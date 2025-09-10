Princess Yachts announces the new C48

Princess C48 © Princess Yachts Princess C48 © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 10 Sep 02:07 PDT

Princess Yachts, Britain's largest luxury yacht builder, is pleased to announce that it will reveal details of its exciting new model, the Princess C48, at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival, with the yacht set to be available in 2027.

This new vessel represents a significant milestone for the company as it expands into the popular centre-console sector, marking Princess Yachts' first-ever introduction of outboard-powered models.

A collaboration of design icons

The C48 is the result of a remarkable design collaboration between three of the marine industry's most respected names. The underwater sections have been conceived by acclaimed naval architect Michael Peters, creator of the patented Stepped Vee Ventilated Tunnel (SVVT) hull. The exterior architecture has been sculpted by long-standing partners Bernard Olesinski Limited (BOL), while the styling and design come from Princess' own in-house team led by Andy Lawrence. This unique alliance has produced a yacht t hat marries cutting-edge hydrodynamics with striking design and thoughtful interior spaces, setting a new benchmark in the centre-console sector.

At the heart of t he C48 is Michael Peters' patented SVVT hull, recognised worldwide for its efficiency, speed, and ride comfort. This advanced concept reduces drag and creates lift by channelling air beneath the running surface, significantly improving performance and fuel economy. A distinctive feature of the SVVT is its central ventilated tunnel with vertical sidewalls, which simulates the effect of a keel. This clever geometry enhances grip and directional stability when turning, allowing the C48 to corner with confidence while reducing roll and pitch in challenging seas. The result is a yacht that not only runs faster and more efficiently but also delivers a smoother, more stable ride than traditional stepped hulls.

The C48 will be available in two distinct variants: the Open and the Deck Saloon. Both configurations offer impressive performance options, including three engine choices that span outboard petrol and inboard diesel powertrains. Owners can select from the Triple Mercury V10 400hp Verado, capable of 44-46 knots; the Triple Mercury V12 600hp Verado, delivering 52-54 knots; or t he Twin Volvo D6-480 inboard diesel engines, which provide a maximum speed of 32-34 knots.

C48 Open

The Open model is designed for enthusiasts who embrace the spirit of adventure and open-air boating. Its full open main deck is complemented by a hardtop and a thoughtfully arranged cockpit featuring an aft sunpad, forward-facing seating with table, and manually operated drop-down folding seats along the port and starboard sides. The exterior galley includes forward and aft wet bars with an electric grill, drawer fridge, sink, and ample storage. The helm station is fitted with triple seats, while the foredeck provides versatile seating both forward and aft.

Below deck, the standard layout includes a lower saloon with a convertible dinette, a lobby with storage and optional fridge/ freezer, a day head, and an aft cabin. Options include a lower galley or a forward cabin in place of the saloon, allowing owners to tailor the interior to their lifestyle.

C48 Deck Saloon

The Deck Saloon variant offers a blend of enclosed luxury and open-air freedom. A fully enclosed saloon with lounge and galley areas is complemented by a helm station, with triple sliding patio doors, twin helmsman doors, and an optional sliding roof to open the space and create a seamless inside-outside experience.

The exterior provides inviting cockpit dining and foredeck seating areas. For models equipped with inboard engines, an optional up/down hydraulic transom platform enhances ease of water access.

The lower deck comprises a lobby, day head, forward cabin, and aft cabin, providing comfortable accommodations for extended cruising.

On announcing the new model, Will Green, CEO of Princess Yachts, commented: "The introduction of the C48 marks a defining moment for Princess, representing our bold entry into an entirely new sector. This new yacht embodies freedom, excitement, and pure performance, while setting the stage for a thrilling new chapter for our smaller models. By uniting the extraordinary talents of Michael Peters, our long-standing partners at BOL, and our own design team led by Andy Lawrence, we have created a yacht that combines the very best of hydrodynamic engineering, exterior beauty, and interior elegance. The C48 is not only a new direction for Princess - it also represents a new standard for the centre-console market."

Principal dimensions measurement: