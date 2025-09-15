Please select your home edition
Major Exhibitors Confirmed for 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show

by Natalie Brown 14 Sep 22:19 PDT 13-16 November 2025
Sydney International On-Water Boat Show - Show Map © Sydney Boat Show

Show set to deliver a premium festival experience this November

With just eight weeks to go, the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is shaping up as a must-attend celebration of Australia's marine lifestyle. From 13 to 16 November 2025, Darling Harbour will come alive with an impressive line-up of luxury boats, masterclasses, gourmet food and wine, and live entertainment, creating a vibrant spring festival atmosphere.

Presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in partnership with Mulpha Events, the four-day festival will feature a stellar list of exhibitors, which will now also include leading marine brands Princess Yachts and Horizon Yachts. The 2025 show will also mark the return of renowned Australian luxury boatbuilder Maritimo for the first time in five years.

Additional brands and businesses confirmed for 2025 include: 313 Marine, AMI, Amphibious AUS, Austral Propellers, Azimut, Boatology, Boating Co, Boating Partnerships, Carbon Yachts, Charter Boat Central, Club Marine, Cumberland Charter Yachts, DCH Marine, E-Yachts, Fenquin, Fixtech, Flagship International Yacht Brokers, Fleming Yachts, Float Haven, Grand Boats, Henri-Lloyd, Kick n Bak Floats, Leopard Catamarans, Martha Cove Marine, Maritimo, MCT Yachts, Pacific Boating, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, Pantaenius, Princess Yachts, Ray Marine, Ray White Marine, Sealegs International, Sherlock Industries (Birdboss), Shoreside Clothing, Short Marine, Simpson Marine and Sirocco.

BIA President Adam Smith said industry interest in the new-look format has been excellent, with strong representation from marine, lifestyle and leisure brands.

"The response to the new-look Sydney International On-Water Boat Show has vindicated our decision to move the event to November for better weather. It's exciting to see leading Australian brands on board, showcasing the strength of our boating industry and lifestyle," Mr Smith said.

"By moving beyond the traditional exhibition model, we're creating a true festival of boating that reflects the vibrancy of Sydney in spring. With more than 200 luxury vessels on display and a variety of major players like Maritimo, Princess Yachts and Horizon Yachts joining the line-up, visitors can expect a world-class experience," he said.

A purpose-built marina in Cockle Bay will host an array of high-end vessels, from luxury motor yachts and sailboats to cutting-edge marine technology, while an expanded footprint across Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and Tumbalong Park will deliver gourmet food and wine, interactive activations, roving performers, live music, as well as additional boating and marine accessory exhibitors.

Extended opening hours from 11am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday, 11am to 6pm Sunday will take full advantage of Sydney's twilights, making it easy for visitors to browse, buy or even charter vessels, as well as explore the latest gear, or simply soak up and enjoy waterfront dining and entertainment.

Tickets go on sale 27 September 2025 with a 48 hour early bird price of $24 plus booking fee. Children under 16 receive free entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Darling Harbour, is located in the heart of Sydney's CBD, is easily accessible by car, train, metro, bus or ferry.

The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is proudly presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in collaboration with Mulpha Events, with the support of official partners Walcon Marine and Ocean Media.

For partnership enquiries, exhibitor information and ticket details, visit sydneyboatshow.com.au. Sign up to the newsletter for the latest announcements, and check out the official hype reel:

