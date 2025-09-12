Please select your home edition
Get set for the Sydney International On-water Boat Show

by Boating Industry Association 12 Sep 14:01 PDT 13-17 November 2025
2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show

Get ready for a standout event on Sydney's spring calendar, the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show will take place at Darling Harbour from 13 to 16 November 2025.

Following the success of the new-look Sydney Boat Show at Sydney Olympic Park in August, the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is the second event in the new dual-show format for 2025 and will be a celebration of Australia's luxury boating lifestyle.

The November showcase will feature more than 200 premium vessels, from sleek yachts to high-performance motorboats, available to browse, buy or charter. Visitors will also be able to explore the latest in cutting-edge marine technology and innovations shaping the future of boating.

Extending beyond Cockle Bay Marina into Tumbalong Park, the event will offer a vibrant festival atmosphere with live entertainment, gourmet food and wine stalls, activations and plenty of opportunities to soak up Sydney in spring.

Exhibitor uptake has already been strong, though limited spaces remain available. The BIA encourages members to secure their place and take advantage of this valuable platform to build brand visibility, connect with key audiences and showcase their products to a highly engaged market.

Tickets are priced at $29 plus booking fee and go on sale to the public from 1 November. Early bird tickets will be available to BIA members from 27 November at $24 plus booking fee.

For more information visit website.

Other shows around the country include:

Perth: www.perthboatshow.com.au
Friday 19 Sept 2025 to Sunday 21 September

Melbourne: www.melbourneinternationalboatshow.com.au
Thursday 16 Oct 2025 to Sunday 19 Oct 2025

