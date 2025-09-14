Beneteau unveils a range flagship: the new Gran Turismo 50

Please select your home edition
by Beneteau Group 14 Sep 08:25 PDT

In the wake of the announcement of their groundbreaking new crossover express cruiser range, BENETEAU has lifted the curtain to unveil the first images of its luxurious new flagship - the Gran Turismo 50.

This latest addition to the lineup comes just months after the brand announced the World Premiere of the Gran Turismo 35 and Gran Turismo 40 at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival, underscoring an ambition that marks an entirely new chapter in its 140-year history.

Just like its smaller siblings, the new Gran Turismo 50 is designed around a revolutionary new approach to layout, looks and ergonomics, combining them all upon a hull at the forefront of modern naval architecture. The result is a versatile platform that squarely meets the needs and expectations of today's express cruiser, yet retains the thrilling go-anywhere ethos of the Gran Turismo concept.

Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Eric LeVine, BENETEAU Motor Yachts Sales Director: "This stunning new flagship was built with our hearts and our hands, but also with our ears. From the beginning of the project, the main question was not to ask what our owners drive, but what drives our owners. What makes them happy? What are their priorities? To find the answers we looked to the past, to our 140 years of boatbuilding; to the present, and the constant feedback from our hundreds of thousands of BENETEAU boaters around the world; and to the future of new technologies, new uses, and new possibilities. What this boat represents is a revolution, not only for our brand but for the highly competitive segment of express cruising, and seeing everything come together has been a very joyful process for our entire team, particularly now that she's more than just a bunch of lovely drawings - indeed, have you ever seen a more beautiful BENETEAU?"

With dramatic increases in exterior useable space and a combination of expertly designed areas to accommodate every activity from sunrise to sunset, the new Gran Turismo 50 offers all of the comforts of "villa living" and the ability to quickly convert from express cruiser to anchorage mothership with the press of a few buttons.

Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Robert Chaffer, BENETEAU Product Manager: "The Gran Turismo is a perfect embodiment of Beneteau's renewed vision for premium cruising. On board, you'll discover a refined blend of Gran Turismo heritage, where elegance and balance meet the Japanese principles of Kanso simplicity and Yugen grace. From the yacht's sleek lines to its thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor living spaces, every detail has been crafted to deliver an exceptional onboard experience and unforgettable moments at sea."

Providing a driving experience that reflects the ethos of the Gran Turismo spirit was centric in developing this new yacht, and the result is a boat with impeccable helm ergonomics that efficiently translate to performance and manoeuverability under way. Working with legendary naval architect Bill Dixon, BENETEAU has conceived an ultramodern hull that is as fuel-efficient as it is responsive, ensuring that owners can travel quickly to distant places in total comfort - just like in a proper GT-car.

Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Alpine flair

BENETEAU's long term partnership with Alpine, the high-end sport specialty brand, means customers can benefit from unique style enhancements for the new Gran Turismo range. The Gran Turismo 50 Alpine limited edition is remarkable by her Blue Navy Hull and her very distinguished style. All interior and exterior spaces feature a sophisticated blend of Navy Blue and elegant deep black. The helm console is equipped with a limited-edition steering wheel, adding a unique and exclusive touch. The Gran Turismo 50 Alpine limited edition will spark fascination on the water and in the marina.

Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

World Premiere

The Gran Turismo 50 will be unveiled to the world during the upcoming Paris Nautic Show on November 26th-30th, followed by a prime spot at BOOT Dusseldorf in January.

Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo 50 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

