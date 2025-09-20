Please select your home edition
Maritimo M75

Keeping Track at Sea with Globalstar: join our Webinar

by Sarah Heron 20 Sep 02:30 PDT
Globalstar SmartOne Solar mounted on an Advance Tracking Yacht © Globalstar

Fleet monitoring and tracking are essential for efficiency, safety, and compliance with real-time visibility into fleet movements critical. However, traditional tracking methods face significant challenges, including limited connectivity, reliance on costly networks, and vulnerability to harsh environmental conditions.

We hope you can join us on October 22nd for an in-depth exploration of the latest in tracking technology for fleet race tracking, commercial vessel monitoring, charter boat management or yacht insurance. The webinar will feature Globalstar GM for EMEA/APAC, Mark O'Connell; Advanced Tracking CEO Christophe Allen and World Marine Media MD, Mark Jardine in a webinar "Optimizing Fleet Monitoring and Tracking with Satellite Connectivity" as we discuss:

  • Why cost, coverage, maintenance, and durability are key factors that drive the decision-making process in choosing tracking solutions
  • How Advanced Tracking manages their fleet tracking requirements for their charter boat customers
  • Where satellite connectivity helps meet solution demands

Whether your focus is on fleet race tracking, commercial vessel monitoring, charter boat management or yacht insurance, this conversation will offer real-world insight into how affordable, reliable satellite IoT is empowering the maritime industry, and there will be opportunities to ask questions at the end of the webinar.

Register here: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6160720231025825621

For more information visit globalstar.com or email

