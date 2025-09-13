Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show Seven of Season Two is now live
by Bulwarks and Bulldust 12 Sep 22:22 PDT
Bulwarks & Bulldust Vodcast S02Ep07 featuring Tom Barry-Cotter (FiveBlade) © Bulwarks and Bulldust
Show Seven of Season Two - Tom Barry-Cotter - is now up and running
This week @BulwarksandBulldust talks with Tom Barry-Cotter from FiveBlade. In 2019, Tom (along with Throttleman Rossco Willaton) became the XCAT World Champion in a boat he designed. There are some great insights into boat design, the strategy of boat creation, greenwashing, and performance in this episode, so get set to learn...
Strap in for a great time.
Special thanks to our Season Two sponsor, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance. Also acknowledging the support of The Boat Works Gold Coast, EspressoTwenty5, and Melfi Designs.
