Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail-World Asia
Sail-World Australia
Sail-World Canada
Sail-World Europe
Sail-World New Zealand
Sail-World United Kingdom
Sail-World USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern Hemisphere
Cruising Southern Hemisphere
Marine Business Europe
Marine Business North America
Marine Business Oceania
Powerboat.World Europe
Powerboat.World North America
Powerboat.World Oceania
FishingBoating.World Australia
FishingBoating.World New Zealand
FishingBoating.World USA
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
PARIS 2024
AMERICA'S CUP
VENDÉE GLOBE
EDITORIAL
POWERCATS
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Recycled. Reborn. Ready for Adventure.
by Henri-Lloyd 14 Sep 13:00 PDT
Bergen Hooded Jacket - Sea Spray Blue © Henri-Lloyd
SHOP
ABOUT
RETURNS
CONTACT
Henri-Lloyd 24 Lever Street Manchester, M1 1DZ
Related Articles
Big Weather Gear appointed by Henri-Lloyd in USA
A high-profile return to the US market with its new retail partner
Henri-Lloyd will be making a high-profile return to the US market with the appointment of Big Weather Gear as its new retail partner.
Posted on 10 Sep
Gear up for Autumn and Winter racing
With Henri-Lloyd's Elite Offshore Range
As the days draw in, sailors are now planning their Autumn and Winter sailing and racing campaigns, or for some, heading off on long distance expeditions, such as the ARC.
Posted on 3 Sep
Jazz Turner Announces New Adventure
Her next bold challenge is the 2026 WorldStar Race
Just weeks after completing her record-breaking Project FEAR expedition, Henri Lloyd ambassador Jazz Turner has announced her next bold challenge: the 2026 WorldStar Race.
Posted on 1 Sep
Visit Henri-Lloyd's Dartmouth Store
As the Dartmouth Regatta 2025 sets sail
As the Dartmouth Regatta 2025 sets sail, we invite you to visit the Henri-Lloyd Dartmouth store for a truly elevated experience.
Posted on 26 Aug
Packing light and packing right for all conditions
Working out what kit to pack for going on the water is always tricky, Henri-Lloyd has the solution
Working out what kit to pack for going on the water is always tricky. With changeable weather conditions and the requirement for apparel that works just as well onshore as at sea, it's always tempting to take far too much on board.
Posted on 19 Aug
Chris Hammond appointed as CEO at Henri-Lloyd
Bringing extensive industry and digital experience to the role
Henri-Lloyd today announces that Chris Hammond will join as CEO on October 1st, 2025.
Posted on 7 Aug
Q&A with Henri-Lloyd Ambassador, Sam Goodchild
Reflecting on a life shaped by the ocean
Mark Jardine sat down with ambassador Sam Goodchild to reflect on a life shaped by the ocean - from growing up on a boat to competing in the world's toughest offshore races. Sam shares what drives him, how he handles fear and chasing a Vendée Globe dream.
Posted on 5 Aug
A Life at Sea, a Voice in Design
Sam Goodchild will collaborate closely with Henri-Lloyd's product development team
In his new role as ambassador, Sam Goodchild will collaborate closely with Henri-Lloyd's product development team, helping to shape the future of performance sailing apparel.
Posted on 1 Aug
Sam Goodchild announced as Henri-Lloyd Ambassador
One of Britain's finest offshore racers has chosen the British sailing apparel brand
As one of Britain's finest offshore racers, it is fitting that Sam Goodchild has chosen to become an ambassador for British sailing apparel brand, Henri-Lloyd.
Posted on 23 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy