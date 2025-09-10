Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Introducing the new Axopar 38 range

by Axopar Boats 10 Sep 05:56 PDT
Axopar 38 Side © Axopar Boats

Axopar Boats offers a first glimpse of an upcoming all-new range set to revolutionize the future of adventure boating - the Axopar 38. The first model in its range, the Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin, will make its world premiere at BOOT Düsseldorf in January 2026, followed by three other models later.

The 38 range is the most ambitious and impactful product line in the company's history so far — the culmination of a decade of experience, customer insights, and relentless innovation, created to set new standards in the industry.

Over the past ten years Axopar has created an entirely new boating category — the adventure boat. Building boats that answer real boaters' needs has been the mission from day one. Today, Axopar boats are part of the lives of thousands of owners worldwide — from professional operators to first-time boaters. Axopar boats are known for their uncompromising performance, safety, smart functionality, and a spirit of mobility — qualities that have made them the benchmark in the adventure boating category.

Axopar 38 Bow - photo © Axopar Boats
Axopar 38 Bow - photo © Axopar Boats

Axopar has been shaped by its team's relentless pursuit to build better boats day-after-day. Inspired by the experiences of boaters and driven by customer insights, we focus on the everyday needs of people on the water. With unwavering dedication and deep understanding, Axopar continually strives to solve customer problems. The Axopar 38 continues this legacy, embodying the true essence of Axopar in a future-defining model. Designed for boaters, every feature, line, and function of the 38 serves a meaningful purpose.

Drivability and handling lie at the very core of Axopar's DNA. Designed to perform safely and confidently whatever the weather, Axopar boats deliver both comfort and exhilaration without compromise. The true joy comes from a boat that blends everyday usability with thrilling handling, earning Axopar its reputation as the world's best-handling boats in their class. The Axopar 38 takes this heritage further, refining control, comfort, and versatility to set a new standard. Built to be driven, lived with, and enjoyed in all conditions, it embodies the raw essence of what an Axopar is.

Axopar is dedicated to creating smart modular solutions and enhancing comfort features, always without compromising drivability. Recognizing the importance of the customer's ability to choose, the new range has been developed with a clear mission: to create the most modular boat ever. It has been designed for those who enjoy long days on the water or overnight journeys, where comfort and livability are as essential as performance. In this new range, these qualities take an even more prominent role, with numerous innovations and thoughtful details introduced to elevate life onboard. Whether exploring, entertaining, or embarking on a longer adventure, the Axopar 38 sets a new benchmark for comfort and usability in its class.

With its bold yet functional design, the 38 adapts to the needs of each boater — not the other way around — making every Axopar 38 feel genuinely purpose-built for its owner.

Axopar 38 AftCabin Standard - photo © Axopar Boats
Axopar 38 AftCabin Standard - photo © Axopar Boats

Jan-Erik Viitala, Founding Partner at Axopar Boats shares his enthusiasm for the new range:

"We believe boaters deserve the freedom of choice, and that's why we have set out to redefine what a boat can be. We pioneered modularity — a difficult, costly, and time-consuming task — when others avoided it. With the Axopar 38, we have gone further than ever — our biggest investment and the most passionate development in our history.

To reach this deep level of understanding has required more time and dedication than ever before. We are stubborn in our pursuit — determined to find the right solution and create the best product out there. We have gone to this extent because our customers expect it from us. We love creating boats that surprise, inspire, and connect with people. The Axopar 38 is not just another boat — it is the next legend of our time, carrying the soul of Axopar to a new understanding.

We exist to bring people closer to what matters most, not through more, but through better."

Rooted in legacy — refined for the future

The Axopar 38 draws from the cornerstones of the company's DNA — modularity, drivability and handling, functionality, safety, fuel efficiency, and distinctive design — while raising the bar across all fields, focused on comfort and livability. Building on the legacy of the iconic Axopar 37, one of the most impactful boat models ever, the new Axopar 38 retains the core strengths of the 37 while introducing a new generation of innovation. With thousands of owners worldwide, the 37 has become a global success story and an icon in the adventure boat segment — and it will remain a cornerstone of the Axopar lineup for years to come.

A new standard for comfort, livability, and choice

The Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin will be the first model launched from the 38 range, premiering at BOOT Düsseldorf 2026. Designed as a true year-round, all-weather companion, it introduces a redefined walkaround concept, a spacious wheelhouse, and reimagined cabins — setting new standards for comfort, livability, and versatility.

Modularity remains at the heart of Axopar's philosophy, and the 38 offers more freedom of choice than ever, adaptable for family cruising, overnight stays, fishing, watersports, or long journeys. Multiple bow layouts, larger glass surfaces, and signature features such as gullwing doors and the sliding roof enhance safety, flow, and outdoor enjoyment.

The aft deck has been reimagined for flexibility, with foldable activity platforms, modular fender box solutions, and layout choices ranging from a leaning post or sofa to a full aft cabin with sunbed top. Inside, the wheelhouse is larger and more versatile, with rotating helm seats, a U-sofa, and an electric table that converts the space into a lounge or berth. The upgraded front cabin redefines onboard livability, with increased headroom and comfort. A redesigned toilet and shower option with standing headroom, ample storage, and a practical kitchenette option make the front cabin a bright, comfortable everyday living area.

"On the Axopar 38 we've introduced new innovations and features never seen on an Axopar before. They are there for those who want them, offering true freedom of choice. At the same time, we have fine-tuned the already world-class drivability found on the 37, without compromising it in any way. The 38 carries the same unmistakable Axopar feeling, now with even more versatility, more comfort, and more possibilities than ever before," says Jan-Erik Viitala.

The world premiere of the Axopar 38 Cross Cabin will take place at BOOT Düsseldorf in January 2026, followed by the Sun Top, Cross Top, and CCX models later in 2026 and 2027. An evolution of everything Axopar stands for — the future of boating, ready to begin.

Key features of the Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin

Front Cabin

  • Reimagined functionality of the front cabin
  • Combined sofa and bed solution for added usability of the front cabin
  • Improved headroom and standing height
  • Optional enclosed toilet with optional shower
  • Optional kitchen module with space for microwave, fridge, and coffee machine

Wheelhouse

  • Reimagined wheelhouse layout
  • Efficient use of space optimized for moving easily around
  • U-sofa with table for up to 6 people
  • In addition to U-sofa configuration, three rotating helm seats or Mediterrana three-person sofa
  • Optional electric hi-lo table convertible into a bed
  • Openable aft window option (manual or electrical)
  • Optional bar cabinet on port side

Bow

  • All-new optional U-sofa layout in bow with table and conversion into a sunbed
  • Standard, forward facing sofa and anchor box and center seating box
  • U-sofa with a table plus a sun pad
  • Forward facing sun bed with storage underneath the sun bed

Aft deck

  • Optional folding activity platforms for both sides
  • Modular fender boxes with options for bench seats with fender storage or wetbar
  • Optional leaning post with integrated folding bench

Other highlights

  • Ample, smart storage spaces both your home marina and your destination.
  • Fuel tank capacity of 830 liters allowing extensive range
  • Optional gyroscope
  • Optional sound insulation upgrade for added comfort onboard
  • Optional Burnewiin gunwale mounts for aft or bow, enabling a variety of accessories with quick attachment

Technical specifications AXOPAR 38 XC Cross Cabin:

  • Length overall: 11.84
  • Beam width: 3.56
  • Construction: GRP
  • Hull Design: Twin Stepped 22 Degree V "Sharp entry hull"
  • Max Speed: +45 knots
  • Fuel Capacity: 830ltr
  • Classification: B - Offshore, C - Coastal
  • Weight: 6380 kg (estimate for equipped boat)
  • Outboard engines: 600-700hp (2x300 or 2x350)
  • Persons onboard: 14 (pending for CE-certification)
  • Berths: 2+2 (+1)

Pricing
Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin: 133.000 € excl. VAT (guide price for standard boat)

Related Articles

Axopar elevates 29 Range with Mediterrana Edition
Stylish new upgrades and options at BOOT Düsseldorf 2025 Following the successful launch of the Axopar 29 one year ago, Axopar continues to refine the world's most versatile, modular, and customizable boat even further. Posted on 19 Jan Axopar introduces AX/E range
Setting course for future of electric boating Axopar launches an exclusive new brand AX/E and within this brand two fully electric boat models, grounded in Axopar's decade-long legacy as the world's leading adventure boat brand, known for innovation, superior drivability, and seaworthiness. Posted on 12 Sep 2024 Axopar launches the all-new Axopar 29 range
Celebrating a decade of innovation and adventure This launch not only marks a new era in innovation but also kicks off Axopar's 10th-anniversary celebrations with the introduction of the Axopar 29 range, looking forward to continue revolutionizing its genre in the boating industry. Posted on 21 Jan 2024 Axopar x Agapi Boat Club global launch spring 2024
A new Global PayGo Membership, exclusively for Axopar owners Axopar x Agapi Boat Club is thrilled to announce the unveiling of their first joint membership Clubs, opening in 2024 - the result of a rapid expansion of new locations worldwide. Posted on 17 Jan 2024 The all new Axopar 45 Cross Top and Sun Top
Redefining adventures and days at sea Axopar expands its flagship fleet with two new innovators - the Axopar 45 Cross Top (XT) and Sun Top (ST) - the next generation of fast and confident open cruisers that keep on redefining open boating experiences whether at sea or at anchor. Posted on 18 Sep 2023 Axopar to mark a decade of innovation & adventure
Disclosing the all-new Axopar 29 range As Axopar enters its 10th year in the marine industry in January 2024, the company proudly reflects on its remarkable journey of innovation, growth, and trailblazing achievements. Posted on 14 Sep 2023 The leading boatbuilder in the Nordics
Axopar takes further steps in leading the transition towards electrification Reinforcing its position as the industry forerunner and innovator, Axopar takes further steps in leading the transition towards electrification and more sustainable boating, bringing substantial capital and a 10% ownership in Evoy Posted on 28 Jun 2023 Brabus introduces Shadow 300 in Quantum White
The sporty range is expanding with a new, elegant design option Sleek, inspiring and ultra-agile: The BRABUS Shadow 300 in Quantum White. This new design variant within the BRABUS Shadow 300 range, consisting of a Cross Bow and Cross Top model, stands in playful contrast to the previously launched Edition One. Posted on 25 Jan 2023 Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition
To conquer the great outdoors and wild seas in a most modern fashion BRABUS Marine continues to redefine luxury day boating with its latest design evolution, the BRABUS Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition. Posted on 23 Jan 2023 Axopar extending the Mediterranean chic
The all-weather Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin is now becoming even more elegant Axopar's most popular and appreciated boat model, the all-weather Axopar 37 XC Cross Cabin is now becoming even more elegant, more sociable, and taking sun lounging further with the Mediterrana Edition. Posted on 9 Sep 2022
Palm Beach Motor YachtsMaritimo M50
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy