Introducing the new Axopar 38 range

Axopar 38 Side © Axopar Boats Axopar 38 Side © Axopar Boats

by Axopar Boats 10 Sep 05:56 PDT

Axopar Boats offers a first glimpse of an upcoming all-new range set to revolutionize the future of adventure boating - the Axopar 38. The first model in its range, the Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin, will make its world premiere at BOOT Düsseldorf in January 2026, followed by three other models later.

The 38 range is the most ambitious and impactful product line in the company's history so far — the culmination of a decade of experience, customer insights, and relentless innovation, created to set new standards in the industry.

Over the past ten years Axopar has created an entirely new boating category — the adventure boat. Building boats that answer real boaters' needs has been the mission from day one. Today, Axopar boats are part of the lives of thousands of owners worldwide — from professional operators to first-time boaters. Axopar boats are known for their uncompromising performance, safety, smart functionality, and a spirit of mobility — qualities that have made them the benchmark in the adventure boating category.

Axopar has been shaped by its team's relentless pursuit to build better boats day-after-day. Inspired by the experiences of boaters and driven by customer insights, we focus on the everyday needs of people on the water. With unwavering dedication and deep understanding, Axopar continually strives to solve customer problems. The Axopar 38 continues this legacy, embodying the true essence of Axopar in a future-defining model. Designed for boaters, every feature, line, and function of the 38 serves a meaningful purpose.

Drivability and handling lie at the very core of Axopar's DNA. Designed to perform safely and confidently whatever the weather, Axopar boats deliver both comfort and exhilaration without compromise. The true joy comes from a boat that blends everyday usability with thrilling handling, earning Axopar its reputation as the world's best-handling boats in their class. The Axopar 38 takes this heritage further, refining control, comfort, and versatility to set a new standard. Built to be driven, lived with, and enjoyed in all conditions, it embodies the raw essence of what an Axopar is.

Axopar is dedicated to creating smart modular solutions and enhancing comfort features, always without compromising drivability. Recognizing the importance of the customer's ability to choose, the new range has been developed with a clear mission: to create the most modular boat ever. It has been designed for those who enjoy long days on the water or overnight journeys, where comfort and livability are as essential as performance. In this new range, these qualities take an even more prominent role, with numerous innovations and thoughtful details introduced to elevate life onboard. Whether exploring, entertaining, or embarking on a longer adventure, the Axopar 38 sets a new benchmark for comfort and usability in its class.

With its bold yet functional design, the 38 adapts to the needs of each boater — not the other way around — making every Axopar 38 feel genuinely purpose-built for its owner.

Jan-Erik Viitala, Founding Partner at Axopar Boats shares his enthusiasm for the new range:

"We believe boaters deserve the freedom of choice, and that's why we have set out to redefine what a boat can be. We pioneered modularity — a difficult, costly, and time-consuming task — when others avoided it. With the Axopar 38, we have gone further than ever — our biggest investment and the most passionate development in our history.

To reach this deep level of understanding has required more time and dedication than ever before. We are stubborn in our pursuit — determined to find the right solution and create the best product out there. We have gone to this extent because our customers expect it from us. We love creating boats that surprise, inspire, and connect with people. The Axopar 38 is not just another boat — it is the next legend of our time, carrying the soul of Axopar to a new understanding.

We exist to bring people closer to what matters most, not through more, but through better."

Rooted in legacy — refined for the future

The Axopar 38 draws from the cornerstones of the company's DNA — modularity, drivability and handling, functionality, safety, fuel efficiency, and distinctive design — while raising the bar across all fields, focused on comfort and livability. Building on the legacy of the iconic Axopar 37, one of the most impactful boat models ever, the new Axopar 38 retains the core strengths of the 37 while introducing a new generation of innovation. With thousands of owners worldwide, the 37 has become a global success story and an icon in the adventure boat segment — and it will remain a cornerstone of the Axopar lineup for years to come.

A new standard for comfort, livability, and choice

The Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin will be the first model launched from the 38 range, premiering at BOOT Düsseldorf 2026. Designed as a true year-round, all-weather companion, it introduces a redefined walkaround concept, a spacious wheelhouse, and reimagined cabins — setting new standards for comfort, livability, and versatility.

Modularity remains at the heart of Axopar's philosophy, and the 38 offers more freedom of choice than ever, adaptable for family cruising, overnight stays, fishing, watersports, or long journeys. Multiple bow layouts, larger glass surfaces, and signature features such as gullwing doors and the sliding roof enhance safety, flow, and outdoor enjoyment.

The aft deck has been reimagined for flexibility, with foldable activity platforms, modular fender box solutions, and layout choices ranging from a leaning post or sofa to a full aft cabin with sunbed top. Inside, the wheelhouse is larger and more versatile, with rotating helm seats, a U-sofa, and an electric table that converts the space into a lounge or berth. The upgraded front cabin redefines onboard livability, with increased headroom and comfort. A redesigned toilet and shower option with standing headroom, ample storage, and a practical kitchenette option make the front cabin a bright, comfortable everyday living area.

"On the Axopar 38 we've introduced new innovations and features never seen on an Axopar before. They are there for those who want them, offering true freedom of choice. At the same time, we have fine-tuned the already world-class drivability found on the 37, without compromising it in any way. The 38 carries the same unmistakable Axopar feeling, now with even more versatility, more comfort, and more possibilities than ever before," says Jan-Erik Viitala.

The world premiere of the Axopar 38 Cross Cabin will take place at BOOT Düsseldorf in January 2026, followed by the Sun Top, Cross Top, and CCX models later in 2026 and 2027. An evolution of everything Axopar stands for — the future of boating, ready to begin.

Key features of the Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin

Front Cabin

Reimagined functionality of the front cabin

Combined sofa and bed solution for added usability of the front cabin

Improved headroom and standing height

Optional enclosed toilet with optional shower

Optional kitchen module with space for microwave, fridge, and coffee machine

Wheelhouse

Reimagined wheelhouse layout

Efficient use of space optimized for moving easily around

U-sofa with table for up to 6 people

In addition to U-sofa configuration, three rotating helm seats or Mediterrana three-person sofa

Optional electric hi-lo table convertible into a bed

Openable aft window option (manual or electrical)

Optional bar cabinet on port side

Bow

All-new optional U-sofa layout in bow with table and conversion into a sunbed

Standard, forward facing sofa and anchor box and center seating box

U-sofa with a table plus a sun pad

Forward facing sun bed with storage underneath the sun bed

Aft deck

Optional folding activity platforms for both sides

Modular fender boxes with options for bench seats with fender storage or wetbar

Optional leaning post with integrated folding bench

Other highlights

Ample, smart storage spaces both your home marina and your destination.

Fuel tank capacity of 830 liters allowing extensive range

Optional gyroscope

Optional sound insulation upgrade for added comfort onboard

Optional Burnewiin gunwale mounts for aft or bow, enabling a variety of accessories with quick attachment

Technical specifications AXOPAR 38 XC Cross Cabin:

Length overall: 11.84

Beam width: 3.56

Construction: GRP

Hull Design: Twin Stepped 22 Degree V "Sharp entry hull"

Max Speed: +45 knots

Fuel Capacity: 830ltr

Classification: B - Offshore, C - Coastal

Weight: 6380 kg (estimate for equipped boat)

Outboard engines: 600-700hp (2x300 or 2x350)

Persons onboard: 14 (pending for CE-certification)

Berths: 2+2 (+1)

Pricing

Axopar 38 XC Cross Cabin: 133.000 € excl. VAT (guide price for standard boat)