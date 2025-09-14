Please select your home edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

The evolution of an icon: Benetti presents the new Oasis Flagship, Oasis 42m

by Benetti 14 Sep 01:43 PDT
Benetti Oasis 42m © Benetti

Benetti presents the Oasis 42M, the natural evolution of its iconic Oasis family. First unveiled during the Cannes Yachting Festival, this 42 metre embraces a fresh dimension of life at sea, bringing guests even closer to nature - from the waves beneath to the sky above.

Already sold to its visionary owner, the first Oasis 42M is scheduled to be launched in 2027, marking a new chapter in Benetti's legacy as The House of Yachting.

  • An enhanced Oasis Deck® offers one of the largest pools in this category,
  • Wellness, versatility and the luxury of borderless space define the design,
  • A new interior stylistic language by the vision of bonetti/kozerski architecture enhanced by the use of unusual materials,
  • Sleek exterior lines: an elegant, timeless profile signed by RWD

Benetti Oasis 42m - photo © Benetti
Benetti Oasis 42m - photo © Benetti

The Oasis lifestyle, perfected

The Oasis 42M was designed around conscious choices - expanded living spaces that reinforce wellness on the water, coupled with sustainable engineering that ensures a 3-star Sea Index rating. It is the ultimate private retreat for owners seeking a new dimension of yachting under 45 metres.

The Oasis Deck®: Living on the ocean's edge

At the heart of the Oasis 42M lies an enhanced Oasis Deck®, a transformative space that seamlessly connects guests to the sea. Featuring an 8.3 square metre pool, among the largest in this size category, complete with a retractable enclosure, it extends into an uninterrupted aft deck spanning 100 square metres. This creates an extraordinary sense of openness and freedom from the first step aboard.

The experience continues upwards with a spectacular 17.3 metre sundeck - the largest in the 40-45m yacht segment. Designed for sunbathing, dining and entertaining, it offers flexibility to tailor the space with features such as a spa pool, bar or lounge. A generous foredeck lounge adds yet another open-air retreat, ensuring three distinct outdoor social areas for every mood.

Benetti Oasis 42m - photo © Benetti
Benetti Oasis 42m - photo © Benetti

Interiors shaped for wellness and style

Developed with bonetti/kozerski architecture, the interiors reflect a new stylistic vision defined by natural and alternative materials - such as tiles, metal or travertine inserts in the salon finishes - fluid layouts, and versatile wellness spaces.

On the Main Deck, four interconnected zones include a panoramic salon, a dining area flowing to the Oasis Deck®, a professional galley for seamless service, and a forward well-being area configurable as a gym, spa, or cinema, even enhanced with a drop-down terrace. The Upper Deck offers an exceptional 50 square metre owner's panoramic apartment, complete with vast windows and a private 40 square metre terrace, a sanctuary of privacy and light.

Alternative layouts ensure flexibility, from a Main Deck owner's suite to a Sky Lounge configuration, all pre-engineered for efficient configuration, ready to become a bespoke Benetti of its Owner.

"In our first yacht with Benetti on the Oasis 40M we were excited to bring a fresh eye to the design of a boat that ended up being a ground-breaking step toward a more dynamic and relaxed yachting experience. We are very proud that now, with the Oasis 42M, we have a chance to create a true evolution of that concept. The focus is still on an open and fluid plan, unexpected and consistent materials that gradually progress toward a more refined and tactile quality of details, the deeper you enter the boat," announces Enrico Bonetti from bonetti/kozerski architecture.

Benetti Oasis 42m - photo © Benetti
Benetti Oasis 42m - photo © Benetti

Exterior design: Elegance in motion

The exterior, penned by RWD, evolves the distinctive Oasis lines with soft curves and flowing profiles that convey both dynamism and harmony. Inspired by contemporary architecture and automotive design, the Oasis 42M embodies timeless elegance, ensuring relevance well into the 2030s.

As Mark Gardner, Director of Exterior Design at RWD, explains: "The Oasis 42M is an evolution, not a revolution. Its softer, pebble-like lines create a yacht that feels sleek, natural, and enduringly elegant."

Benetti Oasis 42m - photo © Benetti
Benetti Oasis 42m - photo © Benetti

Technology and sustainability

Innovation is not limited to design. The Oasis 42M integrates a data-driven engineering package that reduces fuel consumption and emissions, while a hybrid Siemens E-Mode option offers advanced sustainable cruising without compromising performance.

The spacious garage accommodates a 6.25 metre tender, jet ski, and water toys, ensuring owners enjoy every aspect of life on the water.

