accommodation.

Thanks to its broad steering angle of +30 degrees/-30 degrees and its integration with ZF's TotalCommand and Joystick steering solutions, the POD 4900 enables unique ease of operation and smooth maneuvering. Like its smaller sibling, the POD 4900 features an optimized hydrodynamic design with corrosion-resistant housing from nickel aluminum bronze and stainless steel. Likewise, its elastic connection to the hull considerably reduces vibrations and noise, leading to more comfort onboard.

ZF has not only continued to develop its pod propulsion system over the last three years but also achieved all main approval certifications from maritime authorities worldwide. The POD 4900 is certified for up to 3,000 hours of operations per year. In addition to large pleasure and leisure craft, the propulsion system is therefore rated for medium commercial applications, like windfarm or crew transfer vessels and ferries.