Dubai Offshore Sailing Club Seeks Racing & Events Manager

by Dubai Offshore Sailing Club 13 Sep 05:00 PDT
Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC), one of the Middle East's most established and internationally recognised Sailing Clubs, is inviting applications for the role of Racing & Events Manager.

With over 50 years of heritage and a membership representing more than 40 nationalities, DOSC is a leading hub for competitive sailing in the region. Renowned for its highly competitive racing calendar, prestigious international regattas, and globally recognised youth development programmes, the Club is seeking an experienced professional to further enhance its racing pathways and deliver exceptional events for its members and the wider sailing community.

The Racing & Events Manager will drive DOSC's world-class racing programme, inspiring the next generation of sailors and delivering unforgettable regattas and club events. This exciting role combines high-performance coaching pathways, hands-on event management, and leadership of the racing department to ensure DOSC remains at the forefront of sailing in the region.

For more information and a job description visit dosc.ae

