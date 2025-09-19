Please select your home edition
Grand Banks returns to the Genoa International Boat Show with the new Grand Banks 60

by Grand Banks Yachts 18 Sep 22:55 PDT 18-23 September 2025

Grand Banks Yachts Limited (GBY:SP) Grand Banks, the venerable builder synonymous with long-range cruising, is excited to return to the Italian market and is exhibiting at the Genoa Boat Show from September 18 to 23, 2025.

The Genoa Show remains an important cornerstone in the builder's nearly 60-year presence in the Mediterranean market.

Grand Banks 60 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
As one of the world's most iconic motor yacht brands, Grand Banks continues to expand its owner experience with a sales and service location in San Remo, Italy opening next season; with more details to come. This expansion and the return to the Genoa show bring nearly seventy years of heritage and innovation to Italy's vibrant yachting community.

Grand Banks 60 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
On display and making its Italian debut in Genoa, is one of Grand Banks' most celebrated models, the Grand Banks 60. Launched in 2018 to great acclaim and popularity among owners and enthusiasts, this luxury motor yacht embodies the brand's enduring values of craftsmanship, design, performance and efficiency. Each Grand Banks 60 is customized for its individual owner and built with meticulous attention to detail, from the precision of its joinery to the elegant flow of its interiors. The GB60's timeless profile recalls the iconic lines that have long defined Grand Banks, while integrating modern design cues that meet the expectations of today's most discerning yachtsmen.

Grand Banks 60 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Beyond its iconic Grand Banks aesthetic, the Grand Banks 60 sets a new standard for performance. It's the world's most fuel-efficient motor yacht in its class, thanks to Grand Banks' ocean-racing-inspired and proprietary V-Warp@ Technology. This advanced construction process, design philosophy, and extensive use of exotic materials to reduce weight and enhance strength. The Grand Banks 60 is a true standout in its class, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to deliver high-speed cruising that shortens long-range journeys in comfort with less fatigue.

Grand Banks 60 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
The Grand Banks 60 is available in two configurations, the Flybridge or Skylounge model. Each version allows for owner customization and up to three staterooms, and luxuriously appointed interiors that reflect the timeless hand craftsmanship that Italian yachtsmen will remember from Grand Banks.

The debut at Genoa is more than a boat show appearance - it is a statement of Grand Banks' commitment to its growing European community. The Mediterranean has long been a proving ground for yachts that demand both performance and elegance, and the Grand Banks 60 is perfectly suited to these waters.

Grand Banks 60 Flybridge layout - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 60 Skylounge layout - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
