Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show Seven of Season Two is now live

Bulwarks & Bulldust Vodcast S02Ep07 featuring Tom Barry-Cotter (FiveBlade) © Bulwarks and Bulldust Bulwarks & Bulldust Vodcast S02Ep07 featuring Tom Barry-Cotter (FiveBlade) © Bulwarks and Bulldust

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 12 Sep 22:22 PDT

Show Seven of Season Two - Tom Barry-Cotter - is now up and running

This week @BulwarksandBulldust talks with Tom Barry-Cotter from FiveBlade. In 2019, Tom (along with Throttleman Rossco Willaton) became the XCAT World Champion in a boat he designed. There are some great insights into boat design, the strategy of boat creation, greenwashing, and performance in this episode, so get set to learn...

Strap in for a great time.

Special thanks to our Season Two sponsor, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance. Also acknowledging the support of The Boat Works Gold Coast, EspressoTwenty5, and Melfi Designs.

This episode of Bulwarks and Bulldust is available on -

Spotify

and



YouTube



