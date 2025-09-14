Recycled. Reborn. Ready for Adventure.

Henri-Lloyd will be making a high-profile return to the US market with the appointment of Big Weather Gear as its new retail partner.

Big Weather Gear appointed by Henri-Lloyd in USA A high-profile return to the US market with its new retail partner Henri-Lloyd will be making a high-profile return to the US market with the appointment of Big Weather Gear as its new retail partner.

Gear up for Autumn and Winter racing With Henri-Lloyd's Elite Offshore Range As the days draw in, sailors are now planning their Autumn and Winter sailing and racing campaigns, or for some, heading off on long distance expeditions, such as the ARC.

Jazz Turner Announces New Adventure Her next bold challenge is the 2026 WorldStar Race Just weeks after completing her record-breaking Project FEAR expedition, Henri Lloyd ambassador Jazz Turner has announced her next bold challenge: the 2026 WorldStar Race.

Visit Henri-Lloyd's Dartmouth Store As the Dartmouth Regatta 2025 sets sail As the Dartmouth Regatta 2025 sets sail, we invite you to visit the Henri-Lloyd Dartmouth store for a truly elevated experience.