Princess Yachts announces the all-new Princess X90

Princess X90 © Princess Yachts Princess X90 © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 17 Sep 01:10 PDT

Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht builder, announces the all-new Princess X90, set to be unveiled at Cannes Yachting Festival 2026.

The all-new Princess X90 is the latest addition to the award-winning X- Class series. Sitting between the X80 and the series flagship X95 Vista, the X90 brings a new dimension to this pioneering range of 'super flybridge' yachts. Combining ground-breaking design with exceptional space and a level of luxury and attention to detail that is unmistakably Princess, this new yacht is an evolution of an already forward-thinking X-Class range.

Her cockpit is the first striking point of difference to her siblings. The creation of space has always been a key feature of the X Class but on the new X90 this has been taken to new dimensions with a low-level, open design cockpit that not only maximises space but brings its occupants even closer to the water. A glass transom balustrade and folding bulwark balconies that extend the cockpit to port and starboard provide un-interrupted 180º views whether standing or seated in the sumptuous sofas positioned to three sides of the area. A starboard wetbar unit, and optional cockpit TV make this a tranquil place to relax with family or host social occasions with friends.

Another first for Princess is the beautiful curved patio doors that connect this area with the main deck saloon. When open, these effectively place the 10-place dining table that is situated aft of the saloon, in the cockpit providing incredible flexibility. Even when closed the curvature of the glass accentuates the connection to the outside such is the view that they provide.

Moving forward, the main deck saloon is also surrounded by glass to fill the area with natural light. The galley is also situated on the main deck and can be specified to be open to the saloon with a sociable breakfast bar or fully enclosed. With either configuration, a side deck door to the port deck and access down to the forward crew accommodation are both situated here to ensure owner and guest privacy. This entire deck, from forward cockpit to master stateroom, is on a single level utilising a favoured detail of her larger sibling the X95.

The owner's suite is situated forward of the main deck and, with 180º glazing, provides breath-taking views. An optional gullwing door can also provide private access to the 'Owner's Foredeck Terrace' which, with all deck gear recessed below the teak deck, provides a wonderful space to hideaway and enjoy a morning coffee.

On the flybridge, there is the signature X Class enclosed 'Skylounge' with generous sofas to port and starboard and the option to fit an 85-inch TV creating an incredible place to enjoy that family film or catch some live sport.

There is also the option to place a day head up here. Sliding doors lead to the enclosed wheelhouse where owners can experience speeds of up to 28 knots from her multiple engine options.

Moving aft, the canopy of the Skylounge provides shade to the dining area for those wanting to remain cool whilst enjoying the sea views this exceptional deck provides. Beyond this, there are a number of distinct layout options for the aft deck including a spa bath, an optional bar or the flexibility to leave the space clear for loose furniture. There is also the option to fit a crane and utilise some of the space to house a tender. The entertaining options do not end there though, the flybridge foredeck features forward and aft facing seating areas and coffee table which can also be converted to sun loungers with a simple flip of the back rest.

Below deck, guest accommodation features 3 en-suite double cabins as standard with the option for owners to specify two en-suite cabins in lieu of the full beam stateroom creating a 5-cabin yacht. Crew quarters are situated forward of the lower deck and feature up to 3 crew cabins, a crew bathroom, and crew mess area with seating and galley.

The new X90 builds upon the innovative design of the Princess X Class series through contemporary design, intelligent use of features and space to provide unforgettable experiences for owners and guests alike. Exceptional craftsmanship, and impeccable attention to detail throughout ensure she is also unmistakably a Princess.

The first Princess X90 will debut in 2026 and already promises to be a very popular addition to the Princess X Class series.