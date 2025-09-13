Please select your home edition
Maritimo M50

Benetti presents B.Neos: a new concept that embraces the proportions and silence of sailing yachts

by Benetti 13 Sep 08:15 PDT
Benetti presents B.Neos © Benetti Yachts

Benetti presents B.Neos. The name comes from the Greek word néos, meaning "new, young and fresh." A term that reflects Benetti's innovative spirit that focuses on a new generation of owners: a new philosophy, a smart yacht, technological, unconventional, that redefines the traditional codes of megayachts.

Instead of the relentless pursuit of volume, B.Neos offers an intelligent distribution of space, designed for an owner who rejects the superfluous in favor of a more direct and functional experience, where technology makes it possible to enjoy silence thanks to standard hybrid propulsion.

The new motor yacht is designed for those who embrace the essential as a way of life at sea, seeking elegance and understated luxury combined with efficient design and a renewed appreciation of authenticity as the truest form of exclusivity.

"B.Neos represents a new approach that looks ahead," says Giovanna Vitelli, Chair of the Azimut|Benetti Group. "We chose a leading designer from the sailing segment to bring the sleek proportions of sailing yachts to a motor yacht, avoiding the pursuit of volume at any cost. From sailing, B.Neos also inherits the pleasure of silence at anchor, made possible by hybrid technology and an essential approach to interiors, distinct from the redundant opulence seen oftentimes in certain yachting segments".

Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design (B.Neos Exteriors)

Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design is an internationally renowned studio specializing in innovative and dynamic projects, where glass plays a central role. With a forward-looking vision that integrates technological, structural, and engineering innovation, MMYD is today regarded as one of the leading names in contemporary superyacht design. Its portfolio includes more than 200 yachts, among them the futuristic B.Neos.

FM Architettura (B.Neos Interiors)

FM Architettura is an Italian interior design studio founded in 2009 by Creative Director Francesca Muzio. Renowned for creating highly personal environments across luxury yachting, private residences, and hospitality, the studio started out designing small yacht interiors and moved quickly to designing superyachts, private mansions, and high-end towers, with the same high level of care and attention to detail, coupled with a strong will to amaze.

